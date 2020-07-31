This dropped the share price to $14 from a Jan. high of $23. This undervalues the company - which is progressing new candidates for a number of indications - in my view.

In Dec. 2019, XBiotech sold its IL-1a blocker Bermekimab to Janssen in a deal worth $750m. Further milestone payments could be worth up to $600m.

Investment Thesis

XBiotech Inc. 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

XBiotech (XBIT) represents an interesting investment opportunity taking into account its past performance, current progress, and niche field of drug development.

The company develops proprietary True Human™ monoclonal antibodies - identifying and cloning them from individuals who have exhibited resistance to certain types of disease - theoretically creating a safer, more effective and quicker-to-develop alternative to non-naturally occurring antibodies.

XBiotech targets areas of high unmet need, and its most notable achievement to date has been the development of anti-inflammatory therapies that use True Human antibodies to neutralise interleukin-1 alpha ("IL-1a"), a naturally occurring substance in the human body that causes inflammation in response to injury.

In December 2019, XBiotech sold one such antibody - Bermekimab, developed to treat inflammatory skin diseases - to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen in a deal that saw it receive a $675m upfront cash payment, with a further $75m held in escrow, and up to $600m in milestone payments if Janssen decides to develop Bermekimab for other indications.

The deal saw XBiotech's stock price gain 79%, rising from $11 to $19.7, whilst presenting the company with a number of options concerning what to do with its substantial cash windfall. Management decided to return $420m of cash to shareholders via a modified Dutch Auction tender offer, paying $30 per share - which pushed the share price up to an all-time high of $25 - but underestimated the strength of demand from shareholders willing to cash in. The tender offer was massively over-subscribed, meaning XBiotech was forced to introduce a proration factor of 31%. This did not please investors and caused the share price to drop back down to $8.3. The company trades at $14.5 at the time of writing.

In my view, investors may have been too keen to offload a stock that has demonstrated it can command a very high price for a single, early stage clinical candidate. If Janssen was prepared to pay $750m up front for a Bermekimab - which has yet to progress beyond phase 2 clinical trials - and XBiotech has the technology and know-how to produce many more such candidates, whilst leveraging its first-mover advantage in the IL-1a space, my own take would be that holding onto the shares would be a wise move - and making an investment even more so now that the share price has halved.

Hence, I believe there is a strong case for acquiring (or holding onto) some XBiotech stock. In this article, I will dive a little deeper into the company, its background, operations, and candidates, and highlight some potential price catalysts. In terms of a target price for the stock, I would suggest that, as a thinly traded and therefore volatile micro-cap, positive news flow alone will be sufficient to drive the stock price into the $20s, whilst for those prepared to be patient, there is every chance that XBiotech can secure further lucrative sales of its assets.

Each deal, I estimate, would add another $15 - $20 to the current share price, as the Janssen deal did, and also provides XBiotech with additional developmental and manufacturing revenue generating opportunities and an enviable funding war chest. The company also makes for a highly attractive acquisition target, in my view. Long term, I am looking for a share price >$50.

Company Overview

XBiotech was incorporated in Canada in 2005 but is headquartered in Austin Texas, and has subsidiary operations in Japan and Germany. The company IPO'd in 2016, raising $76m by selling 4m shares at a price of $19, although the shares opened for trading at $23.

XBiotech develops its antibodies in-house using its proprietary Super High Stringency Antibody Mining (SHSAM™) technology which attempts to identify useful antibodies from the billions supplied by blood donors, and subsequently, the gene which produced the antibody, whose sequences are then introduced into production cells to manufacture the final drug. The manufacturing process is conducted using a combination of proprietary technology, and technology licensed from Swiss drugmaker Lonza Sales AG.

The use of antibodies derived directly from humans - as opposed to animals, or through synthetic processes such as gene modification in a laboratory is XBiotech's USP, and differentiates it even from developers of "fully human" antibodies - which the company points out in its 2019 10K submission "are in fact engineered and are not selected based on natural tolerance in the human body", making XBiotech the sole developer and manufacturer of this type of therapy.

