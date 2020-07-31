I still expect $2-$2.10 per MMBtu in the short-term, but not a whole lot more.

The price action in natural gas continued to be bearish after the Energy Information Administration released its latest inventory data on Thursday, July 30. In 2018, the price of the nearby NYMEX natural gas futures contract reached a peak of $4.929 as the market went into the winter peak season with the lowest stock level in years. In 2019, the high was at $2.905 as inventories were at a much higher level. At the start of the 2018/2019 winter season, there were 3.235 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in storage across the United States. The next year stockpiles stood at 3.732 tcf.

The natural gas market has struggled with the $2 level in 2020, and the price fell to a twenty-five-year low at $1.432 in June on the nearby futures contract. September natural gas futures settled at $1.829 per MMBtu on Thursday, July 30. While the price remains under pressure, the odds of a recovery to the $2.00 to $2.10 level remain high. Natural gas got a high-profile boost in July as Warren Buffett came out of the weeds to make a $10 billion investment in the energy commodity.

Natural gas stockpiles builds continue to decline

According to the Estimize crowdsourcing website, market participants expected the fifth consecutive decline in natural gas injections at around the 32 billion cubic feet level for the week ending on July 24.

As the chart highlights, the injection came in slightly below the consensus estimate at 26 bcf. Total stockpiles stood at 3.241 trillion cubic feet at the end of last week, 23.9% above last year’s level, and 15.3% over the five-year average for late July. The percentage above last year’s level declined for the eighteen-consecutive week. A decline in production was the likely reason for the low injection level. As of Friday, July 24, Baker Hughes reported that the number of natural gas rigs operating in the US stood at 68, three lower than the previous week, and 101 below the level last year.

The price bounced, but it is not running away on the upside

August natural gas futures rolled to September. On July 20, the price of the new active month contract reached a higher short-term low at $1.646 per MMBtu. In late June, the September futures fell to $1.583 when the nearby contract hit its twenty-five-year low at $1.432.

The daily chart shows that the price recovered from the July 20 low and reached a high of $1.937 on July 29. The most recent peak turned out to be a lower high as the price traded to $1.989 on July 7. In the aftermath of the latest inventory data, natural gas slipped to the low $1.80s, with the price of September futures settling at $1.829 on July 30. The low injection level did nothing to support the price of the energy commodity.

After the recent rally, price momentum and relative strength indicators rose above neutral readings, but they turned lower after the latest price action. Open interest has been flatlining around the 1.3 million contract level. Daily historical volatility rose from below 39% on July 22 to over 56% on July 30 as the daily trading ranges expanded.

The price bounced, but natural gas ran out of steam on the upside before it could challenge the early July high.

Buffett emerges from the weeds- After shedding airlines, he gives natural gas a vote of confidence

Warren Buffett had been conspicuously absent from the market since the global pandemic hit in February and March. News that the Oracle of Omaha sold his holdings of airline stocks hit the market like a ton of bricks. Berkshire Hathaway held long positions in Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and United and American Airlines, which made up around 4% of his portfolio as of the end of 2019. He lost around $4 billion on the investments.

In the past, Warren Buffett stepped up to the plate and made substantial investments during periods of financial turmoil. His formula of a massive investment in exchange for a convertible preferred stock position with a juicy dividend made him and Berkshire billions. The global pandemic silenced Buffett for months, but he emerged in July when he purchased the natural gas transmission and storage assets of Dominion Energy for $4 billion. Including assumed debt, the deal totaled a $10 billion investment.

Berkshire will now own 18% of all interstate natural gas transmission in the United States, up from its previous holdings of 8%. Mr. Buffett has given natural gas a vote of confidence with the purchase at a time when the price is languishing below $2 per MMBtu and after hitting a quarter-of-century low at $1.432 in late June. Warren bought natural gas cheap, but time will tell if the investment is golden or another mistake like his airline investment.

He may have to wait until November to find out if this investment will work or crash and burn

Natural gas is a cleaner fuel than crude oil, but it is still a hydrocarbon. Extracting natural gas from the earth’s crust via fracking has reduced the energy commodity’s production cost.

The Trump administration has championed oil and gas production in the United States. The November election will, among many other issues, be a referendum on the future of energy output in the United States. The opposition party’s progressive wing that supports the “Green New Deal” would like to end fracking for oil and gas. At the same time, the global pandemic has weighed on the price of natural gas and sent it to the lowest level of this century.

The November election could determine the future of natural gas production and consumption in the United States. Mr. Buffett made a $10 billion wager that natural gas will survive and thrive in the coming years.

I still expect $2-$2.10 per MMBtu in the short-term, but not a whole lot more

I have a very wide range of opinions regarding the prospects for natural gas in the short, medium, and long-term. I expect the price to rally to the $2.00-$2.10 level on the September futures contract from a short-term perspective,. Technical resistance on the weekly chart is at the early May high at $2.162 per MMBtu. Falling output, lower injections into storage, and the short-term pattern of higher lows is supportive of a price recovery.

From a medium-term perspective, sellers are likely to return to the natural gas market above the $2 per MMBtu level. They have had great success when selling rallies throughout 2019 and 2020. Moreover, stockpiles are likely to rise to the four trillion cubic feet level of higher by November, which would weigh on the price of the energy commodity.

The long-term picture is cloudy, as the November election will determine the future of fracking and the production of hydrocarbons in the US. However, I believe that Warren Buffett’s latest investment will be a winner as the cure for low prices in commodities is low prices. Natural gas has traded from $1.02 to $15.65 per MMBtu over the past three decades. At below $2, the price is at an unsustainable level for the long-term.

I am a buyer of natural gas below $1.85 per MMBtu, looking for $2.05, an over 10% return on a short-term position. The short-term ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas product (BOIL) provides market participants with double leverage on the upside in the natural gas futures arena. The top holdings and fund summary for BOIL include:

BOIL has net assets of$50.6 million, trades an average of 577,373 shares each day, and charges a 1.31% expense ratio. September futures rose from $1.646 on July 20 to a high of $1.937 on July 29 or 17.68%.

Over the same period, BOIL rallied from $23.61 to $32.39 per share or 37.19%. The ETN product delivered twice the percentage gain as the natural gas futures market.

I am bullish on the prospects for natural gas over the coming weeks and will look to buy on price weakness. However, I will be quick to take profits at the $2 level as the sellers are likely tom flock back to the market when the price recovers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.