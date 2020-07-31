Despite the economic downturn, shares of United Rentals (URI) are up over 25% in the past year and near a 52-week high. While demand for equipment rental is cyclical, URI is well-positioned for a downturn and has a counter-cyclical cash flow cycle, which helps it manage its business across all economic environments. While shares traded 4% lower on the company's earnings, I was encouraged by the results and continue to see value in shares at these levels.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Q2 Results Were Better Than Feared

In the company's second quarter (financials available here), United Rentals earned $3.68 on a non-GAAP basis, ahead of consensus by $1.75. While revenue was down 15.3% from last year, it was also $100 million ahead of consensus at $1.94 billion.

Unsurprisingly, given lockdowns and the associated stoppage of economic activity, rental revenue was down 16%. Fleet productivity, which measures the usage of each piece of equipment URI rents out, was down 13.6%. Encouragingly, productivity in June was 14% better than April as economic activity rebounded. This sequential improvement should support results in the second half of the year.

URI has a very diversified client mix that touches all major sectors of the US industrial economy, which helps mitigate its exposure to a sector-specific downturn. About 5% of revenue is tied to residential construction, 48% to non-residential construction, and 47% to industrial firms. This diversified business mix will enable its rental trends to rebound alongside GDP. Now, I will note URI has oil and gas exposure, and capex in the sector is poised to be muted likely through 2021. That will be a modest headwind, but manageable given its broad asset portfolio.

(Source: United Rentals)

Ultimately, management cannot control demand or the economy, but it did a very good job controlling what it could, namely expenses. SG&A spending was down $49 million, or 18% to $222 million. As a consequence of significant cost discipline, EBITDA margin was a healthy 46.4%, only down 50bp despite the significant drop in revenue.

Additionally, URI cash flows tend to be counter-cyclical. During economic booms, it grows its rental fleet, and this increased capex diminishes free cash flow. During downturns like now, URI can slow its capex program and age its fleet, harvesting more free cash flow. This played out exactly as hoped this quarter as URI generated $817 million of free cash flow in Q2 for $206 million year to date. Purchases of rental equipment were $145 million vs. $872 million last year, a significant drop-off in capex. Indeed, URI sold more rental equipment ($176 million) than it purchased. I would expect URI to continue to manage fleet size and let the fleet age through year end and into 2021 to generate more free cash flow.

In Q2, URI showed strong cost discipline, which drove better than expected margins and earnings. While revenue was down, the company is seeing sequential improvements, which provide cause for optimism. And, the company showed off its impressive free cash flow capacity during a severe economic downturn. Importantly, the company is poised to do well beyond this quarter.

United Rentals Is Positioned Well for a Downturn

United Rentals' business model and financial profile have left it well positioned to endure the COVID-19 recession and exit it in a stronger position than peers. In June 2019, URI lowered its leverage target to 2-3x Debt:EBITDA from 2.5-3.5x previously. This was fortuitous timing for the company to upgrade the quality of its balance sheet. Today, trailing 12 months gross leverage is at 2.5x; by end of 2020, it could raise to 2.8x as stronger EBITDA quarters roll off. Indeed, so far in 2020, the company reduced net debt by $1.098 billion and also bought back $257 million of stock (2.1% of shares). Share repurchases have been suspended since March.

URI has $10.4 billion of gross debt. Only $744 million of this debt is due in 2021; the next maturity is 2025. Against this debt profile, URI has $3.82 billion of liquidity including $127 million of cash. Between low leverage and healthy liquidity, the company has the financial flexibility to navigate even a renewed downturn.

United Rentals was also able to re-introduce guidance for 2020 despite higher than normal levels of uncertainty. Critically, even with EBITDA down about 15%, free cash flow will be substantially higher than 2019 - at least $2 billion as management slows capex and ages its fleet.

(Source: United Rentals)

As discussed above, URI's fleet management policy means it actually generates more free cash flow in downturns by aging its fleet. We saw this in the past with URI actually generating more free cash flow in 2008 and 2009 and then investing back in its business in 2011-2012 to grow the fleet as demand returns. I expect a similar cadence this cycle.

(Source: United Rentals)

Now, another takeaway from the above chart is that URI is generating substantially more free cash flow in recent years than in the 2000s. The company used the downturn in the financial crisis to consolidate with competitors, roll-up smaller competitors, gain market share, and build increased scale to boost margins. Good companies use downturns to get stronger. That is what URI has done in the past. Given its strong balance sheet and healthy free cash flow, it can do so again today.

While the largest North American rental company, United Rentals only has 13% market share with most of the industry controlled by very small players, who often have less capital market access and higher leverage. Operating from a position of strength, URI can gain market share or buy out and roll up small operators at discounted prices.

Now, I would note that aging the fleet to keep free cash flow elevated can only be done for so long as equipment does have a finite useful life. Back in the financial crisis, we saw the company age the fleet for two years, 2008 and 2009, before rising demand allowed it to start growing again in 2010. Given this, we can expect URI to be able to age the fleet through 2021, or two years. If the economic downturn were to extend beyond this and be a truly prolonged slump, URI will have to increase capex to maintain the usefulness of its equipment fleet, which would likely bring free cash flow back under $1 billion. Given demand has already improved somewhat, I think this risk of a multi-year slump is low, though it would significantly reduce the amount of cash flow URI could return to investors.

That said, URI will have over $1 billion of retained cash flow by year end. It can use this cash flow to further repay debt, make tuck-in purchases, or restart share repurchases. In all likelihood, they will do a combination of the three. Importantly, URI management has options. While many companies have to play defense, this one can go on offense.

Valuation is Attractive

While revenue and EBITDA will decline this year, URI's top-line results will improve alongside the economy, and it is controlling costs well. The company's counter-cyclical cash flows and strong balance sheet leave it well positioned to better position the company. With an $11.3 billion market cap, shares are trading at just 5.4x free cash flow, and the company's enterprise value of $21.7 billion is only 5.9x 2020 EBITDA.

While $2 billion of free cash flow in 2020 overstates in mid-cycle free cash flow as the company will have to increase capex on its fleet in late-2021 or 2022, though this will be partially offset by higher rental revenue. URI can sustainably return $1 billion of cash flow to shareholders while also retaining excess cash flow to grow its fleet and tuck-in competitors. URI is positioned to resume significant share buybacks in Q4 of this year and next year, potentially buying back up to 9% of the company. As investors appreciate this excess cash flow generation, I can see shares moving toward $200, which would still give the company a returnable free cash flow yield of 7%. Investors would do well to own URI.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in URI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.