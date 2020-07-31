Jerrick Media has the potential to grow its sales quickly, but due to its large amount of short-term debt, and the uncertainty of uplisting, I am neutral on JMDA.

I learned about the company Jerrick Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:JMDA) because of an invitation that I received inviting me to listen to the company's July shareholder meeting. The company's product, Vocal, I had heard about in a podcast, but I never really looked into who owned it or if it was a public company.

As the company is relatively new, and it has limited financial data, a lot of my research will be qualitative. The quantitative parts only cover about two years of data and will be mainly focused on the past two quarters.

There are substantial risks involved with this investment. The company can pay its financial obligations only because of the funds it raises through secondary offerings, debt, and other securities. I believe that Jerrick is in between the development and growth stages of the venture capital cycle, and companies in these stages typically have a high risk of not continuing as a growing concern. Only an investor who has a portfolio large enough to invest in venture capital funds should consider this investment, in my opinion. JMDA is very illiquid; over the past 30 trading days, its average volume was a little over 9,000.

An Introduction To Jerrick Media

The Vocal platform was launched in 2016 and is focused on delivering long-form digital content to the world. The Vocal platform's content creators have the choice of a freemium subscription (not paid) and a paid subscription called Vocal+. Creators that opt for the Vocal+ option are given more money for their content (based page views) and a few other benefits that could generate more money for its creators if they create good content.

There is also a Vocal for Brands platform that charges Brands to publish their content, and in return, Vocal connects this content to similar creators' content. Altogether, the Vocal platform generated nearly 35% of the company's total 1Q20 revenue.

In May 2019, the company purchased Seller's Choice, which is a platform that aids e-commerce brands in growing their customer base on a variety of platforms like Amazon (AMZN) and Shopify (SHOP). In 1Q20, Seller's Choice was responsible for over 65% of the company's net revenue.

Currently, the company has 25 full-time employees and has several consultants that are paid in cash or with stock options. Labor expenses were responsible for almost 90% of the company's operating expenses in 1Q20 (total operating expenses $2,119,091).

According to the company's prospectus, the number shares outstanding before the offering was 10,147,420. Diluted shares outstanding calculation: 452,523 (stock options), 954,389 (outstanding warrants), 1,295,819 (convertible notes) = 12,850,151. On July 13th, the company's shareholders approved a stock split of 1:5 (maximum). If the company performs the stock split of 1:5, diluted shares outstanding should be around 2,570,030 without including the new units to be issued.

Currently, the company is trying to uplist to the Nasdaq. If this process goes through (shareholders have already approved the uplisting), the company will change its name from Jerrick Media Holdings to Creatd, Inc., and trade under CRTD (ordinary shares) and CRTDW (warrants). Throughout the majority of this article, I will refer to the company as Jerrick or as JMDA.

According to the prospectus, the company intends to raise around $ 9,000,000 (before fees) via units of securities. Each unit is equal to one common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price equal to an amount to be specified with this warrant expiring five years after being issued. As is common practice, there is an over-allotment option for the underwriters, which would further dilute current shareholders.

The Elephant In The Room

The company's current ratio (ability to pay short-term obligations) is 0.03, and a ratio this low should make any investors sweat. Then I adjusted the current liabilities account by removing the demand loan, convertible notes, warrants, deferred revenue, and unrecognized tax benefit. These items that I removed, in my opinion, are not debt as there is a high probability that they will be converted into equity. After those adjustments, the company's current ratio went from 0.03 to 0.05, which is still really low.

I read the Notes Payable and Convertible Notes Payable, financial notes several times to understand better how the company has been surviving over these past few years. I learned that the company has been rolling over interest payments and principal payments into new convertible notes or warrants since 2018. The company's largest loan called the June 2019 Loan Agreement has a clause that will allow the company to pay the interest payment with the company's shares (if shares are issued in a Qualified Public Offering). Though this loan is not classified as a bridge loan, it feels a lot like a bridge loan.

I also found in the company's 1Q20 results that in the past, the company has also paid its accounts payables with equity. Though there is no guarantee that this trend will continue, the company's debtors seem to be more flexible with the company than I initially imagined-specifically, Authur Rosen and Eric Goldberg. Authur and Eric are the June 2019 Loan Agreement lenders. Rosen's first loan to the company was in 2016, which was eventually rolled over into the 2019 Loan.

Further Analysis Required To Perform A Valuation

The following information is not a forecast or estimate of the future sales of the company. Social media companies like to paint the picture that they will be able to grow their revenue at the current rate or even faster than their current rate. My goal with this analysis is to put the current revenue growth in the perspective of user growth. I want to understand how many subscribers, content creators, clicks, and customers will be necessary for the company's revenue to continue growing at its current CQGR (Compound Quarterly Growth Rate).

Figure 1 - Quarter Revenue Possibilities

Source: Company's financials and analyst's estimates

The CQGR for Branded Content revenue was 29.2% over the period. Assuming that this rate continues until 4Q21, that would translate into the company growing its Branded Content customer base from 4 to 22 customers at a rate of $5,000 per month. $5,000 per month is the lowest price offered for this service. In my opinion, an increase in 18 customers over a year and a half seems possible.

I will run a worst-case, base-case, and best-case scenario analysis of the next three sales channels to see if the company can continue to grow at the current CQGR.

Managed Services (Seller's Choice) charges between $500 to $7,500 for each subscriber. I assumed in my base-case scenario that the average value that the company will receive per month from its Seller's Choice subscribers is $2,250. At that rate, the company would have to reach 1,589 Seller's Choice subscribers by 4Q21. An increase of 1,560 subscribers over a year and a half seems very optimistic but feasible, in my opinion. From a worst-case scenario perspective (@ $500), a 7,000 increase in new subscribers over this short period does not seem possible. If the average Seller's Choice subscriber pays $4,000 (best-case) per month, then the company would have to grow its subscriber base by only 878, which seems more feasible but optimistic on the revenue side.

Creator Subscriptions (Vocal+) grew over the past two quarters at a CQGR of 12.4%. FYI, the company believes that Vocal+ subscribers will begin to grow at a faster rate than the current rate. There are only two subscription options for Vocal+, $9.99 per month, or $99.00 per year ($8.25 per month). My base-case scenario rate is $9.12, which is equivalent to 50% at $9.99 and 50% at $8.25. For the company to continue growing its Vocal+ revenue at 12.4% over the next seven quarters, it will need to increase its subscription base by 1,663 (238 new subscribers per quarter).

Affiliate Sales (click through) has a CQGR of 27.1%, and it is JMDA's smallest source of revenue (2.7%). According to the company's financials, its partners pay between 2% to 20% commission for click-throughs. My base-case scenario commission rate is 6.5%, and at this rate, the company would need to increase its click-throughs by 182,209 to continue growing at its current rate. I could see this occurring as long as the company can continue expanding its content and the amount of Vocal for Brands' subscribers.

In the short-term, Jerrick Media has the potential to grow its sales quickly, but due to its large amount of short-term debt, and the uncertainty of uplisting, I am neutral on JMDA. I feel that the company's operational expenses are high, considering the number of employees that work at the company. I plan to follow the company and provide updates as they occur.

