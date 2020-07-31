Canadian All-Star Stocks: Dividend Increases - Week Of Aug. 3

This week, four All Stars are due to announce a dividend raise.

Capital Power came through for investors last week and Sylogist also surprised with its second raise of the year.

Canadian Dividend All-Stars are companies that have raised dividends for at least five consecutive years.

Quarterly results are rolling in, and thus far dividend investors have plenty to cheer about. First off, there hasn't been a dividend cut in weeks and this week, there are a several Canadian Dividend All-Stars which are scheduled to report quarterly financials.

Before we jump into what to expect this week, let's look at last week's results. Of note, all figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Recent dividend updates

Last week, Capital Power Corp (OTCPK:CPXWF)[TSX:CPX] came through for investors, and Sylogist (OTC:SYZLF)[TSX:SYZ] rewarded shareholders yet again.

EST DGR EST Increase ACTUAL DGR ACTUAL Increase NEW DIV Capital Power ~7% $0.035 6.8% $0.0325 $0.5125 Sylogist N/A N/A 13.6% $0.015 $0.125

Let's start with Capital Power. True to its word, the company remains on track to meet full year adjusted funds from operations guidance. As such, it is no surprise that the utility announced a 6.8% increase to the dividend - inline with the company's target of 7%.

In 2021, the company is targeting 5% dividend growth. The raise extends the company's dividend growth streak to seven years.

Much to my surprise, Sylogist also announced a raise to the dividend. The $0.015 per share raise marks the second consecutive quarter of dividend growth.

Considering our current environment, the company is delivering in a big way. Combined with its penny per share raise in April, Sylogist has raised the dividend by 25% thus far in 2020.

The company has a 10-year dividend growth streak and is the lone TSX Venture stock on the All-Star list.

Upcoming dividend raises, cuts or suspensions

Keyera Corp (OTCPK:KEYUF)[TSX:KEY]

Current Streak: 9 years

9 years Current Yield: 9.04%

9.04% Earnings: August 5, 2020

What can investors expect: Keyera is one of the smaller midstream companies on the All-Star list. Although pipelines are known as reliable income stocks, the current pandemic and low oil prices have investors questioning their sustainability.

The company has no discernible pattern, but it last raised the monthly dividend in August of last year.

Although it has been 12 months since the last raise, it is unlikely Keyera will raise dividends next week. It already has a high yield, and the payout ratio as compared to next year's earnings is well above 100% (164%).

Even if a dividend raise is unlikely, so too is a dividend cut. The most likely scenario is that Keyera keeps the dividend steady.

Stingray Digital Group [TSX:RAY.A]

Current Streak: 5 years

5 years Current Yield: 6.06%

6.06% Earnings: August 5, 2020

What can investors expect: Stingray is a music distribution company and one of the newest All-Stars. Since the company's growth streak began, it has raised twice yearly.

The company last raised dividends in early February. Over the past five years, it has average 21.6% dividend growth. Will it raise again next week?

I believe it is unlikely as the pandemic has impacted customer ad spends. This led to lower revenue last quarter and revenue is likely to decelerate again as the first quarter will be reflective of the full impacts of COVID-19.

Is a dividend cut possible? Once again, unlikely as the company generates healthy cash flow. In fiscal 2020, the dividend accounted for only 20% of adjusted free cash flow. This gives it a considerable buffer.

If the company does surprise, the raise is likely to be inline with the past few raises of $0.005 per share.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 7.14% $0.005 $0.075

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)[TSX:RBA]

Current Streak: 17 years

17 years Current Yield: 1.78%

1.78% Earnings: August 6, 2020

What can investors expect: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is the world's leading marketplace for heavy equipment. Over the past few years Ritchie Bros. has raised dividends along with second quarter results. Of note, the company pays out in US dollars.

Worth noting, the company is having considerable success with its online auctions. However, it also has an inconsistent history of dividend growth - in terms of timing.

It is not out of the ordinary for the company to go more than four consecutive quarters without raising the dividend. Given the current pandemic, the company is just as likely to maintain the dividend as it is to raise.

Should Ritchie Bros. raise, it is likely to be in the mid, single-digit range.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 5% $0.01 $0.21

Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF)[TSX:SAP]

Current Streak: 20 years

20 years Current Yield: 2.09%

2.09% Earnings: August 6, 2020

What can investors expect: Saputo is a leading global dairy processor and cheese producer. The company is one of the most reliable dividend growth stocks and historically, has raised the dividend along with first quarter results.

It has been a tough year for Saputo. Despite a broader market rebound, Saputo is still sitting on losses of 18.46% in 2020. Revenue growth is expected to be flat and earnings are expected to drop by 21% this year.

Over the past few years, the company has been growing through acquisitions. As such, dividend growth has been trending downwards. Given the current situation, this is unlikely to change.

Since the company has a modest payout ratio (47%), it is well positioned to announce a raise despite declining earnings. That being said, don't expect anything more than a raise inline with last year's $0.005 per share bump.

Likewise, it would not be surprising if the dividend was kept steady amidst the current uncertainty.

EST DGR EST INCR EST NEW DIV 2.94% $0.005 $0.175

If you would like to receive further articles related to this series, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPXWF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.