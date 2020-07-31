The debt is the most worrying issue, which stands at $9.2 billion. It is hard to see how the company can avoid a restructuring in 2021-2022.

Image: Deepwater Asgard Source: Transocean

Investment Thesis

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) released its second-quarter of 2020 results on July 29, 2020. The results were better-than-expected, with revenues of $930 million primarily impacted by non-recurring positive items that I will explain later in this article.

The investment thesis remains the same. Transocean is a good company but is suffering from a massive debt load of nearly $9 billion that cannot be eliminated without a restructuring under chapter 11.

The offshore drilling industry has been suffering from low oil prices, which are not producing a level of sufficient cash flow to allow the repayment of the company's debt. Thus, I recommend avoiding the stock as a long-term investment. However, trading the stock short term could be a good idea.

CEO Jeremy Thigpen said in the conference call:

Turning to the contracting front, with the continued uncertainty regarding global energy demand and correspondingly challenged oil prices, contracting activity has been predictably disappointing

Fleet Status for 2Q'20, and Backlog Snapshot

I suggest reading my preceding article about the July fleet status published on Seeking Alpha for more details if necessary.

The second-quarter average day rate fell to $307,800/d from the year-ago level of $310,700/d. Utilization was improving from the same quarter a year ago.

Day rates 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Average daily rate $k/d 310.7 314.5 317.7 314.9 307.8 Average Utilization 56% 58% 61% 60% 66%

The total backlog is estimated at $8.9 billion as of July 15, 2020. The backlog is not including the recent contract of the Deepwater Atlas for the Shenandoah project in the Gulf of Mexico with Beacon Offshore Energy for a backlog of $250 million.

Also, two rigs have been retired.

Consistent with our well defined asset strategy, we have recently taken action to responsibly retire the semi-submersibles Development Driller 2 and the Sedco 712.

The graph below shows the yearly distribution.

Repartition per segment:

The graph below is showing the yearly impact of Shell's (RDS.A) (RDS.B) backlog on the total RIG backlog. The five drillships involved were Poseidon, Deepwater Pontus, Deepwater Proteus, Deepwater Thalassa, and Deepwater Nautilus.

I have estimated that Shell activity represents 49.4% of the total backlog of the company ($4.5 billion). The contracts with Shell have been renegotiated down a couple of years ago but could be revised again.

Transocean is essentially an ultra-deepwater business, with over 72.3% of the total backlog attached to the Ultra-Deepwater portion. However, with the acquisition of Songa Offshore, the semisub segment Harsh-Environment (mainly in the North Sea) increased to 27.3% of the total backlog as of July 15, 2020.

Transocean - 1Q'20 and Selected Financials History - The Raw Numbers

Transocean 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 0.754 0.758 0.784 0.792 0.759 930 Net Income in $ Million -171 -208 -825 -51 -392 -497 EBITDA $ Million 249 265 -356 335 19 -67 from the company EPS diluted in $/share -0.28 -0.34 -1.35 -0.08 -0.64 -0.81 Cash from operating activities in $ Million -51 153 91 147 -48 87 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 52 86 121 128 107 46 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -103 67 -30 19 -155 41 Cash and short-term investments $ Billion 1.886 2.243 1.906 1.790 1.483 1.511 Long-term debt in $ Billion 9.41 9.73 9.39 9.261 9.157 8.958 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 611 612 613 612 614 615 Backlog 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 RIG Backlog in $ billion 12.1 11.4 10.8 10.2 9.6 8.9

Source: Most of the data indicated above come from Morningstar, company press release, and Fun Trading for the last quarter.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Net Debt

1 - The company posted quarterly revenues of $930 million in 2Q'20

Transocean's total revenues in 2Q 2020 increased to $930 million from $756 million in the same period of 2019. The second-quarter 2020 adjusted net loss was $1 million or $0.00 per diluted share. Net loss was $497 million or 0.81 per share.

Shares outstanding on a diluted basis are now 615 million in the second quarter. Operating and maintenance expense was $525 million, compared with $540 million in the prior period.

Cash and short-term investments were $1.511 billion at the end of the quarter, with total liquidity at $2.9 billion - including the company's $1.37 billion revolving credit facility. Cash flows from operating activities were $87 million. In the press release:

Second quarter 2020 results included net unfavorable items of $496 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, as follows: $430 million, $0.70 per diluted share, loss on impairment of assets

$59 million, $0.10 per diluted share, loss on impairment of an investment in an unconsolidated affiliate

$10 million, $0.02 per diluted share, related to discrete tax items; and

$1 million in restructuring costs.

In the second quarter, the company received an early termination fee of $21 million for Paul B. Loyd Jr., and Transocean received $177 million from a settlement agreement for performance disputes. Without those particular items, revenues were $731 million.

2 - Free cash flow

Important Note: The Generic free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

RIG had a free cash flow of $41 million in Q2 2020. The yearly FCF ("ttm") is a loss of $125 million.

3 - Net debt (gross debt minus total cash) is now $7.45 billion.

Net debt is about $7.45 billion as of June 30, 2020, compared to $7.49 billion the same quarter a year ago. It is where the problem resides when we are talking about Transocean. The debt load is too heavy and cannot possibly be repaid.

Yes, the company is not about to restructure immediately, but I see no chance that Transocean can avoid a restructuring of its debt down the road, and probably in 2021 or 2022, at the latest.

So far, it is one of the last offshore drillers that has managed to continue operating without filing for bankruptcy. Just today, Valaris Plc (NYSE:VAL) indicated in its previous 10Q filing that it is about to declare bankruptcy and will be followed quickly by Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE).

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Transocean released its second-quarter 2020 results, and it was a little better than expected. CEO Jeremy Thigpen indicated some positive responses after oil prices recovered from the lows in April.

While we are certainly disappointed that the ultra deepwater recovery has been once again delayed, we take comfort in our almost $9 billion backlog and we are becoming encouraged by various opportunities we see emerging in 2021.

However, hope is not a strategy, and the ones who forget about this basic principle are condemned to fail.

Technical analysis for short-term trading

RIG is forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at $2.30 and line support, which is also the 50MA, at $2.00.

The trading strategy is to sell a large part of your position at $2.30 and wait for a retracement below $2.00. However, we should look at three possible outcomes depending on oil prices, which are crucial for the offshore driller.

The bullish case is that oil prices can trade above $45 per barrel or more. In this case, RIG could eventually cross the resistance and retest the 200MA at $3.35. It is unlikely but still possible.

The bearish case is that oil prices suddenly weaken below $40, which is also unlikely. In this case, RIG could experience a support breakout and retest $1.35.

The neutral case is that oil prices continue to trade in a tight range between $40 and $45. In this case, RIG will fluctuate within the pattern indicated above.

