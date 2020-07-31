Unfortunately, the market punished the stock afterwards as investors are still unwilling to hold risky 'back to normal' stocks.

In this article, I will tell you why Valero's (VLO) post-earnings reaction is worse than the company deserves. The company is a part of my long-term dividend portfolio, and even though this means I won't sell anyway, I will show you why the report is better than expected and why the ugly sell-off shouldn't scare anyone. While sales were worse than expected, lower than expected costs caused the company to report higher than expected earnings. On top of that, management mentioned a sharp rebound in demand and mid-term dividend safety. If you aren't long already, now might be the time to start buying.

Source: Valero (Old & New Logo)

Here's What Happened In Q2

While I am writing this, Valero is trading more than 8% below yesterday's close (July 29). Discussing why a stock isn't THAT bad when it's down this much always feels like damage control. However, especially for dividend investors like myself, it's important to assess the damage and look for clues that might change the long-term story.

Let's start by mentioning that the company had one of its worst quarters in history. Adjusted EPS fell to a loss of $1.25. That's down from a profit of $1.51 in the second quarter of 2019. This translates to a decline of 183%. The good news is that this result is much better than expected as analysts were looking for a decline to -$1.40.

Source: Estimize

With that said, it's time to look at the company's three core business segments.

Refining

This segment reported an operating profit of $1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2020. This is up from $1.0 billion in the prior-year quarter. The prior two sentences do not include a typo. The reason the second quarter in 2020 is better is because of LCM (lower cost or market) inventory valuation adjustments. Excluding LCM valuation, the second-quarter adjusted operating income was -$383 million. Refinery throughput volumes averaged 2.3 million barrels per day, down 647 million barrels compared to the prior-year quarter.

Good thing this terrible news was followed by a somewhat positive statement from Joe Gorder, CEO, and Chairman of Valero.

"While the impact of the pandemic and the ensuing global economic downturn so far this year has been significant, we saw a rapid recovery in demand for refined products as we moved through the quarter."

Renewable Diesel

This segment wasn't bad at all. Unfortunately, it's much, much smaller than the refining segment. In the second quarter, this segment generated an operating profit of $129 million. This is up from $77 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted for retroactive blender's tax credit, renewable diesel operating income was $145 million, or roughly double the prior-year result. Total volumes averaged 795 thousand gallons per day, an increase of 26 thousand gallons compared to Q2/2019.

Ethanol

This segment was a total disaster as lower cost or market-adjusted operating income fell to a loss of $20 million. In the prior-year quarter, operating income was $7 million. Total second-quarter volumes were 2.3 million gallons per day, down 2.2 million gallons compared to Q2/2019.

While this result seems to be a hit in fact as volumes fell by roughly 50%, it was no surprise given the terrible performance of domestic ethanol production. Even after an almost vertical recovery, production is still 10% below 'normal' levels.

The good news is that ethanol stocks/inventories are also close to their lows meaning an upswing in fuel demand will trigger a further production recovery - and likely boost input prices like corn (futures).

Adding to that, in the second quarter, capital investments were $503 million. $240 million went to purposes sustaining the business like costs for turnarounds, catalysts, and regulatory compliance. The company also returned $400 million to stockholders through dividends. Year-to-date, the company has paid out 96% of adjusted net operating cash flow. This is not sustainable. However, as production is expected to rise in the third quarter followed by an economic recovery in Q4/2020 (which I expect), I think the company's dividend is safe on a mid-term basis. Note that adjusted operating cash flow was just $38 million in the second quarter - excluding a $629 million favorable impact from working capital.

The company reiterated its goal to maintain a long-term payout ratio between 40% and 50% of adjusted operating cash flow.

What's Next?

Nobody knows how fuel demand will change in Q3 and Q4. That's why Valero will continue to focus on capital discipline and execution. Personally, I believe the economy will recover in the fourth quarter as the election (regardless of who wins, although I am sure a Republican win would be a better outcome for energy in general) will erase a lot of uncertainty. Right now, companies are not only suffering from COVID through lower demand and production difficulties but also because it is hard to plan ahead with regard to large capital expenditures. The same happened in 2016, which caused a huge capital expenditure boost in 2017.

Valero expects to run its 15 refineries at up to 79% of capacity in the third quarter, or 3.15 million barrels per day as demand increases but remains subdued. Demand is expected to increase so that inventories will likely match the pre-COVID five-year average somewhere in 2021. After bottoming at 50% in April, gasoline demand reached 85% of normal during the end of the second quarter according to Valero. This is an important trend with regard to the sustainability of its dividend.

Unfortunately, and despite the somewhat good news, the stock is currently down more than 40% year-to-date as investors are still not keen to own 'back to normal' stocks. I bought the stock because of its dividend yield and shareholder-focused approach. Unfortunately, stuff like this (Q2 market reaction) is what I have to deal with.

Data by YCharts

Regardless, at a yield of roughly 7%, I think Valero is a good stock. The company is not going anywhere. I strongly believe we are going to be stuck in a volatile trading range between $50 and $60 until the election, followed by a breakout in the fourth quarter.

If you, just like me, want to be long, make sure to keep your position small. Valero is a volatile stock and today's market reaction won't be the last time the stock takes a huge hit after a short rally.

I will likely write an update next month as we get more data regarding the (potential) normalization in fuel demand and production.

Stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long VLO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.