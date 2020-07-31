It's maybe too early to sell the stock, but definitely too late to buy.

These days, Yandex's (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares are trying to emulate the behavior of the US big tech stocks, which continue to soar no matter what. The problem, however, is that the rally went too far from the reality the company operates in today. The recent stock run would make sense for Yandex in pre-covid times, but now it's really hard to justify a ridiculously high valuation of the company.

On the other hand, if we look at Yandex through the lenses of a typical growth story where the public appreciates not the numbers but some abstract bright perspectives of the company, then the rally can be at least partially justified. Specifically for Yandex, this narrative was supplemented by some new points I discuss in this article.

Q2 Results Quick View

Consolidated revenue remained at last year's level of 41.4 billion rubles ($591.9 million).

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 35% year on year to RUB 8.5 billion ($121.3 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin amounted to 20.5%.

Adjusted net income amounted to RUB 1.9 billion ($27.3 million) and decreased by 67% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

The weak results of Yandex came in line with analysts' expectations, though the company's EBITDA turned out to be 6% higher. The decline in revenue growth was due to weak advertising business results, which were partially offset by growth in FoodTech and Media Services. The share of the revenue from non-advertising activities reached 40% for the first time. Although, I expect this number to decrease as ad revenues recover in Q3 and Q4 together with the Russian economy.

It's Not About Numbers, For Now

For those who may be surprised why the company is trading so high amid the mediocre results, let me share my assumptions on why this happens:

Yandex is one of the primary candidates for the MSCI Russia index inclusion. MSCI will announce the results of quarterly index rebalancing on August 12, and the changes will take effect after the market close on August 31. Yandex's shares now meet the minimum liquidity requirements and will join MSCI Russia with a weight of 7.6%, which implies an inflow of around 420 million dollars from index funds. The Russian government, for the first time in a while, tries to take a more constructive stance towards the Russian tech sector. Recently, President Putin announced unprecedented tax cuts for Russian software companies. The caveat here is that Yandex is not a pure-play software company, and it will have to juridically re-organize its business units so the company could benefit from the favorable tax regime. Yandex continues to optimize its business and develop new products. Recently, the company announced the break-up of JV with Sberbank and now will develop Yandex.Market on its own. This will allow Yandex to fully define the strategy of further development, but at the same time, Yandex will have to fund all associated costs by itself. After the unsuccessful partnership with Sberbank, Yandex started to cooperate with VTB Bank. The first step in this cooperation is the integration of VTB's capital management platform into Yandex.Plus subscription service. Yandex also registered several trademarks related to financial services, so this seems to be a new direction to be elaborated by the company.

In the meantime, investors seemingly ignore the threat to Yandex.Taxi coming from China. The Chinese taxi service DiDi (DIDI) finally launched its Russian branch in the Republic of Tatarstan. Considering how hard DiDi competed with Uber (NYSE:UBER) in China, I think DiDi will act aggressively in the Russian market as well.

Besides offering lower commissions to drivers compared to Yandex.Taxi, DiDi may gain a presence in Russia through acquisitions: the company is considering buying the Russian business of Dostavista, which is engaged in express delivery services in 10 countries. Ambitions of DiDi in the Russian market definitely won't bode well for Yandex, so it would be reasonable for Yandex to ask the Russian government for some protectionist measures. This, in my opinion, is totally fair because Chinese companies often have virtually unlimited funding from Chinese banks, which gives them a very strong advantage in conquering targeted markets.

Final Thoughts

The second half of the year is set to be better in operational terms for Yandex, and this seems to be already priced in the stock. Investors should keep in mind that Yandex refrained from providing guidance for the rest of the year, mentioning economic uncertainty and poor predictability of a second wave of the pandemic as the main risk. If quarantine measures are not reintroduced, the company will show decent growth in H2 2020. As for the stock, it makes sense to wait for the rebalancing of the MSCI Russia index and sell the stock shortly after it gets inflows from the index funds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.