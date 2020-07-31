The company expects to run out of money by the end of 2021 and will have to rely on the $1.3 billion credit facility.

Transocean (RIG) has recently reported its second-quarter results and held its conference call. The company reported revenue of $930 million which was boosted by a legal settlement, and net loss of $497 million which was driven by an asset impairment of $429 million. In the second-quarter, the company generated $87 million of operating cash flow and finished the quarter with $1.5 billion of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet and $1.3 billion available under the credit facility. Now that we are done with “obligatory” numbers, let’s look at the key catalysts:

Transocean will cold stack drillship Discovery India (2010) and semi-subs Transocean Barents (2009), Transocean Leader (1987) and Transocean Arctic (1986). In general, it looks like Transocean will cold stack any rig without near-term prospects for employment as it cannot afford to keep rigs warm-stacked due to the challenging balance sheet situation (more on this later). The rigs will now join Transocean’s huge fleet of cold-stacked vessels. For the older Leader and Arctic, it is likely a death blow. I wouldn’t put much hopes on India as well, while the harsh-environment Barents has the best survival chances. While Transocean continues to write down huge amount of money due to impairments, investors should keep in mind that the “true write-down” would have eliminated billions of book value since most of the company’s cold-stacked modern rigs will not make it back to the market. Drillship Discoverer Inspiration will be warm-stacked in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as Transocean believes that it can find near-term opportunities for the rig. It is interesting to see what position will be taken on drillship Deepwater Asgard, which is set to complete its work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in October 2020. Transocean will have to invest $1.4 billion in its two newbuild rigs, Deepwater Atlas and Deepwater Titan, which will be the most capable and expensive rigs in the industry. Some market observers were puzzled when Transocean got a contract for Atlas (subject to final investment decision) that had backlog of just $250 million. Given the huge amount of money needed to make the rig the industry’s second 20,000 PSI capable drillship, the market expected to see a multi-year contract just like in the case of Titan’s contract with Chevron (CVX). The conference call shed light on the decision: Transocean was basically forced to push Atlas into any contract that it was able to find since it had no opportunity to walk away from the rig. As a result of high capex spending in 2021, Transocean expects to finish 2021 with $1.2 billion-1.4 billion of liquidity, including the $1.3 billion available under the credit facility. Put simply, the company will run out of money and will have to rely on its credit facility. In 2022, Transocean faces $606 million of debt maturities, followed by $1.5 billion of debt in 2023 and $1 billion of debt in 2024. The company will need a significant improvement in the offshore drilling market to get through this without changing its capital structure. Transocean stated that it will not take contracts similar to the recent contract of Pacific Drilling (PACD) (I wrote about it here), in which Pacific Drilling put drillship Pacific Sharav at a contract with 457 days of work at a day rate of just $180,000. It remains to be seen whether contracts with day rates above $200,000 will be available in the near term, especially if the situation with the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. Anyway, it really makes no sense for Transocean to tie its rigs to such low-day rate contracts since they will not help the company avoid restructuring – Transocean needs higher-margin contracts to stay viable with its current debt load. Transocean mentioned that bringing rigs back to work from the cold-stacked state could cost from $20 million to $100 million depending on the rig and its stacking history. With a $20 million price tag being too optimistic in your author’s opinion, Transocean’s fleet will ultimately shrink materially as costs of unstacking rigs will be mostly above $50 million as years go by.

This year, Transocean will have to deal with contract roll-offs of drillships Deepwater Asgard (October 2020), Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 and semi-subs GSF Development Driller I (October 2020) and Leiv Eiriksson (November 2020). GSF Development Driller I has options until April 2021, while Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 has options until June 2021, but it remains to be seen whether customers will activate those options. In my opinion, these contract roll-offs present an additional risk to Transocean’s fleet given the fact that the company has decided to cold stack rigs when it is not able to find suitable work for them.

While Transocean has no near-term liquidity and maturity problems, the company remains at high risk of restructuring. In fact, the situation has gotten worse since the first-quarter report as Transocean has decided to cold stack more rigs, which will prove to be a death sentence for most of them. Despite the great legacy contracts on some of the rigs that keep Transocean afloat, there is an increasing risk that its shrinking active fleet will simply become too small to support the current debt load, especially if day rates do not start to rebound in 2021.

During the earnings call, Transocean sounded optimistic on the day rate rebound, but those who followed the company for years have learned that it is always optimistic. In the previous downturn, the industry had to suffer for several years before day rates started to show signs of life. COVID-19 disruption is a very negative catalyst so it’s hard to imagine that day rates will start to recover much faster than in the previous downturn.

In the near term, Transocean stock will remain a playground for traders whose trading dynamics will mostly depend on fluctuations of oil prices. In the longer-term, the company carries a significant risk of restructuring.

