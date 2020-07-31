Despite interest rates moving to historic lows, Diageo's multiple on last year's earnings is only ~22x, suggesting a terrific entry point for a business that can be owned for years to come.

While facing disruption from the pandemic, Diageo appears to be facing an absorbable impact over its current and next fiscal year before bouncing back strongly in FY2022.

Diageo boasts some of the greatest spirits and beer brands in the world, some tracing their histories back almost 300 years.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) has among the most resonant corporate lineages in the world. Its oldest descendant, Justerini & Brooks, began selling wines and spirits to the British aristocracy in St. James's during 1749. Ten years later Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000-year lease to begin producing beer at St. James's Gate Brewery in Dublin. John Walker opened a grocery store more than 60 years later, in 1820, in Kilmarnock, Scotland, and soon started blending whiskies to create a more consistent product to sell in his store. Forty-four years after that P.A. Smirnov opened a distillery in Moscow and soon captured a large share of the Vodka market in that city.

It would be an enormous mistake to believe that a company was financially strong or a wise investment based upon the age of its brands. Diageo itself, for example, has only existed since 1997 when Grand Metropolitan merged with Guinness. But few companies have the stable of durable brands that Diageo does and long-term returns have reflected that stability. According to Morningstar, total returns over the last fifteen-, ten-, and five-year periods have been 8.5%, 9.9%, and 7.6% respectively.

Diageo's current valuation of roughly 24x earnings and of 22x earnings from fiscal year 2019, prior to the disruptive impact of COVID, compares to a longer-term average of about 23x earnings, implying that Diageo is likely to earn a commensurate return to its history - somewhere close to a high-single-digit percentage return per year.

Diageo's earnings yield compared to UK and US 10-year treasury rates. Source: Bank of England, U.S. Treasury, and author's calculations.

Ordinarily, the prospect of an 8-10% return per year would be an adequate, though far from spectacular, result. That kind of return currently, however, is quite attractive in comparison to other steady growers and long-term interest rates.

The Business: Where and What Diageo Distributes and Key Risks

To gain an understanding of Diageo's underlying business, consider briefly where Diageo sells its products as well as the brands most important to its future.

One of Diageo's strengths is the global balance it has in its business. About two-thirds of all sales occur outside North America and more than 40% of sales are in emerging markets.

Diageo market share and mixes of sales, operating profits, volume, and operating margins by geographic region. Source: 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Capital Markets Day Presentation.

The company's geographic mix gives it strengths in nearly every part of the world. Its actually not too dissimilar from Coca-Cola (KO) in this regard, except that company's greater reliance on Latin America and Diageo's relative strength in India.

Diageo mix of sales, selected brands, and global market share by product category. Source: 2019 Annual Report and 2019 Capital Markets Presentation.

Diageo's business is quite strong in aged categories - including scotch, Canadian whisky, and IMFL whiskey - although the company is no slouch when it comes to categories that do not require significant ageing such as vodka and gin.

Being so strong across so many product categories and geographies gives the company a number of identifiable advantages. For one, Diageo is not as susceptible as others to a trend within the spirits markets distorting overall results. It is also less susceptible as some companies to shifts in economic performance throughout the world.

Diageo's scale does give it some efficiency advantages, but the true strength of the company lays in the brands it owns. Brand Finance annually publishes a list of the most valuable spirits brands in the world. Unsurprisingly, Diageo owns two of the ten most valuable brands (Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff), with Johnnie Walker still the most valuable non-baijiu brand in the world. A third brand among the ten most valuable in the world, Hennessy, is jointly owned with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF). The company owns a further nine of the fifty most valuable brands in the world including Crown Royal, Captain Morgan, Ciroc, J&B, Baileys, Bulleit, McDowell's, Don Julio, and Tanqueray.

Brand Finance also publishes a Brand Strength Index, which is a relative measure of the strength of a brand (rather than its gross value), through a balanced scorecard that includes "marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance." As a point of reference, Brand Finance considers Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to have the most valuable brand in the world, but Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) scores highest in its Brand Strength Index. Among spirits, Diageo distributes six of the ten highest scoring brands.

