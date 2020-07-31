Today, Vonage is probably the market leader in the embedded video market, delivered through programmable APIs, and used extensively by telehealth service providers.

The company's API platform, offering CPaaS for embedded communications into apps, websites, etc., is growing fast, up 44% last quarter, even though relatively small at approximately 30% of the total revenue.

Vonage Holdings (NASDAQ:VG) was undertaking a multi-year transformation that was to help the business grow sales faster, make better margins doing that, and thus get a better trading multiple from the market. The lockdown has slowed down the process, but there is enough to suggest that the company is well on its path to achieving the same.

The stock is trading around levels seen two years ago, when the company was at an early stage of expanding beyond the core VoIP services to consumer markets. Indeed, revenue from the consumer segment used to be more than 60% of the total revenue, compared to less than 1/3rd today.

Why it matters?

Long-term growth, better profitability, and thus better trading multiple from the market.

Vonage, with help from several acquisitions, has moved successfully moved towards a Cloud communications services company providing an API Platform, contact center capabilities, and conversational-related AI, services that are at the start of each of their adoption curves.

Industry trends supportive, lockdown blues temporary

The business did experience some setbacks due to the lockdown, be it lengthening sales cycles or offering goodies to some customers, i.e. things like one-time credits or extended payment term, but the setbacks weren't big enough to cause any major jump in churns, etc. Much of the impact was also restricted to verticals hit hard by the pandemic, e.g. travel and retail-related businesses.

These temporary setbacks notwithstanding, the long-term argument supporting the company's transition from premise to Cloud-based services provider is stronger today than it was before the pandemic. The speed of the transition has probably accelerated.

Today, workers and enterprises have adopted multi-cloud environments, there is consensus that the number of mobile workers will rise, and Cloud services will play a key role in simplifying operations as well as delivering services.

Time to treat Vonage as an adult in the API and applications business

Steadily, the company over the last few years has continued to add features to its platforms for the business customers, including some recent ones like video collaboration capabilities and API-based messaging and voice channels, and the result is that both API (Application Programming Interface) and Applications Group are major engines of growth going forward and serious players in their respective fields.

"Software is eating the world" Marc Andreessen

API is a language in which software talk to other software.

The company's API platform, offering CPaaS for embedded communications into apps, websites, etc., is growing fast, up 44% last quarter, even though relatively small at approximately 30% of the total revenue.

The leader in the space is clearly Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), even though several other players are getting traction, including Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND), China-based Agora Inc. (NASDAQ:API), a name we like, and India-based Tanla Solutions (NSE: TANLA.NS), a name we like and own in our portfolio.

Vonage, after buying Nexmo in 2016, has built upon standard telephone, SMS, and video APIs by adding Messages and Dispatch APIs. Within the API platform, high-value APIs, like programmable video, voice, and IP messaging, are growing at a much faster clip, up 70% last quarter.

Today, Vonage is probably the market leader in the embedded video market, delivered through programmable APIs, and used extensively by telehealth service providers. During the last quarter's conference call, management talked about video API usage increasing by more than 700% in March, compared to February.

Application Services Group

Offering UCaaS to business customers, the Application Services segment continued to grow even during the first quarter that saw a significant impact due to the lockdown on its business customers.

The 10% revenue growth was slightly above the earlier expectations, but more importantly, bookings from mid-market and enterprise customers grew 39%, comprising 64% of total segment bookings. We believe this momentum in middle-market and enterprise markets will gain pace over the coming quarters given the company's push to expand both channel partnerships and product partnerships, like the one with Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM).

The company achieved Summit Status, reserved for the top 25 software vendors, with Salesforce in March, the only UCaaS supplier to reach such status with Salesforce. A similar integration program was also launched with ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), earlier this year, offering further confidence in Vonage's partnership programs.

The big question, but is it a good bargain now?

Okay, even if we agree that the transformation is real, sustainable, and gaining pace, the key question is whether the stock is a good bargain or not?

Next Yr. P/E P/ Sales Market Cap (M) Gross margins Last FY Sales Growth Next Yr. Vonage Holdings 64.5 2.3 $2,860 57% 7% Twilio Inc. Loss 26.8 $34,980 58% 25% Bandwidth Inc. 3,300.0 14.0 $3,390 46% 16% Agora Inc. Loss 37.7 $4,570 68% 33%

As the chart above shows, compared to other API plays, the stock is trading at a massive discount, which the Bears will likely attribute to the difference in the company's ability to grow revenue, compared to other high flyers in the space.

Vonage Holdings Total Revenue 2020 ($M) $1,200 API Segment % 30% API Revenue $360 API Comps Avg. P/ Sales 26 API Comps P/ Sales 50% Discount 13 API Business Value $4,706 Purnha: Academic exercise for our internal use only.

To address the issue of growth differential at a consolidated level, we tried to value Vonage's standalone API business, which is growing faster than most other API players. As the chart above shows, even when we offered half the average price to sales multiple of leading API players, the business is worth more than 160% of the market cap of the total company.

Disclosure: This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections. We are Long Tanla Solutions, listed on NSE India.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors