Valued at ~201x P/E, Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) may look like a typical overvalued tech growth stock with incredible sales potential that bulls priced in. But while exposure to the cloud technologies and SaaS business model almost immediately makes a stock a "Buy" for many investors, AVID has a few material issues which complicate creating a bullish investment thesis. Moreover, the remote work trend that gained momentum amid the pandemic and social distancing is an unquestionable tailwind, but I would not say that this alone makes AVID a screaming "Buy."

In my view, positives and negatives are nearly equally weighted, so AVID is a "Hold." Let me expound on why.

A gamut of problems

To briefly introduce the company, I should mention that Avid Technology has a vast digital product range, including the Media Composer, a cloud-based video-editing solution, MediaCentral, a media production suite, and Avid NEXIS, to name a few.

Avid's target audience includes creative professionals and media enterprises (e.g., among its clients are HBO and the National Film School of Denmark). Among its competitors are such heavyweight names as Adobe (ADBE) and Apple (OTC:APPL). Its products are Adobe Creative Cloud (a versatile solution for creative professionals, which includes a plethora of applications, including video editing software Adobe Premiere Pro and digital audio workstation Adobe Audition) and Apple's Final Cut Pro. So, it would not be an exaggeration to say that the competition in this niche market is exceptionally tough, as rivals have much bigger revenue and capital resources.

While facing a complicated competition, Avid Technology has a clear margin problem. It has been pouring hefty funds into Research & Development, Marketing & Selling, and General & Administrative (we cannot anticipate the contrary from a company that grapples for the market share in an exceptionally challenging industry), so, with the LTM total sales of $394.9 million, it was able to deliver poor cash flow of $7.7 million and the net income of only ~$2 million (which translates into ~0.5% net margin). Avid has a C- Profitability Grade, mostly because of the weak EBITDA and net margins. That is why its GAAP P/E is above 201x. Bumper growth expectations are not priced in - P/E is highly inflated because the net profit is diminutive.

At the same time, while its margins are far from stellar, I should mention that Avid Technology is profitable and FCF positive in the last twelve months. In many cases, being unable to cover spiraling costs, emerging technology players remain loss-making for years. And certainly, company management has been doing an incredible job, securing income and some cash flows despite flat or falling sales. At the same time, if we take a look at narrower time frames, we will notice that in Q1, the company’s cash flows were negative, as profit was sub-zero, while the increase in working capital added to its difficulties.

Next, the company’s growth story was inconsistent in the past. It would be even better to say that it was a deceleration and contraction story. After an exemplary rebound in mid-2016, the sales momentum lost steam, and in March 2020, its revenues touched a nadir.

The silver lining is that Avid worked hard on improving cash flows and containing costs, and while the top line was clearly not stellar, at least cash flows became positive in mid-2017 (but the cash margin is too narrow).

There is no doubt that to show meaningful profits, Avid Technology drastically needs higher revenue and a more significant market share. Put another way, the expansion of sales and the EPS growth are interconnected. If Avid fails to win new customers or/and improve recurring revenue, it will face a predicament at some point. Unfortunately, the company’s strenuous efforts to boost sales had not borne fruit yet.

Speaking about growth prospects, Wall Street is bearish on the short-term sales, anticipating a steep decline in both Q2 and FY20: a ~12.9% decline in FY20 and a ~21.6% drop in Q2. Pundits' expectations regarding the medium-term growth are more bullish, as they predict the 2021 sales to rise by 11%.

Too much debt on the balance sheet. But there is also some cash.

Avid Technology’s capital structure is dominated by debt. The company's net worth is negative, as it has $469.9 million in total liabilities (e.g., $220.4 million in long-term debt and $31.4 million in short-term debt) and $308.4 million in total assets (dominated by liquid short-term assets like cash, inventory, and accounts receivable).

What is more, as of end-March, its Net debt/Net CFFO ratio stood at staggering 22.3x. The net debt/EBITDA ratio was a bit lower at ~4.9x, but it was still too inflated. Moreover, during the first quarter, Avid Technology paid $4.55 million in interest; only 39.5% of this amount was covered by quarterly EBITDA. LTM coverage of cash interest by EBITDA was a bit stronger; still, the company used around 42% of its earnings before interest, tax, and D&A to service the burdensome debt.

So, due to the negative net worth, we cannot apply Return on Equity, CROE, or FCF ROE, as there is simply no denominator for these equations. Instead, we can assess Cash Return on Assets and Cash Return on Capital Employed. My calculations reveal that LTM CROCE stands at ~7.3%, while CROA equals ~2.5%. So, not bumper results. To push CROA to ~15%, a minimal level I would like to see in the case of a SaaS company (Adobe has over 23%, by the way), Avid needs to rapidly increase sales and double cash flow, assuming an overall unchanged assets and liabilities structure.

There are a few positives

First and foremost, while total revenue is declining, the portion of recurring revenue is, contrarily, growing. For instance, in the first quarter, subscription revenue rose by 50% (see slide 6).

Next, as I said above, at least, Avid does not have a cash runaway problem. It even has been generating some FCF (but no dividends should be expected in the medium term, I suppose).

What is more, the company is remarkably conservatively valued. And that obviously does not relate to P/E; it is EV/EBITDA - a more apt multiple - that is in a low-double digit range at the moment. Importantly, Avid Technology has an A Value Grade.

Compared to Adobe and Autodesk (ADSK), ~12.3x Forward EV/EBITDA is tremendously low. Yet, Avid is also not expanding at a rapid pace like the above-mentioned SaaS heavyweights and has a materially weaker market share.

Final thoughts

Avid Technology is a company that managed to generate FCF despite a challenging market environment and headwinds that complicate sales growth.

The firm had also excelled in increasing subscription revenue, thus securing higher sales and cash flow stability. However, to become a stock with a double-digit price (as it was in 2015), Avid will likely need to return to the ~$500 million revenue milestone (at least) with clear upbeat prospects.

Being valued at ~12.3x Forward EV/EBITDA, Avid Technology is a value play in the Tech sector. But in my opinion, the risks are too high. Though I hope that the sales decline trend will reverse in 2021, I am not bullish on Avid.

