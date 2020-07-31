As relative gains of U.S. tech expands, investors should be asking themselves what a limit on that growth looks like.

The total market capitalization of the Nasdaq today is more than 40% larger than this broad European gauge, a feat not reached during the 2000-era tech bubble.

Even at its tech bubble zenith in March 2000, the Nasdaq (QQQ) ended that month marginally smaller than the Euro Stoxx 600. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq had run higher, driven by investor mania for internet-related stocks, it was still worth less than the combined market capitalization of a pan-European stock index. After all, the Euro Stoxx 600, represents roughly 90% of the combined market capitalization of not just the Eurozone, but stocks across the continent, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the Scandinavian countries who had not recently adopted the single currency officially the year before. The combined region represented by the Euro Stoxx 600 is larger in population and economic output than the United States, and the Nasdaq tends to represent overwhelmingly one sector of the U.S. economy.

Today, the Nasdaq is once again outpacing markets around the world. In 2020, the Euro Stoxx 600 is down nearly 12% whereas the Nasdaq has soared nearly 19%. The Nasdaq has added $2.7 trillion of market capitalization, greater than the total size of all of the stocks of the United Kingdom in the index, the country with the largest representation in the gauge. By comparison, the Euro Stoxx has shed about $1 trillion in value, or almost the value of an Alphabet (GOOGL), and well behind the index's largest components - Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL).

Below is a long-run history comparing the total market capitalizations of the two gauges (in U.S. dollars) with data back to March 2000 when the Nasdaq previously peaked. The two lines have diverged sharply since the Nasdaq first passed the Euro Stoxx in mid-2018; that divergence has accelerated in 2020.

Source: Bloomberg

While the Nasdaq is far outpacing the Euro Stoxx 600, this is not a new trend. In their respective currencies, the Nasdaq has bested the Euro Stoxx 600 for the last 4 years, and 11 of the last 13. The Nasdaq did trail the Euro Stoxx 600 for 6 of 7 years from 2000 to the end of 2006 as the tech bubble deflated.

Using forward earnings estimates from Bloomberg, the Euro Stoxx is estimated to produce around 452 billion euro ($536 billion) of earnings in 2020 at its forward P/E of around 21.6x. At the Nasdaq's forward P/E of around 38.5x, it is forecasted to produce $432 billion of earnings, or about 20% less than the Euro Stoxx despite having a combined market capitalization around 40% higher.

In a growth-starved world, investors are bidding up companies that bring their own growth. U.S. tech leaders have been viewed as defensive in the remote work economy. The second quarter numbers for the tech stalwarts are pointing to their defensiveness in the current environment. The question for investors has to be how much of a premium should be ascribed to the sector and its leaders.

While the recent gains have been glorious, investors should recall that from the last market peak for the Nasdaq, it failed to deliver positive returns for the next 14-plus years!

Source: Bloomberg

This is not the 2000-era tech bubble. There are real earnings and cash flow behind these stocks. The question is whether investors are paying the right price for that earnings and cash flow stream. Paying too high of a price can eventually lead to lower forward returns. As the percentage of U.S. tech grows in capitalization-weighted global portfolios, investors should be asking themselves whether that is a portfolio weight that continues to make sense for their portfolio.

