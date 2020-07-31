Shares of Waste Management (WM) have shed about 7% of their value over the past year as the company deals with the fallout of COVID-19. Still, it has been a tremendous long-term winner, with shares more than doubling over the past five years. While revenue and free cash flow growth is taking a pause this year, Waste Management continues to operate well, and the actions it is taking will strengthen the company over time. While the company has an elevated multiple, it is a premium worth paying.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

COVID-19 Challenges Were Well-Managed in Q2

In its second quarter (financials available here), Waste Management earned $0.88 on a non-GAAP basis, $0.07 ahead of consensus. Revenue was down 9.9% from a year ago to $3.56 billion, essentially in line with expectations. Company volumes were down 10.3%, while pricing was up 1.6% versus 4.2% last year. Collection and disposal yield decelerated to 1.6% from 2.7%. Management estimates that business interruptions hurt the top line $400 million, as customers closed by lockdowns no longer needed trash collection. This accounts essentially for all of WM’s revenue decline.

Volumes were down 11% in the commercial line, 16% in industrial and 18% in landfill. Residential volumes finished the quarter below the peak as lockdowns eased, but they were still up mid-single digits. This is a negative mix shift for the company, as residential is the lowest-margin business with a sub-10% EBIT margin. Waste Management is trying to renegotiate contracts with municipalities to improve the future profitability of this business, and we have seen the company do so successfully in its recycling unit.

Volumes improved each month in the quarter as the economy bounced back. Indeed, June volumes were down just 3.5%, which bodes well for the second half. According to management, the first few weeks of July have been stronger still, even with some states pausing or rolling back reopening.

Aside from volumes being down, pricing was less positive than in the past. Rather than due to a loss of pricing power, this was a deliberate slowdown as the company temporarily suspended price increases. This decision costs the financials near term, but can help long term by generating goodwill among customers. On the earnings call, management noted customer churn hit an all-time low of 6.9%. Given its large size and strong balance sheet, WM can afford to take the long view during downturns like this and use them to gain market share from smaller competitors who need the cash flow. Decisions like these that deepen customer relations are why WM has been such a powerful long-term steward of capital.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $1.03 billion, down 9%. EBITDA margins actually rose 10bp to 28.8%. Despite lower revenue, operating expenses as a share of revenue were down 30bp to 61.2%. To be able to manage costs so well during a downturn was really impressive, especially considering incremental cost due to COVID-19. In addition to providing enhanced PPE, WM has guaranteed workers 40 hours of weekly pay and covered COVID-19-related absences, costing the company $20 million (0.6% of revenue). SG&A spending was up 0.1% to 9.9%, due to bad debt expenses. Against this, downtime was down 23% and overtime was down 30%

Cap-ex in Q2 was down to $436 million from $578 million last year. As such, free cash flow was similar to last year at $423 million versus $440 million, providing nearly 2x coverage of its $230 million dividend. Despite the headwind to revenue from lockdowns, WM was able to manage operating expenses to protect margins and moderate cap-ex to preserve free cash flow. At the same time, the underlying business trends improved during the quarter.

The Business Should Improve in H2 2020 and 2021

Alongside reporting earnings for Q2, Waste Management released full-year guidance. The company expects full-year revenue growth to be down 4-5%. This implies the second half will be down 3.5-5.5%. EBITDA margin should be 28-28.5%, steady with last year thanks to strong cost discipline. Cap-ex will be $1.55-1.65 billion, about $150 million less than originally expected. As a consequence, free cash flow should be near $2 billion. Based on this guidance, I would expect EPS to be about $3.75-3.85 this year. In 2019, WM generated $2.11 billion of free cash flow on adjusted EPS of $4.40.

Waste Management has been a long-term winner because of a diversified business mix that allow it to offer a fulsome product range to customers and better manage costs. It is a fully integrated waste company with ownership of 244 active solid waste landfills and 5 hazardous waste ones. This allows Waste Management to capture the entire value chain, from collection to landfill. About 55% revenue comes from collecting waste, 21% from landfills, 10% from transfer, 5% from recycling, and 9% from other activities.

While its smallest unit, management’s successful reinvention of the recycling business, speaks to the ability to drive greater value from its operations. Originally, the business’s profitability was predicated on selling processed recycled goods on the commodity markets, which left the company vulnerable to swings in commodity prices, especially with China ramping up exports of recycled waste. Management has reworked contracts to de-risk the recycling business by moving to a fee-for-service model, collecting a fee for processing recycling, in order to eliminate its exposure to deflation in recycled products. Indeed, recycling EBITDA increased by $8 million in an otherwise down quarter, thanks to these changes to the company’s operating model.

As you can see below, Waste Management’s client base is broadly diversified across the economy, which is why its volumes broadly track GDP. However, as noted above, public sector, which accounts for 23% of collection revenue, is the company’s lowest-margin business. Improving margins just by 2% over time due to new contracting could boost profits by $40 million, or about $0.09 per share.

(Source: Waste Management)

Downturns like this also provide opportunity for companies like Waste Management to gain market share by holding price, as they have done. They also provide opportunity to grow inorganically via inexpensive M&A. In WM’s case, the company used the COVID-19 recession to renegotiate an M&A deal to save shareholders several hundred million dollars in upfront acquisition costs and future interest expense.

In June, Waste Management was able to cut the price it is paying to acquire Advanced Disposal (ADSW) by 8.6%, saving the company nearly $300 million. It was also able to redeem $3 billion of debt to fund this acquisition to take advantage of lower interest rates, which should save the company $40 million in annual interest expense. At the same time, management now expects to exceed its targeted $100 million of synergies. This deal should close by the end of Q3 2020, expanding WM’s asset base and increasing its density across the eastern half of the United States. At the reduced price, this acquisition should be accretive to cash flow in its first twelve months.

Waste Management’s vertical integration and large scale give its business an enduring moat. Just as it used the downturn in recycled commodity prices to re-price that business and boost earnings, it can now use this downturn to improve its residential business model. It also continues to add scale at a more attractive price with its renegotiated purchase of Advanced Disposal. Actions like these are why the company has been a Dividend Champion, boosting payouts for 17 straight years, with a five-year dividend growth rate of 6.5%. WM's healthy dividend coverage will allow it to continue to support the payout even if we suffer a second economic downturn.

(Source: Waste Management)

The Premium Multiple Is Deserved

As the economy continues to normalize and Advanced Disposal contributes to earnings in 2021, I believe that Waste Management can at least earn the $4.40 it earned in 2019, thanks in part to improved profitability in its recycling business. That gives the stock a forward multiple of about 25x. Now, the company should continue to enjoy strong free cash flow conversion, generating at least $2.1 billion in free cash flow for a 4.5% free cash flow yield.

With its strong free cash flow, I believe the company can continue to grow its dividend by 6% over the next five years, on top of its current 1.99% yield. With resilient cash flows, thanks to its strong collection franchise and differentiating ownership of landfills, I view a 4.5% starting free cash flow yield as attractive, given the proven ability of the company to grow mid-single digits.

Based on the starting yield and future growth prospects, investors can enjoy an 8-10% total return over the medium term, and in 12 months, I suspect shares will be closer to $120 than $100. WM is not a cheap stock, but patiently allowing it to compound cash flow and using dips to add to positions should generate a strong investment outcome over time. I continue to be long shares at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.