For the last few months, I was highly skeptical about Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) amid the coronavirus pandemic. Nonetheless, the results of the last two quarters show that Sberbank has a much greater ability to ignore the negative impact of the coronavirus-related economic shock. Investors should not forget, though, that delayed negative effects of the coronavirus crisis aren't going anywhere, so 2021 is going to be even more intriguing for Sberbank rather than these last two quarters.

Q2 Results Overview

Net income decreased by 33.4% YoY to 166.7 billion rubles. The main positive contribution to the bank's results was a 21% QoQ reduction in allocations to reserves - to 129.5 billion rubles.

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to 398.5 billion rubles, showing an increase of 13% over the same period last year.

Net fee and commission income growth slowed to 2.8% YoY and amounted to 120 billion rubles.

In the second quarter, Sberbank's loan portfolio decreased by 1.4% QoQ to over 22.85 trillion rubles. Compared to the previous year, the loan portfolio increased by 5.1%.

Retail loan portfolio amounted to 8.3 trillion rubles with a slowdown in growth to 0.9%. Sberbank attributed this to a decrease in activity during the period of quarantine restrictions.

The mortgage portfolio grew by 1.9% over the quarter. It was supported by an active demand for concessional lending programs. The share of concessional mortgage loans among all issued mortgages amounted to 30%.

Adjusted for the impact of FX revaluation, corporate loan portfolio grew by 1.8% to 14.6 trillion rubles in 2Q 2020 and was down by 2.6% in nominal terms because of stronger ruble.

In the meantime, asset quality continues to deteriorate: non-performing loans grew by 13.3% QoQ to 1,063 billion rubles, while the share of NPLs in Sberbank's loan portfolio was 5.0%.

Tier 1 capital adequacy increased by 144 bp to 14.78%. The indicator was supported by the reduction of risk-weighted assets after the introduction of Basel 3.5 regulation and the temporary cancellation of risk premiums on mortgage loans as part of the state support measures.

A Gift From The CBR

According to Reuters, Sberbank may get a permit to write-off an old loan to the bank. In 2008, during the global financial crisis, Sberbank received a subordinated loan from the Central Bank - its main shareholder back then - in the amount of 500 billion rubles for 10 years at 8% per annum. In May 2010, Sberbank returned 200 billion rubles to the Central Bank, but during the next crisis in 2014, the CBR returned this money to Sberbank again. The bank then extended the loan for 50 years with further extension rights.

Now, rumors say that the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank have agreed on the conditions under which the subordinated loan will be included in Tier 1 capital and written off by Sberbank. The news agency's sources point out that such measures would help the bank to cope more easily with possible losses associated with the quarantine restrictions.

Even though it doesn't seem that Sberbank is in dire need of state support, this measure will ensure the financial stability of the bank in the medium term.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, Sberbank directs 50% of net profit to payments to shareholders if the target level of capital adequacy is at least 12.5%. As we can see from the recent results, Sberbank's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio increased to a solid 14.78%. This allows the bank to resume the payments.

Just like other analysts, I expect that the Supervisory Board of Sberbank recommends paying dividends for 2019 in the previously announced amount (18.7 rubles per share) at the end of August and approve the recommendation at the Annual General Meeting on September 25. Thus, I'm looking forward to seeing a generous dividend yield of around 8.7% for ordinary shares and 9.2% for preferred shares.

Final Thoughts

Sberbank will likely retain its cash generation potential and serve as a cheap and solid quasi-bond stock paying decent dividends. The potential for capital gains looks rather limited, though. Despite the surprising immunity to the economic crisis, Sberbank will have to deal with the deteriorating quality of loans and shrinking consumer demand. Therefore, proceed with caution if you'd like to buy the stock.

As for the short-term perspectives, I'm not worried about Sberbank's performance in Q3 and Q4, so in H2 2020, the focus will be on external factors, such as the US elections. The closer the election date is, the more hostile sanctions rhetoric towards Russia is expected to be. This may lead to some turbulence in the Russian stock market, so be aware of this risk.

When Sberbank announces the upcoming dividend payment, I'll update the Russian Dividend Tracker, where investors can check the latest dividends for Russian stocks.