XBiotech has a market cap of just $473m and officially speaking, delivered EPS of $16.39 in FY19 - owing to the Janssen deal, resulting in a PE ratio of 1x. EPS in Q120 was precisely $0, according to the company's 10Q statement. After the tender offer, XBiotech reported a cash position of $241m as at the end of Q120, with total liabilities of just $11m, putting the company on a very strong financial footing.

XBiotech was founded by John Simard, who remains at the helm, serving as President and CEO. Simard is a patent expert responsible for 300 issued and pending patents on methods and compositions, and also founded biotechs CTL ImmunoTherapies Corp and AlleCure Corp prior to XBiotech. The companies have since merged to form MannKind Corp. (MNKD), which has traded on the Nasdaq since 2005, albeit somewhat unsuccessfully to date.

Simard owns 17.6% of the company and board member Mackenzie Thorpe 11.6%. Another private investor owns 14.3%, and Bay Street Financial also holds a 12% stake. The company says it is in the process of building a 30,000 square foot R&D centre at the 48-acre property it owns in Austin, Texas, to complement the 33,000 sq. ft. manufacturing and R&D facility at the same site.

Interleukin-1 Alpha - Another Blockbuster Candidate In Development?

By the terms of its agreement with Janssen, XBiotech has agreed not to pursue any further development of anti-IL-1⍺ antibodies treating dermatological conditions, but is free to develop candidates for use in all other areas of medicine - and has already updated the market concerning its next candidate, described by the company's Chief Scientific Officer, Sushma Shivaswamy, as having "the potential to be another blockbuster therapeutic with proven industry appeal".

In mid-July, XBiotech announced findings - published in the American Heart Association's ("AHA") journal, Circulation - that suggest its latest candidate may have the ability to reduce brain damage and neurological deficit after stroke. The research was conducted by the Center for Molecular Cardiology at the University of Zurich in Switzerland, using mouse models, with the Center's Director Dr. Giovanni Camici commenting:

The availability of a clinically approved anti-human IL-1α antibody could offer the possibility to establish new treatment strategies for the management of ischemic stroke patients. Based on our results, randomized clinical trials should be designed to assess the potential of anti-IL-1α therapy as an adjuvant to interventional or thrombolytic treatment of acute ischemic strokes."

XBiotech says that it will re-enter the clinic with its new IL-1⍺ candidate in early 2021. Doubtless, the company will keep the market closely informed on development as it looks to attract another sale partner.

Meanwhile, another fillip from the Janssen deal is that XBiotech has now entered into a Transition Services Agreement with Janssen whereby it will oversee the 2 clinical trials that Bermekimab has been enrolled in - evaluating it as a treatment for hidradenitis suppurativa and atopic dermatitis, respectively, on a fee-for-service basis, with Janssen compensating it for all third-party costs plus a 30% mark-up. XBiotech will also assume manufacturing responsibilities.

This means that XBiotech has become revenue generating for the first time. As at Q120, the company had booked Pass-Through Costs of $7.5m and $9.7m of clinical trial service revenue and will earn $4.5m quarterly for a period of up to two years for the manufacturing side, which will commence in Q3 owing to current COVID-19-related service disruption.

Given that the company's cash burn in Q120 was $5.1m, and $31.2m in FY19, this agreement may even see XBiotech become profitable for the first time, and given the scale of its manufacturing facilities (which the company owns outright), there is certainly scope for the company to carry out similar work on behalf of future partners, should it find a buyer for its latest, and any future candidates.

Infectious Diseases

XBiotech has identified several opportunities for its antibodies to treat various types of infectious diseases. The company is currently focused on developing candidates that may be able supplement immunity in aging individuals whose bodies' natural defence systems are no longer able to protect against dormant viruses.

In 2019, the company completed construction of a temporary infectious disease and animal facility laboratory, and at the end of FY19, the company's development pipeline consisted of 4 candidates - 3 at the pre-clinical stage.

XBiotech current infectious disease treatment pipeline. Source: company 2019 10K submission.

The most advanced is a treatment for Staphylococcus Aureus Bacteremia, a debilitating condition that causes morbidity and mortality, which accounts for 23% of all bloodstream infections in the US. XBiotech has completed a Phase I/II double blinded placebo controlled clinical study, which demonstrated a 52% reduction in S Aureus-related serious adverse events ("SAE") and a 30% reduction in the duration of hospital stays.

