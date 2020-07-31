My Outlook On Bank Stocks

Current valuations take into account most, if not all, of the present challenges commercial banks are facing.

Investment thesis

Over the past 12 months, profitability fundamentals have continued to soften and bank valuations appear to already reflect an unchanged future economic outlook. Barring unforeseen Fed activity, shares of the Regional Banking (KRE) group seem range-bound near current levels until there is either sustainable proof of an economic rebound or US/Chinese trade talks move toward a more conclusive standpoint.

Banks continue to have a tough run

I can't remember if it was a friend, John Maynard Keynes, or both who said, “The long run is nothing more than a series of the short run. And in the long run, we are all dead.”

Given the recent performance, I have to keep reminding myself that bank investors are not dead in the long run, but it is worth remembering that credit, interest rates, bank earnings, and therefore bank stocks, are very cyclical. While short-term trading opportunities can be highly profitable, as has been the case during a select few weeks this year, an investor can never stray too far from fundamentals.

Year to date, bank stocks have significantly underperformed the broader market. The underperformance is particularly striking since the overall market peaked in late February, backtracked handsomely and has rallied to near all-time highs. While the banking index peaked in the middle of 2018, corrected lower and has traded in clear ranges ever since.

Data by YCharts

In fact, investors have fled banks since the middle of 2018 due to the perceived "peaking" of profitability. From there, the race for the exits has only sped up as the Fed implemented a "lower for longer" mentality.

Lowering interest rates, which thereby lower discount rates and increase present values of future earnings, increases the present values in nearly every other sector - like technology, telecommunication, or REITs - but it specifically hurts bank earnings and future fundamentals.

Source: SEC Filings

Since the beginning of 2019, it has become clear that bank stocks have been trading stocks, as proven by the outsized volatility these past few weeks. Since the middle of 2018, it has been a tough ride for long-term investors. Bank valuations peaked about the same time the Purchasing Managers' Index, a strongly correlated economic leading indicator, plateaued at economic cycle highs.

Data by YCharts

Second quarter earnings trends

Before I dig too far into second quarter bank fundamental results, it is worth emphasizing what the Street looks at: the Street focuses on changes at the margin much more than the absolute level of profitability. While, absolute profitability levels are highly important (obviously), the Street focuses on fundamentals which indicate whether earnings growth will accelerate or slow and therefore drive valuations up or down.

Banks, being the cyclical stocks that they are, finally found themselves reporting results that encapsulated the first complete quarter within a full-blown recession after ten-plus years of economic expansion. An economic expansion that carried with it low Non-Performing Assets (NPA) and limited Net Charge-Offs (NCO).

At first glance, positive core loan growth (ex-PPP-related loans) was nearly non-existent. Also, profitability was spastic (at best) as reserve levels needed to be increased at many banks. The only way to ratchet up the reserve is to increase the provision (which decreases earnings). Most importantly, while only a handful of banks indicated positive guidance, most did not try to pitch the narrative of better future earnings over the near term.

Even before the pandemic, it was becoming increasingly obvious that banks were struggling to maintain current earnings. Mix in a once in a generation pandemic, for many super-regionals, like Regions Financial (RF) or Zions Bancorporation (ZION), forward core earnings power could easily be 5-10% below current earnings simply due to flat revenues, inadequate loan-loss provisioning, and under-investment in infrastructure as past expenses have been flat quarter after quarter. If credit quality continues to weaken, then the degree of overstatement will very likely increase.

Bank investors should be wary of companies with increasingly frequent and brazen non-recurring charges. Though a staple of corporate America, and a legitimate means to segregate operating earnings from periodic noise, the use of “non-recurring” charges is becoming increasingly egregious. My favorite: the non-recurring loan loss provision. How can a loan-loss provision for a charge-off be non-recurring or a special charge? Is not making and collecting loans the most core function of any bank? Or are all costs incurred variable and therefore non-recurring?

During 2Q20 earnings results, there were several companies that reported issues with energy, healthcare, and other C&I loans (like restaurant loans at Cadence (CADE), which I previewed here), which resulted in NCOs and NPAs being above expectations. Some of the more notable mentions include Texas Capital (TCBI), which reported a sharp increase in criticized loans after a review of its entire loan portfolio.

Source: Texas Capital's SEC Filings

Remember, a criticized loan is one that is rated "special mention," "substandard," "doubtful," or "loss," and is now considered to have a higher risk of default. Meaning potential problem loans are growing and management teams would be prudent to add to their loan loss reserve today.

