Based in Dallas, Texas, Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) has had a tumultuous 1H20 with shares down nearly 50% from the beginning of the year. In the first quarter, the bank generated a net loss of $0.38 per share. Making matters worse, Independent Bank Group (IBTX) and Texas Capital called off their proposed merger of equals on May 26th. Coupled with the proposed deal cancellation, long-time leader C. Keith Cargill steps down as president and CEO of TCBI and as a member of its board, effective immediately. Capping off one of the worst starts to the year, second quarter earnings results showed that profitability further deteriorate to a reported -$0.73 of EPS in the second quarter.

With such negative sentiment on the stock, some contrarian and deep value oriented investors might be view shares as being near bargain-pricing and see limited downside from current levels. I would warn such investors that nothing has prevented a "cheap" stock from staying "cheap". On a more granular level, I would point out that the loan portfolio has continued to show deterioration and would advise potential investors to avoid this value trap.

Credit Pain Is Likely to Continue

When looking at second quarter results, it becomes very clear that the ugly earnings miss that the bank posted was caused by a higher sequential loan loss provision: $100 million versus the $96 million seen in 1Q20. While these back to back large provisions bolster the loan loss reserve, I would point out that it only gets the reserve to 1.6% of average loans and 1.5x of non-performing assets.

While net interest income is likely to be challenged throughout the year, I find the most worrisome part of the story to be the outsized portfolio concentrations in COVID-19 sensitive industries. When adding up overall exposure to energy, restaurant, hotel, healthcare and retail loans to be over 10% of total loans. These brow-raising lending practices can already be seen in the continual climb in criticized loans.

The backbone of my thesis on why the shares are unlikely to outperform peers is driven by the three sequential quarters of higher criticized loans. Remember, a criticized loan is one that is rated "special mention," "substandard," "doubtful," or "loss," and is now considered to have a higher risk of default. At the end of 2Q20, criticized loans had increased to 3.9% of total loans which compares to 2.35% seen at the end of FY19. Finally, what investors should fear the most is the rate at which criticized loans to reserves (black line) continues to increase. Mathematically, what this means is - potential problem loans are growing at a much faster rate than what management is adding to the loan loss reserve. While not all criticized loans will go bad, they are often times a good indicator at the "soundness" of current credit quality, and for TCBI things are getting worse.

While shares might not go lower from current levels, I do not see any positive catalysts to help shares re-rate higher and outperform other bank peers until there is further credit clarity, or at a minimum establishing a long-term plan to address the deteriorating credit profile.

Compressed Net Interest Income

Texas Capital's net interest margin ((NIM)) declined by 17 basis points in 1Q20 and now another 48 basis points in 2Q20. Newly appointed Executive Chair, President & Chief Executive Officer, Larry Helm addressed this on the second quarter conference call by saying,

Additional liquidity build is the biggest driver of the decrease in linked quarter NIM, which based on our balance sheet composition is not the most informative metric. Net of liquidity, our core NIM actually expanded linked quarter. But we're focused on maximizing earnings, so net interest income is clearly the more meaningful measure of improvement.

One bright spot for the company was the overall decline in funding costs. I believe it should continue to decline in 2H20. The mortgage finance yields were relatively strong in 2Q20 too. The combination of these two attributes should help stabilize the NIM in 2H20. While the bank has experienced a difficult 1H20 across all fronts, I am modeling the NIM a little higher from here, which if true would successfully put one of the many problems in the "resolves" bucket.

What I Expect Going Forward

Based on the second quarter earning call, I got the sense that management was fairly optimistic about loan growth prospects, but fundamentally seemed much more focused on profitability. While some of the excess liquidity should be deployed over the next few quarters, I am not expecting much in way of overall net interest income growth.

Mortgage finance loan yields probably match 2Q levels over the near term and total volumes are not likely to decline much in 3Q20. Fundamentally, the mortgage warehouse business should perform well in the seasonally strong third quarter, but that is likely to fade as we wrap-up the year. Gain on sale income should continue for the next several quarters, but at lower levels at around $8 million. All that being said, I am modeling that nearly all of the higher than average revenue generation is used to fund the elevated provision.

I think operationally, while navigating through the economic cycle, the bank will perform worse than most peer banks in terms of overall credit losses. Economically, if things do not rebound, the loan loss reserve will continue to need additions. As you can see below, I am modeling ~$130 million more provision expenses in 2H20. Should that happen, and criticized not increase materially higher, I think TCBI would warrant another look. I would also like to see a permanent CEO added to the company too, however, don't expect any announcement until closer to year end.

