Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) is amongst the most prolific healthcare REIT stocks around. However, the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic left its mark on this REIT's performance as well. It has relatively prominent exposure to senior living segment, which has been hit especially hard by COVID-19. Prior to this crisis, the REIT was on its path to recovery from its corporate restructuring processes and was doing fairly well. As the pandemic has wreaked havoc in the sector, it is time to have a look at this healthcare REIT and analyze its investment potential.

The Holding and COVID-19

Healthpeak Properties holds 636 properties spread across the United States in its portfolio. Its main interests lie in the Medical Office and Life Science segments with each contributing 29 percent and 32 percent of its income, while it also has significant exposure to senior housing segment. This exposure meant that the REIT had to contend with rising operating costs while seeing its revenue decline sharply. The increased costs are mainly on account of extra sanitation activities, protective gears and preventive measures while revenue declined as there were lesser people moving in.

However, Healthpeak Properties seemed to be in a better position than most of its peers. There are several reasons behind that. First off, while the REIT is active in senior housing segment, it is fairly invested in other segments as well, thus curtailing the massive shock senior housing segment had to bear. The REIT's strong position in Medical Office and Life Science helped its bottom line as these segments have survived better during the pandemic. In a way, the restructuring it undertook in 2016 ensured that the REIT has a well-diversified portfolio, which helped blunt the impact of COVID-19.

The Financials

The REIT recently reported its first-quarter numbers which provided a preliminary assessment of COVID-19 impact on its operations. Its net income per share showed impressive increase from $0.13 to $0.54 for the first quarter while its adjusted FFO per share also increased from $0.44 to $0.45 on a year-over-year basis. The following chart shows the impact of the pandemic on the REIT where senior housing is the only segment to show negative growth. Steady performance of the Medical Office and Life Science segments allowed the REIT to post positive growth.

For senior housing, the REIT reported that 54 of its properties had confirmed resident COVID-19 cases. The pandemic led the REIT to withdraw its previously announced guidance as the environment grew more uncertain. However, the company provided an outlook to help quantify the impact of COVID-19. Healthpeak Properties was earlier expecting its diluted earnings per common share to be in the range of $0.70 and $0.76 while its diluted NAREIT FFO per share was estimated to be between $1.64 and $1.70.

Healthpeak Properties anticipates its total expenses in SHOP and CCRC segments to increase by 5 percent to 15 percent. This increase is primarily led by increase in labor expenses as well as increase in supply expenses. However, there may be a marginal decline in different variable expenses mainly owing to lower occupancy. The REIT also expects the impact of COVID-19 to last two to six months for its Medical Office and Life Science segments.

The Balance Sheet and Developments

While the company's operating performance showed its resilience, it is also important to look at its balance sheet. The REIT has solid credit rating of BBB+ and BAA1. The BBB+ rating from Fitch signifies stable outlook while Moody's rating for the REIT stands at BAA1.

As on June 1, the company reported liquid assets worth nearly $2.8 billion including $300 million in cash. However, it also needs to be kept in mind that the REIT is using its $2.5 billion revolving debt facility at its full peak. Despite this heavy leverage, Healthpeak Properties has minimal repayments due in the next three years.

The REIT also has favorable ratios as its net debt to adjusted EBITDA stands at 4.8x while its financial leverage is at 33.2 percent. Similarly, its adjusted fixed charge coverage of 4.4x and secured debt ratio of 3.1 percent put it in more comfortable position than most of its peers. Strong balance sheet is key to getting through difficult times such as this pandemic breakout.

The REIT also continued with its development activities despite disruption in its business. During the first quarter, the company added a 116,500 SF on-campus MOB to HCA development program. The property is 36 pre-leased by HCA. It also closed on the acquisition of The Post for an estimated $320 million with 5.1 percent cap rate. The REIT also inked a 32k SF long-term lease in Boston.

The Investment Thesis

Two of the main features to be considered while contemplating investment in a REIT are its performance in the stock market and its dividend history. Healthpeak Properties stock is currently trading midway its 52-week high and low price. While the stock has lost close to 30 percent of its value from the peak, it is still in a somewhat better shape than many of its prominent peers such as Welltower (NYSE:WELL) which lost more than 40 percent of its value in the market.

One of the most important catalysts in the near future is its scheduled second-quarter earnings. It is likely that the company may present weak numbers as the second quarter of the year had been hit hard by coronavirus. Healthpeak Properties will announce its second-quarter financial numbers on August 4 2020 and positive announcements may provide support to its stock price in the market.

Further, the REIT also has robust dividend payment record. Its latest dividend payment stood at $0.37, in line with its previous payment. It is likely that despite the current environment, the REIT will maintain its dividend payment, indicating its robust position. The REIT also offers various dividend reinvestment and stock repurchase plans. Its current dividend yield is in the vicinity of 5 percent, which is highly attractive.

Overall, Healthpeak Properties presents a cautiously attractive picture. Pre-coronavirus times the REIT was in swift recovery phase of its 2016 restructuring plan. While the pandemic has impacted the recovery, the REIT has shown strength as well. At current price point, the stock is attractive for long-term investment. Further, any positive surprise in its upcoming earnings announcement may also provide a robust push to the stock.

