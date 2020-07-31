We've finally begun the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and while we've seen several misses in terms of operating results, the gold price (GLD) has picked up much of the slack from the COVID-19 related shutdowns. One of the miners that was the hardest hit by the closures was Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM), with seven out of eight of the company's operations affected, and production falling 19% year-over-year as a result in Q2. However, we've since seen the company ramp up to near full production at all operations, with Agnico expecting gold production to come in at 490,000 ounces per quarter to finish H2. Clearly, I was wrong to suggest booking some profits above $54.00 in my previous article as the stock has had a relentless bid under it the past couple of months. Still, I continue to see the valuation as unattractive relative to peers. Therefore, I remain focused on other names in the sector where I see more long-term upside.

Agnico Eagle released its Q2 results on Wednesday, and the company had a very tough quarter with quarterly gold production down 19% year-over-year and all-in sustaining costs [AISC] up 20%. The quarterly figures came in at 331,000 ounces of gold production at all-in sustaining costs of $1,142/oz, one of the highest cost profiles among senior gold producers, with one of the weakest production rates. However, this weak performance was at no fault of the company and instead resulted from its operating jurisdictions working against it. While Agnico Eagle Mines is known for having some of the best jurisdictions, contributing to its premium valuation, it was the Tier-1 jurisdictions and Mexico that got hit the hardest with shutdowns in Q2. As we can see below, gold production fell to just 55,000 ounces in April at its worst, less than half of the company's normal 140,000-ounce plus monthly run rate.

Unfortunately, this significant drop in production hurt costs due to lower gold sales, with all-in sustaining costs hitting a new 3-year high at $1,142/oz on a quarterly basis. While these costs are tracking well above the revised cost guidance of $1,075/oz at the midpoint and should come down, this cost profile makes Agnico Eagle one of the highest-cost senior gold producers in the sector. Therefore, I would argue that while the company has some of the best jurisdictions, its premium valuation is less justified, given its weaker margins. Assuming the company can bring costs down below $950/oz in FY2021 as it initially guided for, these are still roughly in line with the industry average of $970/oz for FY2019, and well above Kirkland Lake Gold's cost profile, (KL) as the company is working on bringing consolidated AISC below $725/oz in the same period. Let's take a closer look at the company's operations below:

Beginning with the company's LaRonde Mine in Quebec, it was a very weak quarter with gold production of 74,300 ounces, down 20% from the 92,800 ounces produced in the prior-year period. The lower production was a result of a much lower throughput of 509,000 tonnes in the quarter, compared to 703,000 tonnes in Q2 2019. Fortunately, grades were actually up in Q2, with an average mill feed grade of 4.78 grams per tonne gold, an 11% improvement from Q2 2019 (4.31 grams per tonne gold). However, the 11% increase in grades and stable recovery rates were not enough to offset the 27% lower throughput. Fortunately, total cash costs didn't suffer much, and they actually came down in Q2 to $502/oz despite the lower production. This was a result of lower energy costs and lower labor costs. It's important to note that these weaker operating metrics in Q2 was at no fault of Agnico Eagle and was entirely a product of the government-mandated shutdown from March 24th to April 15th.

Moving over to the company's 50% owned Malartic Mine, it was also a challenging quarter, with throughput and grades both down considerably. The mine produced 54,100 ounces (50% basis) at total cash costs of $762/oz, a dramatic drop from the 84,300 ounces produced in Q2 2019. Given the more than 30% slide in production, the company's total cash costs jumped more than 20% from $607/oz in the prior-year period. The catalyst for the lower output was much lower grades of 0.86 grams per tonne gold vs. 1.12 grams per tonne gold (Q2 2019) and a massive decrease in throughput. In total, the company milled 4.45 million tonnes in Q2 2020 vs. 5.28 million tonnes a year ago, a decrease of roughly 15%. However, similar to LaRonde, Agnico Eagle is not at fault for this operational weakness; there's not much an operator can do when they're forced to shut down for over 20 calendar days.

