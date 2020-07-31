Though it has risen ~40% since last quarter, Pluralsight still remains reasonably valued next to other SaaS comps.

Despite deceleration in both revenue and billings growth, Pluralsight handily beat expectations and is likely hitting the brunt of its coronavirus impact.

Pluralsight (PS), the software company that focuses on training for IT workers, has been one of the steadiest bets throughout the coronavirus. Following a sharp and temporary dip below $10 during the market's nadir, I recommended buying the stock in early May when it was trading in the mid-teens. Now, following a strong second-quarter earnings release that surmounted Wall Street's expectations, Pluralsight has burst back into positive territory for the year.

In spite of the strong rally in the stock since May, I still believe Pluralsight has plenty of upside left to go. The bullish thesis for this stock, in my view, can be summarized in just a few key points:

Demand for IT workers only continues to grow. Headcount is being slashed left and right amid the coronavirus - with salespeople, HR reps, retail associates, and middle management seeing widespread cuts across most companies. One department that may be even strengthened post-pandemic, though, is IT. No department has been more critical in enabling remote work than IT, and software like Pluralsight is essential in ramping them up.

Free trial conversions. Pluralsight ran a "Free April" campaign to stimulate demand during the coronavirus, and performance has been strong - leading us to believe the next few quarters may see accelerated net-new adds.

Path to profitability. Near-term billings deceleration has not impacted Pluralsight's margin expansion, and Pluralsight distinguishes itself from fellow SaaS companies by showing a clear path to profitability.

Pluralsight may be a little-known software name, but it's certainly not to be overlooked. Stay long here.

Q1 download

Let's now dive through Pluralsight's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Pluralsight Q2 results

Source: Pluralsight 2Q20 earnings release

Pluralsight's revenue grew +25% y/y to $94.8 million, massively beating Wall Street's expectations of $88.2 million (+16% y/y) by a massive nine-point margin, and one of the biggest quarterly beats in the Q2 earnings season for the software sector so far.

There's a couple anecdotal points of strength to call out. The first is on the free trials, which Pluralsight has made substantial mention of over the past two quarters. While the near-term revenue impact from these customers was obviously small due to the proximity of the promotional period, Pluralsight does expect these customers to contribute over the next few quarters. Per CEO Aaron Skonnard's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

As we covered last quarter the success of our Free April campaign exceeded our expectations. Despite the free month we were able to maintain our B2C billings and improve our revenue year-over-year. And on the B2B side, our pipeline continues to build from these users. We anticipate over the coming quarters these individuals will continue to open doors for us and their organizations and help us engage in dialogue with B2B buyers. The Free April contribution to Q2 B2B billings was small but our pipelines for the next two to three quarters have increased more effectively and efficiently than from typical campaigns. We believe as a result of heightened demand for our product and increase opportunities produced from the free April campaign."

The second piece is that, consistent with a healthy and growing sales pipeline, Pluralsight is also well-staffed from a sales perspective to handle increased demand through the middle of next year. Unlike the many other struggling companies that have gutted their sales staffs to conserve cash, Pluralsight is still positioning itself for growth - a very bullish view on the pipeline for the few quarters ahead. Again, per Skonnard's prepared remarks:

As a reminder, we currently have enough quota-bearing sales rep capacity to see us through at least mid 2021. That said, we see value in hiring ahead of the year to ensure all our sales teams are as trained and enabled as possible for the year to come."

Pluralsight also noted that its existing customer base has responded well in spite of the coronavirus. The company's net revenue retention rates remained high at 118% - indicating an 18% net upsell rate.

Perhaps, even more heartening than Pluralsight's strong demand commentary, however, is the fact that Pluralsight's profit margins improved dramatically in the quarter as well. The company's pro forma gross margins jumped three points to 81% in the quarter (among the highest in the software sector):

Figure 2. Pluralsight gross margin trends

Source: Pluralsight 2Q20 earnings release

At the same time, Pluralsight maintained strong expense discipline in the quarter (despite not laying off staff). Sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenues dropped six points in the quarter to 49%, while technology costs also dropped two points to 23%.

Figure 3. Pluralsight operating expense trends

Source: Pluralsight 2Q20 earnings release

Pro forma operating margins rose to -5.4%, an improvement of 990bps versus -15.3% in the year-ago quarter. Pluralsight also commented that its breakeven expectations remain the same as before, with the company projecting to break even in Q4 of this year, while improving cash-based profits next year. Amid a pandemic that has strained many small/mid-cap companies, Pluralsight's near-breakeven status and its clear path to profitability offer an additional patina of quality.

Key takeaways

With present share price near $21, Pluralsight's market cap is $3.07 billion, and after netting off the $528.7 million of cash and $483.5 million of debt on Pluralsight's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $3.03 billion. Versus FY21 expected revenues of $483.5 million (per Yahoo Finance), its valuation multiple is just 6.8x EV/FY21 revenues. For a company still managing to grow its top line at ~20% y/y while approaching breakeven on a pro forma basis (versus many similar peers trading at double-digit multiples), I'd say there's plenty of upside for Pluralsight still to go.

Continue to stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.