In a recession, clean credit matters most

Overall credit showed some signs of further weakening during the quarter; however, trends are not cascading down largely because of widespread deferral approvals. Rather, the slippage which has occurred thus far has been in commercial real estate (Hotel and Retail) rather than consumer and most commercial portfolios. Broadly speaking, C&I net charge-offs continue to hover near historical lows, while CRE inches higher.

From an investors’ perspective, it is important to remember that while overall levels are within historical norms, it is the negative change at the margin which is the real issue.

Net charge-offs for both large and small banks continue to inch higher, but NPA trickled lower for the largest institutions to 0.63% of loans, while NPAs were flat at 0.73% for mid-size institutions.

Source: SEC Filings

Broadly speaking, while NPAs continue to hold steady, loan loss reserves (LLR) have continued to increase relative to both loans and non-performing loans. The most important thing to remember - any increase in reserves to gross loans directly hinders earnings. With lower reported earnings, it calls into question future dividend levels, as seen at Wells Fargo (WFC).

Source: SEC Filings

While some bankers claim that the government is cracking down on earnings management via reserve levels by instituting current expected credit loss (CECL), it remains clear that banks have been under-provisioned for multiple years. Recall, CECL is the new accounting standard that will change how financial institutions account for expected credit losses.

That said, while it was pretty clear that prior to the pandemic (for both 2018 and 2019 at least), the market was not paying up for earnings achieved through low provision levels - so why not have a near $0.00 EPS year to fully reserve for a bitter economic winter?

Long-term investors should be rewarding banks that are adding to their reserves without showing too much credit deterioration. Remember, future provisioning levels can run negative to lower the reserve level during good economic times. This accounting action also pads future earnings and supports higher dividend payout levels.

Some of the recent credit slippage which has occurred has been in leveraged shared national credits (SNC), also known as "syndicated loans" or "participation" more generally. Leveraged loans with supervisory ratings below “pass” typically reflect borrowers with higher than average leverage levels and weaker repayment capabilities.

Among other things, in late 2019, the OCC criticized bankers for the increase in leveraged loan transactions that possess weakened transaction structures and increased reliance upon revenue growth or anticipated cost savings/synergies to support borrower repayment capacity.

While hindsight is 20/20, I would continue to be skeptical of the overall soundness for banks that carry a disproportionate amount of SNCs. The market dynamics also continue to evolve so that borrowers possess greater control over lending relationships, despotically during a period of widespread deferral requests being approved.

All of the above is interesting, but raises the question where from here?

It is clear that banks must boost loan-loss reserves merely to fund CECL reserves and any potential loan growth, as well as to cover slippage which is occurring today in a few pockets of the economy. I would be hesitant to invest in banks that have large portfolios in energy, retail CRE, restaurants and a few other minor areas. However, when adding all those "little" pockets of the economy up, it makes up a sizable portion of GDP. If I had to guess, I would estimate the Street is currently too low in modeling 2H20 provisioning levels - meaning future earnings are too high and it might take longer than consensus expectations to see future bank earnings grow.

The good news, however, is that the consumer is in fairly good shape. Although consumer credit is high, credit card delinquency and default rates do not appear to be indicating that they are at an upward inflection point. Although that could change too as loan deferrals lapse sometime over the next few weeks.

Final Thoughts

It would seem that we have two opposing forces:

Softening core fundamentals, including near-zero revenue growth with the potential for quickly rising credit costs; and Low valuations that take into account most, if not all of the present challenges commercial banks are facing.

As a result, I continue to view the bank stocks as trading vehicles for the time being with money flows presently favoring financials that can better withstand forward profitability pressures. When the market does have some clarity into a sustainable economic rebound, lower-quality banks (those with outsized credit problems) will likely perform best since they will have the largest rate of change in EPS exceptions.

Presently, the group is trading at 8.0x FY21E earnings, below the historical range of 10x -13x earnings. The trading pattern for the group generally has been to move higher after earnings season, as limited “bad news” is reported.

However, bank stocks have weakened even as we exit the second quarter's earnings season as investors shift their focus back to core fundamentals. I expect a clear trading range in the bank stocks through the end of the summer, after which investors will begin to shift their focus back to the macroeconomic fundamentals.

For the stocks to run materially higher, one would have to assume that investors would be willing to place a noticeably higher multiple on the group since, in my opinion, few banks will experience strong earnings growth next year.

Relative to almost every other segment of the S&P 500, a very dovish Fed continues to prove unlimited accommodation, and until that changes - I believe banks will continue to underperform the market.