The 10 spirits brands with the highest Brand Strength Index ratings in 2019 and their brand values in millions of U.S. dollars. Source: Brand Finance.

Inputs to the Brand Strength Index are likely to be better indicators of how well Diageo is managing its portfolio of brands than the headline value of particular brands themselves is.

Current and Future Risks

The major opportunity for Diageo continues to be premiumization, consumers trading up to the spirits category from other types of alcohol and gravitating towards more premium brands. This is critical to Diageo's future, but it is a concept that is fairly well understood and talked about at length elsewhere.

Diageo must currently navigate a world changed by COVID. Certainly, a weaker economy could potentially cause consumers to trade down towards lower priced spirits, be more inclined to drink beer or wine, or drink less altogether. In past recessions, this has tended to play out, with consumers not drinking less alcohol, but trading down to cheaper brands. At least in the United States, vast amounts of stimulus have kept incomes high and have perhaps limited the extent to which consumers have shifted preferences. But Diageo's customers in other parts of the world are in varying financial shape.

Diageo does have insulation from this risk due to the fact that its portfolio covers a wide range of price points, but it is clearly not immune.

There has also been significant disruption in how Diageo's products (both spirits and beer) are being consumed. Across the world, on-premise sales at bars and restaurants have plummeted, while off-premise sales have surged, but have only partially offset the evaporation of the on-premise market. In North America, on-premise sales are only about 20% of Diageo's total, but the figure is 50% in European markets. Travel retail, another important distribution channel, has similarly seen steep declines.

Investors will learn more when Diageo reports FY20 results on August 4th. But in a February 26th trading update, it projected a hit to organic net sales of £225M to £325M and to organic operating profit of £140M to £200M.

While no one can say how long the global economy will be depressed, one thing seems like a good bet: Challenges in on-premise sales and consumers' propensity to trade down are likely to be cyclical and not secular challenges for Diageo. It is also important to point out that the trend towards spirits globally has been a multi-decade story. That trend, along with other coincident trends, makes it likely that the premiumization story continues.

Modeling Financial Results

Diageo's fiscal year ends on June 30th, so the effects of the pandemic are likely to have a large influence on results both this fiscal year and next.

Based upon Diageo's comments in February, industry data, and analyst estimates, FY2020 revenues are modeled to decline by 7.5% and operating margins to contract by 240 bps. That should be followed by a relatively difficult first half of FY2021, but with progressively improving trends throughout the year.

Diageo's historical and projected income statement. Dollar amounts and shares outstanding are in millions. Source: Author.

Following the challenges of FY2020 and FY2021, there is every reason to believe that Diageo will return to form and grow consistently again, with a bounce-back year in FY2022 (when share repurchases are assumed to resume) and a return to more normal growth in FY2023.

Diageo historical and estimated earnings per ADS. Source: Author.

One important factor that is really not taken into account in the above forecast is how exchange rates develop in coming years. Clearly, for U.S. investors a weaker dollar will boost results. Forward estimates in U.S. dollars assume the current exchange rate of $1.31 per pound and also assume a stable exchange rate between the pound and the primary currencies in which Diageo does business.

Conclusion

The thesis here is not particularly exciting. If you are used to trading Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), then you may not find much to love in Diageo.

But Diageo's brands, and the industry in which Diageo participates, are among the most durable in the world. Investors can often fail to appreciate the value of a company that grows at rates modestly faster than the market, but for very long periods of time and this certainly applies to Diageo, which can sustainably grow earnings per share at a mid-single-digit rate.

At 22x pre-COVID earnings, Diageo would probably be worth buying in a world with more normal interest rates. But it's somewhat puzzling that as interest rates have moved lower since 2018, Diageo's earnings multiple has not expanded a great deal. That seems unlikely to hold true indefinitely. Indeed, the stock has already increased sharply off its lows as investors have started to look past some of the near-term noise.

It is not unreasonable to expect further gains. Diageo is certainly one of those companies that investors seem likely to be able to own profitably for many years to come.