Fortunately, we saw an exceptional quarter at the company's Kittila Mine in Finland, which was not affected by COVID-19. The mine saw record quarterly production of 60,600 ounces at total cash costs of $717/oz, a massive 20% jump sequentially from the 49,300 ounces produced in Q1 2020. The higher production was driven by mill throughput of 500,000 tonnes at an average feed grade of 4.38 grams per tonne gold, a significant improvement from the 420,000 tonnes milled in Q1 at 4.21 grams per tonne gold. The company has revised its anticipated completion of the expansion study at Kittila to late 2021, which is anticipated to increase mill throughput from 1.6 million tonnes per year to 2 million tonnes per year. Ultimately, this should allow Agnico Eagle to increase annual production at Kittila closer to above 250,000 ounces per year. This is a massive improvement from the 186,000 ounces produced in FY2019. I have purposely compared Kittila operating results to Q1 2020 results and not year-over-year results as we had a major shutdown in Q2 2019. Hence, the results in the prior-year period are hardly compatible.

So, how has this affected the company's earnings trend? Let's take a closer look below:

As we can see from the chart above, Agnico Eagle has seen its annual earnings per share [EPS] trade in a range from $0.87 to $1.02 for several years now, but we should see an earnings breakout this year based on estimates. Earnings breakouts occur when a company sees a new multi-year high in annual EPS after a stagnation period, and they are generally bullish developments. If we look above, we can see that annual EPS is expected to come in at $1.44 this year, representing 50% growth year-over-year and a new multi-year high. However, it's the FY2021 estimates that are the most impressive. Since June, analysts have been ratcheting these estimates higher in anticipation of a full year of uninterrupted gold production above $1,675/oz. Annual EPS estimates for FY2020 are currently sitting at $2.96, translating to triple-digit growth next year and one of the highest earnings growth rates among the Gold Miners Index. Therefore, from an earnings standpoint, there's a lot to like about Agnico Eagle.

If we take a look at revenues, we can see that revenues are confirming these bullish earnings revisions, with a multi-year high in quarterly revenues expected in Q3 2020 at $865.5 million. Meanwhile, Q4 2020 revenue estimates are currently sitting at $877.9 million, which would be a new all-time high. Assuming the company can meet or beat these estimates, this would translate to 27% growth year-over-year, an acceleration from the 6% growth in Q2 2020, and the 26% growth reported in Q4 2019. Given that we're seeing both revenues and margins increase simultaneously, this tells us that the above earnings growth is sustainable as it's driven by top-line growth and margin expansion. The best growth stories have these two ingredients, and this points to FY2021 annual EPS estimates of $2.96 being on the conservative side.

The only issue with the Agnico Eagle story I see is that the valuation is a little pricey at current levels, as the company is trading at a massive premium to its million-ounce producer peers. Currently, Agnico Eagle is trading at a forward P/E ratio above 44, vs. the average forward P/E ratio of 33. While this forward multiple will shrink considerably when we account for FY2021 estimates of $2.96, Agnico Eagle is still trading at 26x FY-2021 earnings which is well ahead of peers like Kirkland Lake Gold trading at less than 13x FY-2021 estimates ($50.00 / FY2020 annual EPS estimate of $3.85). Given that Kirkland Lake Gold has beat Agnico Eagle on costs ($750/oz vs. $1,050/oz), and it has beat Agnico Eagle on jurisdictions (all Tier-1 jurisdictions vs. Agnico Eagle with Mexican operations), I see Kirkland Lake Gold as the much better value here for long-term investors. Therefore, while Agnico Eagle could head higher, I'm focused on other names currently.

Agnico Eagle has had a challenging start to the year, but the company has now ramped back up to near full capacity and should see 1 million ounces of gold production in H2 2020. In addition, the company has one of the best earnings growth rates in the sector and should see a bullish earnings breakout this year. However, given the company's higher cost profile vs. its peers and its relative overvaluation vs. its peers, I believe there are better opportunities elsewhere currently. Therefore, while I see the stock as a Hold for long-term investors, I prefer other names like Kirkland Lake Gold, trading at half the forward P/E ratio with higher margins and more attractive jurisdictions.

