Overall, the crisis has quickened the shift away from cash, which was reflected in this quarterly result.

Visa’s (NYSE:V) third quarter was rough, with declines across the board driven by the pandemic. The quarter also brought growth in card-not-present and card-unrelated volumes as e-commerce grows significantly. In the long term, COVID-19 has accelerated the shift to cardless transactions, and Visa continues to expand the use cases of its technology.

A COVID-19 Quarter

Broadly, Visa saw a decline across the board in payment volumes and, concurrently, in revenue and earnings. However, the quarter did have its bright spots:

Yet we saw growth in debit and in e-commerce volumes in Visa Direct transactions, growth in tap to pay and click-to-pay enablement and value-added services revenue.

Towards the end of the quarter, volumes were still down year over year but improving, and they improved significantly from April lows. The company has seen recovery and return to growth in some markets, largely driven by card-not-present volumes. On a broad scale:

We've seen card-present improve from minus 50 to minus high single-digits, card-not-present has stayed very robust continuing to grow at those mid-20s levels for quite a while now.

This shift is quite logical given the move away from physical commerce necessitated by the pandemic and growing e-commerce. The further jettisoning of cash in physical transactions has only been helped by the pandemic as stores move away from it on health concerns.

The Move Away from Cards

Cardless transactions are something I have been pointing to for a while now as a key source of Visa’s future growth. The coronavirus seems to have only accelerated this move. Additionally, Visa continues to work to find new ways to employ its network. These dual drives were demonstrated in the quarterly report:

Finally, in the U.S. Visa Direct was up over 75% this quarter, due to strong growth in a variety of use cases ranging from P2P, to insurance payouts, to payroll. The significant growth in debit demonstrates the acceleration of the secular shift away from cash to digital forms of payment as a result of the pandemic.

This growth should continue as working from home and a more geographically diverse corporate structure makes digital payments more valuable as companies look for flexibility.

Conclusion

Overall, this quarter illustrated the value of Visa’s network for non-card transactions, as well as the shift to cashless payments being swiftened by a global pandemic. Though results were depressed for this quarter, the long-term business model of Visa remains intact and secular growth trends should return strong alongside the economy. For the near term, the macroeconomic situation remains the largest risk, but one that, once overcome, should bring a burst of growth when it returns. For now, Visa remains a strong company positioned well for the long term, whose short-term difficulties parallel fundamental strength.

