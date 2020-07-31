Honeywell still has appealing traits as a long-term holding, though the short-term risk/reward balance is more "okay" than compelling.

With over 50% of revenue coming from aerospace, non-resi, and/or oil/gas end-markets, and relatively little short-cycle leverage, Honeywell is in for a tough stretch on a comp basis.

Honeywell saw slightly worse-than-average organic revenue erosion in Q2, due to a sharp decline in Aero, but overall performance was a little better than expected.

When I last wrote about Honeywell (HON), I said, "I think there are better risk-adjusted opportunities" in the industrial/multi-industrial space, and indeed there were better near-term performances from names I favored like ITT (ITT) and Johnson Controls (JCI).

Even so, given how poorly Honeywell fits with most of the current "themes", the 12% or so move in the stock since that last piece still isn't too bad. After all, this is a company that isn't really going to benefit from onshoring, it's not really short-cycle-sensitive, and over 50% of its sales are from end-markets (aero, non-resi, oil/gas) that I believe are looking at multi-year recoveries.

Valuation is still in that "okay, but not great" zone where I'd be happy to own it as a long-term holding, but where I'd probably try to hold out for a better entry price for a new position. Honeywell is clearly a well-run company, and its M&A optionality may be underestimated, but it is certainly facing some near-term challenges.

Better-Than-Feared Second-Quarter Results

I can't really call Honeywell's second-quarter results "good", particularly as the organic growth and decremental margin numbers were a bit worse than peers, but it was better than feared. Revenue beat expectations by almost 3%, while operating income beat by 7% (around $0.10/share) and segment income beat by 4% ($0.06), continuing a theme I've seen in many multi-industrials where bigger/better cuts at the corporate expense line helped pad the result.

Revenue declined 18% in organic terms, the worst performance Honeywell has seen since the second quarter of 2009 (which was also down 18%). Gross margin declined almost five points (with the "margin shock" I expected coming through), but cost-reduction efforts limited the operating income decline to 30% (margin down 280bp) and the segment income decline to 31% (margin down 320bp).

Breaking It Down

Aerospace segment revenue declined 27%, as aftermarket revenue (down 54%) largely tracked the declines in flight hours. OE revenue declined 39%, while defense revenue rose 7%. Segment profits fell 42%, with margin down 510bp.

The Building Tech segment saw a 17% decline in revenue, with the company seeing some project delays and lower volumes in security, building management, and fire. I'm a little surprised here relative to the results at Halma's Infrastructure Safety business, but they're definitely consistent with Allegion (ALLE) and Johnson Controls (JCI), so Halma looks like the outlier (and the businesses are not apples-to-apples comparables). Segment profit declined 17%, with margin up 50bp.

In the Safety and Productivity business, revenue rose 1%, with Safety down 7% and Productivity up 5%, helped by double-digit growth at Intelligrated. Honeywell underperformed 3M (MMM) in Safety (due, I believe, to 3M's stronger leverage to respirators), but the double-digit result at Intelligrated was strong relative to many other factory automation comps, due to the highly specific logistics/warehouse focus of the business. Segment profits rose more than 11%, with margin up 150bp.

Performance Materials and Technology revenue fell 17%, with UOP declining 25% on weaker demand for gas processing and refining catalysts. Advanced Materials revenue declined 18%, and Process Solutions declined 13%, weaker than the 9% decline at ABB (ABB), but Honeywell's process automation business is more skewed to North American petrochemicals. Earnings declined 35%, with margin down 460bp.

Relative to sell-side expectations, only the Building Tech business disappointed on revenue (a 5% miss), with both Aero and Safety & Productivity beating by more than 5%. At the segment level, PMT missed by $0.04/share, while the others beat by $0.01 to $0.05. Overall decremental margin was around 33%.

And Now What?

There's really no reason to think that Aero will be meaningfully better over the next couple of quarters, and Building Tech will likewise be under pressure for the remainder of 2020. Safety and Productivity should see accelerating growth in the second half, with Intelligrated certainly helping (orders were up 300% this quarter). I expect PMT to remain quite weak (double-digit declines) through the remainder of 2020.

This leaves Honeywell in a tough spot. Relative to peers like 3M, ABB, Illinois Tool Works (ITW), or Parker-Hannifin (PH), there's not much short-cycle leverage here. Likewise, Honeywell isn't going to get the boost from onshoring that companies like Rockwell (ROK) have seen (the boost being to expectations/sentiment, not results, at this point). While Honeywell does have some leverage to energy efficiency (a part of Biden's plan), that's outweighed by large exposures to weaker markets like aerospace, non-resi, and oil/gas.

Longer term, I'm not worried about Honeywell. Those latter markets will eventually recover, and I think Honeywell can generate peer-or-better long-term growth. In the near term, though, it will be tougher sledding.

Honeywell's balance sheet is in good shape, and management said it's open for business with respect to M&A (hiring a new executive to oversee that role) - further consolidating the logistics/warehouse automation space could be an option, as could some expansion in controls/instrumentation relating to building, factory, and process automation. Honeywell could afford to buy its way into a new vertical if it so chose, but I don't think that's a priority right now.

The Outlook

Relative to the peer group, I've changed my estimates less for Honeywell, apart from a reduction to my 2020 FCF estimate (based on management guidance). A more robust cost-cutting program is welcome, and I think Honeywell will see its revenue start to accelerate at a point when more short-cycle-driven names are starting to decelerate (2022/2023), but the long-term outlook is still for around 3% revenue growth, with improving margins and asset efficiency pushing the FCF growth rate into the mid-teens.

The Bottom Line

Whether I use discounted cash flow or margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, Honeywell's valuation screens out as "okay … but not compelling". The prospective return isn't bad, but I try to shoot for better than mid-to-high single-digit prospective annual returns with new positions. While Honeywell has been left behind a bit recently (not unreasonably, though), it's still a strong company for the long-term and a name to watch if the valuation gets even more reasonable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB, MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.