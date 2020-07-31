The stock is still somewhat cheap compared to peers and I value it at $30 per share.

Last week, Carrier (CARR) hit the milestone of closing above $27 for the first time. This may not be a very significant milestone to many, but it was my price target back in April when I first wrote about Carrier. I think that this warrants an update and the timing also happens to coincide with the Q2 earnings so I’ll provide an update on that first.

The presentation slide below summarizes the quarter quite well. Note that Fire & Security, which was very resilient in the 2008/2009 recession, is suffering due to pandemic-specific construction shutdowns. As expected, refrigeration was down the most. This may all look bad, but it beat company expectations. Importantly, the company raised the outlook for the year for revenue, operating income, and cash flow.

Source: Carrier Q2 presentation.

The stock showed little idiosyncratic response to the earnings on Thursday. The results were above previous analyst expectations, but the market also had higher hopes after the strong Q2 reports of Watsco (WSO), an important HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) distributor, and competitors Trane Technologies (TT) and Lennox International (LII). Though the peers showed straightforward beats, Watsco is worth taking a closer look at.

Watsco And HVAC sales

Watsco said that residential HVAC equipment sales were flat in the quarter and that they were up 20% in June and July. The majority of Carrier’s HVAC sales are residential so this is useful information for us. An interesting question in the Watsco Q2 call came from JPMorgan’s Steve Tusa:

“Lennox already reported and they're claiming to have gained share. You guys are flat, they were down 6.”

The underlying suggestion is that the flat revenue at Watsco reflected possible strong market share by other HVAC equipment makers than Lennox.

The company didn’t give a very straight answer but said that it was a matter of how quickly the brands can produce and get the equipment to Watsco. However vague that answer was, it points us to the right direction, which is inventory movements that caused a ‘record operating cash flow’ for Watsco. In the same call, Watsco explained that for them the challenge was inventory management and suppliers getting the equipment to them. From this I got the feeling that OEM sales in Q2 are a better reflection of supply chain management than underlying product demand. Lennox has a possible advantage here because their production facilities are relatively close to their demand base. Another item to take into account is that they oftentimes sell directly to consumers instead of using distributors.

At the end of Q2 2019, Watsco had 83 days of inventory (almost 93% of a full quarter). In the same period in 2020, this was down to 74 days or 82% of quarterly sales. Clearly, sales to customers are stronger than sales to distributors. A related item to adjust for is that last year there was an inventory build in Q2, while inventory was released this year.

Source: Author’s own calculations. Purchases show YoY change and exclude inventory movements from M&A (+$12m in Q2 2019).

Taking everything into account, organic purchases by Watsco in Q2 2020 were 14% lower than they were in the same quarter last year, even though cost of goods sold was down by only 1%. This represents mostly the residential market. The market for large commercial HVAC equipment is down further because of construction sites stopping work in parts of spring and lower use of office buildings.

Given inventory movements, it seems reasonable to assume that within HVAC, Q3 sales could increase YoY for Carrier. In the earnings call, Carrier commented that residential HVAC orders were up 100% in June while commercial HVAC orders were up by single digits.

Because Lennox is mostly residential-focused and because they also sell directly to users rather than only relying on distributors like Carrier does, I think they could have done better in this environment. Yes, Lennox said they gained share, but 'gaining share' depends on one’s perspective. If one looks at actual sales by the company, Lennox has gained share versus Carrier, but after taking into account distributor inventory, I’m not so sure if Lennox really gained market share as they claim. Lennox has also seen its inventory level decline by 8% over the past six months while the regular seasonal pattern is that inventory goes up in H1. That is likely because Lennox acts like a distributor for its own products.

At Carrier, North American residential (HVAC and Fire & Security) sales were down 13%. But the order trends seem to show a net gain for the quarter, even when including commercial and refrigeration in North America. Sales in Europe have been hit hard, for a large part by refrigeration, which carries a larger weight there because Europeans usually don’t have air conditioning in their homes. Carrier’s inventory levels rose YTD and this is a reflection of the longer supply chain than Lennox as well as the refrigeration and F&S segments that Carrier has.

Source: Carrier Q2 presentation.

On order trends, the company also said that residential HVAC had its best order month ever in June, and that they had not seen that coming. I believe that this can’t be completely unexpected. Because many people work from home, their air conditioning units are used more intensively during the day and higher use leads to more replacement. Another factor is that units are upgraded, or perhaps newly installed in the North East where air conditioning penetration was still relatively modest versus the rest of the US but that had warm weather in the second quarter.

On the flipside, commercial HVAC and F&S suffered because of lower use of office buildings and construction slowdowns.

Overall, the company clearly communicated that it sees Q2 as the bottom, also for refrigeration. Transport refrigeration, as the results of Trane have shown, is down by a lot because many restaurants were closed in most of Q2.

Carrier's one remaining problem for HVAC is that manufacturing capacity is still at 95% and management stressed that distributors’ inventory was down 25% and the ‘biggest challenge’ is to support demand operationally. They also mentioned that some competitors sell direct. Speaking of those competitors, Lennox said that their residential business was up ‘mid-teen’ in July, while both Trane and Carrier said that orders were up 50% YoY. Lennox possibly meant sales instead of orders, but it still shows that demand is strong across the board and that the constraints are now in the supply chain.

Summary and value

It is clear that in this particular environment, residential HVAC is strong and this should favor Lennox. I compiled some data below. Lennox and Trane don't have building safety segments and this was a relative negative for Carrier, which was also under-exposed to the stronger-performing HVAC segment for the same reason. I think that Trane performed strong YoY, considering its revenue mix.

It looks like the market likes the residential HVAC profile of Lennox given the stock price performance over the past three months. A different thing that stands out is that Carrier, Lennox, and Trane have each put the midpoint of their 2020 revenue guidance at a YoY decline of 12.5%. It would be very interesting to see where the companies will end up by the end of the year.

Source: Seeking Alpha data (stock performance), author's own calculations, revenue mix reflects 2019 company data. JCI figures reflect calendar quarters. I took the midpoint of the company guidance for outlooks in the table above.

Valuation-wise, Carrier caught up a bit with its peers, but Lennox also had a strong run and is even up for the year. This is also reflected in the EBIT multiples of the companies. Carrier is closing in on Trane and Johnson Controls International (JCI), but Lennox almost kept up with Carrier. The residential theme as well as the clear profile of Lennox must help. Johnson Controls doesn’t have a very clear company profile, and in fact, it doesn’t even show a product segment split.

Data source: Seeking Alpha.

I think it is good news that Carrier in its last call hadn’t ruled out a sale of assets that are non-core, such as Chubb fire & security, one of its F&S businesses. In general terms, management said that they would look at which businesses would be worth more in the hands of others. I think that a well-timed divestment of at least a part of the F&S business makes a lot of sense.

Overall, I think that Carrier’s stock has caught up to a large extent but it still is somewhat undervalued versus its peers. Despite the fact that the current market environment makes me cautious, the low inventory levels at HVAC dealers/distributors pave a path towards a much-improved third quarter so I remain bullish on Carrier. Given the long-term fundamental outlook and the trading levels of peers, I think that a trailing EV/EBIT multiple of close to 15 is reasonable and that means a target share price of $30.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CARR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As part of a pair trade with CARR, I am short JCI and LII.