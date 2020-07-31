Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has experienced a great deal of upward momentum in recent quarters. The company is performing surprisingly well in the midst of a global pandemic. In fact, stay-at-home orders and social-distancing measures are actually bolstering Activision Blizzard. The company's games have witnessed a surge in popularity over the past few quarters.

The video game industry has proven to be incredibly resilient to the negative impacts of COVID-19. With other popular forms of entertainment such as sporting events, movies, and concerts taking a huge hit from the pandemic, video games are taking center stage. Activision Blizzard is successfully taking advantage of gaming's growing popularity as one of the most recognizable brands in the industry.

Activision Blizzard's stock has surged in recent quarters despite COVID-19.

Data by YCharts

Activision Blizzard is Regaining Dominance

Activision Blizzard is reaching levels not seen since 2018, when sentiment surrounding the company was at an all-time high. The company is now worth ~$63 billion and could surge even higher. While competition in the video game industry is ramping up significantly, Activision Blizzard is doing a good job of maintaining its dominance.

All of Blizzard's key franchises experienced month-to-month increases in its active user base at the height of the pandemic. Popular franchises like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Overwatch have seen meaningful growth in player engagement. The company recorded an impressive 32 million MAUs (monthly active users) in Q1 as a result of its player surge.

The company's Candy Crush franchise also performed incredibly well. In fact, Candy Crush was the highest grossing game franchise in US app stores during Q1. Given how popular gaming apps have become, the sustained success of Candy Crush is great news for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard has been losing ground to companies like Riot Games for a while now. The success of its flagship title Fortnite has taken the gaming world by storm. Activision Blizzard does not have any games that can match the popularity of Fortnite at the moment.

However, Activision Blizzard has arguably the most diverse portfolio of popular games. This makes it less reliant on current gaming trends or the success of single franchises. The recent growth in popularity of relatively old franchises like World of Warcraft showcases Activision Blizzard's staying power.

While Activision Blizzard does not have any titles that can rival the most dominant games like Fortnite or Minecraft, the company arguably has the most versatile gaming portfolio of any major gaming company.

Source: Activision Blizzard

Call of Duty Outperforms

Call of Duty continues to be the major growth driver for Activision Blizzard. The franchise is gaining steam across major platforms and geographies. Activision Blizzard's recent Call of Duty: Warzone brought in more than 60 million players with its launch and has significantly expanded the franchise.

Activision Blizzard's success with Warzone proves that the company can successfully implement the free-to-play model. Given how popular the free-to-play model has become in gaming, Activision Blizzard's success on this front is promising. As micro-transactions and general in-game transactions come to dominate the gaming industry, a successful free-to-play business model could be vital for long-term success.

Growing Discontent from Fan Base

Despite the recent success of Activision Blizzard, there has been a growing backlash from the company's more diehard fan base for years now. The company has largely built its reputation on extremely well-made and original games like StarCraft, Diablo, and World of Warcraft. Each one of these games have redefined their respective genres and garnered almost cult-like followings.

As Activision Blizzard has grown in size, the company has started to cater towards more casual gamers. Activision Blizzard's Diablo 3 release was a great example of how the company managed to alienate its more hardcore fan base in an attempt to broaden the game's appeal. Instead of improving upon what made Diablo 2 such a hit among gamers, the company moved in an altogether different direction for Diablo 3. As a result, Diablo 3 became more cartoonish than the originals and arguably too easy to play.

The company also implemented a widely criticized real money auction house, which essentially let players use real money to buy items. This move took away from the essence of the Diablo franchise by reducing the importance of grinding. While Diablo 3 was still a commercial success, the game arguably damaged the franchise in the long term. In fact, Activision Blizzard has essentially acknowledged this with its greater openness to listen to community feedback for its upcoming Diablo 4 title.

There are many other examples of Activision Blizzard angering its hardcore fan base, from a disappointing Warcraft Reboot to lackluster World of Warcraft expansions. On one hand, the company risks damaging its brand by continually angering its hardcore fan base. On the other hand, the company could make a lot more money catering to casual gamers, at least in the short term. After all, casual gamers make up a far larger percentage of the overall fan base.

Activision Blizzard has also been mired in other controversies in recent years, with the most notable being its suspension of a pro-democracy Hong Kong Hearthstone player. Activision Blizzard basically acted as China's censor in this case, which caused a large percentage of its player base to protest the company's actions. While Activision Blizzard appears to have weathered the storm for this specific controversy, the company may not be able to afford to have many more of such controversies moving forward.

Source: Activision Blizzard

Conclusion

Activision Blizzard has to strike a fine balance of growing its customer base without alienating its more diehard fan base. So far, the company does appear to be heading in the right direction given the recent success of new titles. Activision Blizzard is managing to maintain a strong foothold in a rapidly growing and increasingly competitive industry. However, it may still be a good idea to remain neutral on the company at its current market capitalization of $63 billion and forward P/E ratio of 29.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.