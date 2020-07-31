U.K. discount retailer B&M (OTC:BMRPF) has performed strongly during the pandemic. The company recently released guidance for its first-half results, and it is higher than I expected. Despite recent share price increases, the stock remains a Buy.

B&M: Positive Uplift From Lockdown and Recession

I outlined the buying case for B&M in my article "Well-Poised Retailer For A Reopened U.K.: B&M European Value Retail." Since its publication on 24th June, B&M share prices have increased in value by 18%, from 392p to 464p.

The combination of being able to remain open during lockdown, offering goods in high demand and being in the discount sector during an economic downturn were all positive factors for the company. Although the first two have contributed to the first-half trading period but may not recur, they will also have brought new customers into stores for the first time, some of whom may return in future. Meanwhile, the U.K. economic outlook continues to deteriorate. I expect that to benefit discount retailers - and likely that will be for several years, not just several months - as we enter a prolonged period of economic difficulties. So, I see the company's position in discount retailing as a strong positive in the short- to mid-term outlook.

The Company Issued Guidance, and It's Very Encouraging

In a trading statement this week, the company guided that its "current expectation for the six months to 26 September 2020 ('H1 FY21') Adjusted EBITDA1 (on a pre-IFRS 16 basis) is that it is likely to be in the range of £250m to £270m."

That is a very strong performance on almost any measure. In the chart below, I show what it looks like versus prior years' comparative numbers, even using the lowest end of the latest guidance.

Chart prepared by author using data from company interim reports (2013 and 2014 figures are unadjusted)

There is no indication at the moment of how much of this increase is a one-off and how much might be sustainable. But I view such strong earnings as a positive vindication of the company and its strategy at this time, especially given that they have been announced with a third of the six-month period yet to run, and expect them to support a higher share price. With regard to its second half, the company said that, "There remains considerable uncertainty in relation to both the progression of Covid-19 and the economic outlook and it is therefore hard to predict trading levels for the second half of the year."

Rather than seeing this as a pure one-off, I see it as another indication of B&M's strength, both in terms of its customer proposition and as an operator. So, while subsequent results are unlikely to scale the same heights, I still expect them to continue their long-term general upward trend, treating the current half-year as an exceptional period.

Conclusion: Now is Still a Good Time to Buy B&M

Despite the run-up in B&M share price recently, I think that now is still a decent time to get into the shares. They will be revalued by investors once the exceptionally strong first-half results are properly factored into the price, which hasn't happened yet, and there will be further optimism about the company's resilience and longer-term potential. Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.