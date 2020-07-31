The company's NAV dropped to $7.98 in Q1 2020, and it is planning to issue stock below this number. Its NAV as of June 30, 2020 is yet to be determined.

Prospect Capital Corporation has been laid low because the COVID-19 disruption has multiplied financial difficulties for private debt or equity seekers.

If there's one thing that's certain in business, it's uncertainty. − Stephen Covey

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is a BDC that has a market cap tag of $1.87 billion and an attractive dividend yield of 14.29%. It has returned $18.12 per share since its inception 16 years back, and is priced at a lowly $5 as of July 27, 2020.

All this sounds great, but COVID-19 has changed the rules of the game and PSEC now stares at an uncertain future. I am neutral on the stock in the near term, but investors can consider tracking its performance over the next few quarters because it will become investable once the virus is efficiently contained, which seems some way off.

Here are my reasons for my rating.

1. In January 2020 private equity players were feeling good, having outperformed hedge funds in the last 5 years. Then COVID-19 arrived, changed the equation, and darkened the shadow of bankruptcy over such companies' clients.

Image Source: Twitter and The Lead-Lag Report

PSEC disclosed in its Q1 2020 SEC filing that uncertainty had gripped the near-term outlook. It stated it could face unexpected declines in its Net Asset Value (NAV) and that it may be unable to reliably value its portfolio. It added that if the situation worsens, the company may not be able to pay dividends. The virus could also disrupt its clients' businesses and limit the number of investable opportunities available.

As of Q1 2020, the company's portfolio was made up of 44.8% in secured first-lien securities, 23.6% in secured second-lien securities, 13.7% in subordinated structured notes, 0.9% in unsecured debt, and 17% in equity investments.

As of July 27, 2020, it is unclear how many or whether any of PSEC's clients are in trouble, or are facing liquidity issues - though all of us know that many small firms are facing liquidity problems.

2. In its Q1 2020 earnings call, PSEC's management stated that it was reviewing investment opportunities regularly and wanted to sell shares below NAV to chase such opportunities. The company's NAV was $7.98 per share as of March 31, 2020. The NAV is likely to hurt some more by Q2 2020 because the disruption has intensified.

Offering shares below its knocked-over NAV will limit its upside and hurt existing shareholders.

3. The company reported negative cash flows of $70.7 million from operations in Q1 2020 after consistently reporting healthy positive cash flows from operations for many years.

Image source: Seeking Alpha

In Q1 2020, the company incurred a net loss of $185.7 million because of "unrealized depreciation from macro conditions". The diminution in its portfolio value in Q2 can help us estimate the hit the company can take, and absorb, in the coming quarters.

4. As of March 31, 2020, the company had just $46.6 million cash in its books. On July 23, 2020, PSEC commenced a cash tender offer to buy up to $100 million of outstanding 4.95% Senior Convertible Notes due 2022.

It may be retiring this debt to comply with the 1940 Act that governs BDCs. The Act specifies that such companies must maintain an asset coverage ratio of 150%.

Image Source: PSEC SEC Filing

But the company doesn't have enough cash to buy $100 million worth of senior notes. In its Q1 2020 SEC filing, PSEC disclosed that it had already pledged a substantial part of its portfolio against its revolving credit facilities (p. 155). So, to pay off the senior note holders, it can either securitize its future loans and/or issue new stock.

5. A reduced rate of interest on new investments can negatively impact PSEC's net investment income, thereby impacting its distribution rate. BDCs must distribute at least 90% of their income, and if PSEC wants to distribute but is incurring losses, then it has no other option but to borrow. However, as per the company, it already has pledged a substantial part of its investments against its revolver. So, any distributions in the future are going to cost the company.

Summing Up

PSEC's price of $5 is too insignificant to assign it an underweight rating. My rating is neutral and investors can consider avoiding it for the next couple of quarters. Here's a round-up of the reasons:

1. It is unknown how many of PSEC's clients are in trouble. All we know is that there's a lot of financial trouble going around, and most small businesses are not immune.

2. The low-interest environment is expected to continue until 2022, and it will impact PSEC's investment income.

3. The company is planning to issue new stock below its NAV. That limits the upside potential in the medium term.

4. The negative cash flows from operations in Q1 2020 (and maybe beyond) are a cause for concern.

That said, investors can track its Q2 2020 results, which can clue us on about when the company is likely to emerge out of the woods. Overall, PSEC is a stock to be avoided until there's clarity on virus containment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.