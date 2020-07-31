The initial easing of travel restrictions has not been as positive as initially expected, suggesting a long road to recovery for Sands China.

Sands China was loss-making in 2Q 2020, which was not unexpected considering the negative impact of COVID-19 and travel restrictions on the Macau gaming industry.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain a Neutral rating on Hong Kong-listed Sands China Ltd. (OTCPK:SCHYY) (OTCPK:SCHYF) [1928:HK], a subsidiary of Las Vegas Sands (LVS).

This is an update of my prior article on Sands China published on February 6, 2020. Sands China's share price has declined by -21% from HK$37.70 as of February 5, 2020, to HK$29.70 as of July 30, 2020, since my last update. Sands China trades at 17.6 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E, and it offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 6.1%.

Sands China was loss-making in 2Q 2020, which was not unexpected considering the negative impact of COVID-19 and travel restrictions on the Macau gaming industry. The initial easing of travel restrictions has not been as positive as initially expected, suggesting a long road to recovery for Sands China.

On the positive side of things, Sands China has the liquidity to survive for one and a half years to two years, even assuming zero revenue. The stock's consensus forward FY2021 P/E and dividend yield also appear attractive, although the actual earnings and dividends next year will be dependent on the pace of recovery for the Macau gaming industry which is uncertain. As such, I retain my Neutral rating on Sands China.

Readers have the option of trading in Sands China shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SCHYY and SCHYF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1928:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $70 million, and market capitalization is above $30 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Sands China shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Schroder Investment Management, Norges Bank Investment Management, and State Street Global Advisors, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

2Q 2020 Results And FY 2020 Outlook

Sands China's 2Q 2020 financial performance was bad as expected, given the negative impact of COVID-19 and travel restrictions on the Macau gaming industry. The company's net revenue fell -98.1% YoY to $40 million in 2Q 2020, while it registered a property EBITDA loss of $312 million in the recent quarter versus a positive property EBITDA of $765 million a year ago in 2Q 2019. Sands China also reversed from a net profit of $511 million in 2Q 2019 to a net loss of -$549 million in 2Q 2020.

Market consensus expects Sands China's top line to drop -59% YoY from $8,808 million in FY2019 to $3,578 million in FY2020, before recovering strongly by +131% YoY to $8,274 million in FY2021. Sell-side analysts see Sands China remaining in a loss for full-year FY2020, prior to being profitable again in FY2021 with an earnings per share of $0.218 (earnings per share were $0.251 in FY2019).

The timing and extent of Sands China's recovery are heavily dependent on the easing of travel restrictions to and from Macau, which is discussed in the next section of this article.

Initial Easing Of Travel Restrictions Not As Positive As Expected

On July 13, 2020, it was announced that a 14-day quarantine imposed by the Guangdong province on all visitors from Macau, a practice that was initiated on March 27, 2020, will be lifted with effect from July 15, 2020. This was seen as a first step in the gradual easing of travel restrictions in and out of Macau, and a boost to the Macau gaming industry.

Sands China's share price increased by +5% from HK$30.80 as of July 13, 2020, to HK$32.35 as of July 14, 2020, following this positive announcement. However, Sands China's share price subsequently fell to as low as HK$29.05 on July 28, 2020, and closed at HK$29.70 as of July 30, 2020.

The company's subsequent share price correction following the initial surge suggests that the market has realized that the initial easing of travel restrictions has not been as positive as earlier expected. Las Vegas Sands, Sands China's parent, noted at its 2Q 2020 earnings call on July 22, 2020, that "the impact (of the lifting of the quarantine for Guangdong province) is negligible", unless there is "a resurrection of the Individual Visit Scheme or IVS." The Individual Visit Scheme is a tourism "liberalization measure" which allows residents in more than 40 Mainland China cities to visit Macau and Hong Kong for up to seven days, according to Hong Kong's Tourism Commission. The Individual Visit Scheme was suspended in late-January 2020 due to COVID-19.

It is expected that the mandatory quarantine for visitors from Macau will be subsequently lifted for the other Mainland China provinces in time to come. Following that, the Individual Visit Scheme is likely to be reinstated. In a media interview on July 29, 2020, Macau's Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong mentioned that "the resumption (of the Individual Visit Scheme) was in sight and in reach" and referred to this as "the last kilometre of the COVID-19 race".

Nevertheless, there are a number of reasons why Sands China's road to recovery will be long.

Firstly, Las Vegas Sands highlighted at the company's 2Q 2020 earnings call that "there are those who believe that it will take a couple of weeks for each step (of the easing of travel restrictions)" and "they will do it gradually until we get to most or all of the provinces (lifting of mandatory quarantine period." This suggests that the resumption of the Individual Visit Scheme could take a longer period of time than initially anticipated.

Secondly, Sands China's casinos are unable to have the same level of operating capacity as it was in the past prior to COVID-19 (notwithstanding the pace of demand recovery), due to social distancing measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. Based on research by Citigroup, examples of social distancing measures at Macau casinos are that "every other seat (at gaming tables) must be empty and "players cannot place bets while standing at the table."

More importantly, social distancing measures at Macau casinos also suggest that the VIP segment is likely to outperform the mass segment in the early stages of recovery for the Macau gaming industry. Morgan Stanley recently published a research report on the Macau gaming industry in June 2020 which highlighted that "the new normal driven by social distancing is particularly negative for grind-mass ("low-stakes mass-market play on the main casino floor" business due to restriction of three gamblers per table." Sands is the largest player in the Macau casino mass segment with approximately 30% market share. This suggests that investors could favor other Macau casino stocks with a larger VIP segment exposure over Sands China as a play on the recovery of the Macau gaming market in the early stages.

Thirdly, consumer confidence is a critical aspect of the Macau gaming recovery story. If second and third waves of the coronavirus pandemic continue to happen in various parts of the world including Greater China, gamblers might be more hesitant to return to casinos, which are, ultimately, crowded places and expose them to the potential risks of COVID-19 infections.

Financial Position And Liquidity

Considering that it is impossible to predict the timing of the resumption of the Individual Visit Scheme and the containment of COVID-19, it is vital that any potential COVID-19 recovery play has the balance sheet and liquidity to weather the current storm. Sands China fits the bill in that respect.

Sands China has $1.6 billion of cash & cash equivalents and $2.0 billion of available borrowing capacity under a revolving facility ($3.6 billion in total liquidity) as of June 30, 2020. Taking into account monthly operating expenses and capital expenditures of approximately $110 million and $50 million, respectively, Sands China should be able to sustain its business operations for one and half years to two years, even if the company has no revenue.

Valuation

Sands China trades at 17.6 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of HK$29.70 as of July 30, 2020.

Sands China offers a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 6.1%. Notably, the company suspended its final dividend for FY2019 in April 2020.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Sands China include a longer-than-expected time taken for the resumption of the Individual Visit Scheme, a suspension of the company's dividend payout for a prolonged period of time, and the non-renewal of its gaming license that expires in June 2022.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Sands China shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.