XBiotech has also developed a pioneering oral therapy for treatment of C Difficile bacteria, which cause debilitating and potentially fatal intestinal infections. The company is investigating a manufacturing process in relation to a pill that would be 75% less expensive to produce and administer compared to current standard-of-care injectable antibody preparations.

The Varicella virus is another target, with the company pointing to a substantial unmet need for shingles therapy, as is the influenza virus - XBiotech believes it has found antibodies that can block the enzymatic activity of virus neuraminidase, which prevents the virus being released from infected cells. Although such treatments are already available, the company believes its own antibody therapy may facilitate clearance of the virus by white blood cells, potentially making it a more effective treatment.

The company has also in-licensed a novel anti-tumor True Human antibody isolated by German and Swiss scientists, which it has submitted to testing, and says it is able to produce kilogram quantities for use in further clinical testing, and is actively looking for a development partner.

A COVID-19 Treatment In The Pipeline?

In April, XBiotech's stock rose 23% on news that it had entered a collaboration agreement with BioBridge Global to begin collecting convalescent plasma from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19. The company has developed a clinical test designed to identify natural antibodies in the blood samples that may be used to treat serious or life-threatening cases of coronavirus.

The plasma is collected by one of the company's subsidiaries - the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center - which will be used to try and develop a True Human antibody. XBiotech is one of a number of companies pursuing this form of treatment, which has been endorsed by the FDA, based on supporting data that suggests the treatment may have some merit.

Conclusion - Janssen Deal Marks The Beginning, Not The End Of An Exciting Growth Period For XBiotech. Patient Investors Will Be Rewarded

The market seems to have concluded that XBiotech's value as a company has decreased significantly now that the company has sold its most valuable asset, and the botched tender offer has only made matters worse. But, as I hope I have illustrated in this article, I believe that XBiotech is at the beginning of its journey as a company, rather than the end.

Admittedly, its candidates - even Bermekimab - are unproven in a late-stage clinical setting and it may be some time (no earlier than 2021) before its next candidate even enters the clinic, but it is also clear that the company is thinking long term, whilst a steady stream of updates from its various trials and development projects - from COVID-19, to infectious diseases, to IL-1a blockers - provides plenty of near-term price catalysts to reward investors.

The company wholly-owns a 48-acre R&D site, has no debt to speak of, and looks to be headed towards profitability as a result of the manufacturing and clinical trial management deals it has struck with Janssen. I am always attracted by early stage biotechs that are able to self-fund, since it derisks their development efforts and enhances the funding runway.

Although it has ceded development rights in the dermatology space, XBiotech has a very broad range of potential targets, and it is the only company active in a space that has suggested significant promise, both from a treatment and financial perspective, given that a big Pharma concern was prepared to make a $1.35bn investment in a single clinical candidate.

As such, I believe that XBiotech is something of a hidden gem with the early stage biotech field. A worst case scenario that sees the company fail to progress any of its current candidates (highly unlikely in my view) would not even necessarily be disastrous, given that its cash burn is very modest for a drug-developer, at just $38m per annum (as at FY19), and that the company has $241m of near-term cash to cover any costs, and a steady source of income for at least the next 2 years, with $600m of milestone payments also in the offing.

Although I am not an expert in antibody development, I find the True Human thesis persuasive, rather than gimmicky, and much more importantly, so did Janssen, which suggests to me that XBiotech will not be short of potential partners, provided it can show it can make progress outside of dermatology, which I suspect it can, and will.

All things considered, XBiotech displays all of the credentials I am looking for in a promising biotech investment. Well funded, track record of success, steady news flow, capable management, R&D facilities, modest cash burn, revenue generating, significant first-mover advantage and numerous short-term price catalysts.

The company is no worse off today than it was when trading at $25 in December 2019, in my view - if anything it can be said to have progressed. I am looking forward to following the company's progress closely, and also note that the XBiotech's tentacles stretch into plasma collection facilities, overseas subsidiaries, and a large body of clinical research published in high quality journals, suggesting an innovative, capable and influential management team.

There is much more upside than downside in this investment case, and I expect XBiotech to significantly reward investors who were willing to forgo the recent tender offer - even if it may have been under duress owing to the proration - or those who have more recently opened a position.

