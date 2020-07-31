Synairgen PLC (OTCPK:SYGGF), the UK small cap pharmaceutical firm, released positive results from its trial of SNG001 last week. The market price action since then can be seen as nothing short of insane as shares have now jumped over 500% since last week's news. Whilst this crazy price action makes it difficult to take a position through the current volatility, I believe that the recent results may actually make Synairgen an acquisition target.

To be successful in the current coronavirus environment with their own drug candidate you must be both agile and scalable. Well recent results from Synairgen have proved the company's agility and success in developing their SNG001. SNG001 is the company's wholly owned inhaled formulation interferon beta. Before the recent trial results just announced, Synairgen was a completely speculative play with the trial purely commencing back in March of this year. Well those who bought have now reaped the rewards as the company delivered on all fronts in their trial.

Trial results

The trial was called SG016 and was double-blind placebo controlled. There were a total of 101 patients across 9 specialist sites from 30 March to 27 May that were enrolled into the trial. The results reported were extremely positive with the most prominent highlights from the trial including:

Odds of developing a severe disease 79% less for patients receiving SNG001

Those receiving SNG001 were more than twice as likely to recover over treatment period then with placebo

Richard Marsden the CEO of Synairgen highlighted that the trial showed that 'SNG001 greatly reduced the number of hospitalised COVID-19 patients who progressed from 'requiring oxygen' to 'requiring ventilation''. What was even more impressive from these results was that there were actually no deaths among subjects treated with SNG001 while 6% of subjects died who were randomized to the placebo.

Source: Synairgen results presentation

Interferon beta had previously been used to treat other conditions such as multiple sclerosis and so some were skeptical of how successful it would actually be for treating Covid-19 patients. Professor Tom Wilkinson highlighted the potential this now has:

The results confirm our belief that interferon beta.... has huge potential as an inhaled drug to be able to restore the lung's immune response, enhancing protection, accelerating recovery and countering the impact of SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The results from the trial were clear cut and extremely positive as they showed positive impact on the health and recovery of Covid-19 patients. It is understandable to see the huge uplift in the share price seen following these results as the addressable market is in the billions for this treatment. The company is now working to progress the treatment as rapidly as possible. The drug is still under clinical trials and so needs regulatory approval before SNG001 can be used and sold on a commercial basis. Now that they have nearly completed the rigorous phase 2 trials, the treatment will now undergo the phase 3 trial. This will of course require a large amount of work funding, and patience.

Takeover target

Now that Synairgen has proven the initial success of the SNG001 treatment, I believe it makes the company an attractive acquisition target. Particularly for the larger players in the vaccine and coronavirus treatment race. Some larger institutions have started to take a larger stake in the company following the recent results, companies such as Polar Capital LLP who now hold nearly 7% of total shares in issue.

SNG001 phase 2 results have proved Synairgen to be an agile company who could quickly progress through trials with an intelligent and well driven management team providing a big boost in this department. This management team has now been duly rewarded becoming millionaires following the recent rise. However now the company needs large scalability and capital backing to take it forward and to truly excel with their treatment. I believe this need for scalability combined with the backing of strong recent study results may make Synairgen an acquisition target.

Whilst the larger pharmaceutical companies such as Astrazeneca (AZN) are developing their own vaccines and treatments, smaller innovative companies such as Synairgen may make an attractive offering with SNG001 to expand their Covid-19 portfolio. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has already shown this approach when they took a 10% stake in CureVac for £130 million - which could lead up to a cost of more than £800 million in the end. Whilst Synairgen would be a more expensive acquisition at current prices, when you compare this to the size of larger pharmaceutical companies ( in the 10's of billions) its relatively minimal and an affordable acquisition.

Risks

Of course there are large risks to taking a stake in a small pharmaceutical play, due to the long road ahead with the phase 3 study. This is then heightened by the fact the share price is extremely volatile and has jumped over 500% over the last week or so. The market is struggling to price Synairgen right now following the recent news, this may also affect the appeal of Synairgen as a takeover target over the short term until the share price settles.

Conclusion

Synairgen's recent phase 2 study results have shown and proved the worth of SNG001. I believe that these results may appeal to the larger pharmaceutical players and make Synairgen an acquisition target or at least a worthy contender for a capital injection in order to fund further development and market the new drug when they are able to do so.

If you enjoyed this article, make sure to hit the "Like" button, and if you want to see more coverage from me, then click on the "Follow" button at the top of the screen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.