We all know the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) looks ahead, so no surprise that it is ignoring the record bad news on the economy, and looking ahead to the $trillions in fiscal and monetary stimulus. Plus the good news on quick vaccine developments is prompting the market to look at the future, with a big bounce in growth compared to the current bottom in the economy. Good earnings news from Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) confirms the market leadership of Technology once again. Home building and Healthcare are strong.

Changing From Bearish to Neutral

Everyone is aware of the double bottom risks in the market, threatened by a second wave of the virus. As long as the Fed and Congress support the market, it is not about to go down. However, as with all things bipolar, it will have its bad days. Bankruptcies, vaccine failures, elections, unemployment just to mention a few that loom on the horizon. Gold and interest rates are ringing alarms and providing profits for bond holders and gold bugs, reminiscent of the Great Depression.

With that backdrop, we are upgrading our market view from bearish to neutral, recognizing that it is useless fighting the Fed and massive stimulus to avoid a Great Depression. We certainly are in favor of that fiscal and monetary policy. We just had no idea of the extent the Fed and Congress would go to provide a bridge loan for this disastrous economy, until it gets better from COVID-19. We know if the Democrats come to power, this Fed policy will continue unabated.

Fiscal And Monetary Policy Market Bounce

While most businesses will survive, many retail, restaurant and transportation firms will go bankrupt, despite the vaccine and government stimulus. The market may not go down, but it will have a tough time going above its old high. It will take some time before we go from neutral to bullish on the market. We will switch to bearish if the market has a negative surprise, such as a worldwide second wave and a worldwide recession that takes us down with it.

Bullish SPY Charts

Meanwhile, let's look at the bullish SPY chart, where it looks like the great bounce from the bottom is now losing momentum. It needs a vaccine to make a new high. It needs Congress and the Fed stimulus just to stay where it is. Our signals will tell us if there is a positive surprise, like a vaccine, or a negative surprise, like a second wave. Until that happens, the SPY remains neutral, after this enormous Fed bounce has saved it from a crash.

Here is the daily chart and it shows no negative, leading indicator yet, that the bullish, weekly chart will change:

The signals on the daily chart are weaker as it made its recent new high. The vertical red bars highlight the weakening signals. However, there is no sell signal yet, and therefore no leading indicator that will change the bullish signals on the weekly chart shown below. We will look for such signals in Sept. and Oct. which are seasonally weak market months.

Conclusion

As you can see, the weekly chart has strong Demand signals, as it reaches to test strong resistance at the old high. The only question is will resistance at the old high stop this move up and, when Demand signals drop, how low will price go? My expectation is a retest of the 40-week moving average before it ever makes a new high. We are neutral for Aug., but Sept. and Oct. here we come.

Making money in the market is so easy. KISS! Use the computer generated Buy signals! (And Sell signals.) Emotion free and effortless.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

