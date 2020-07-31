Introduction

Quanta Services (PWR) is a decentralized conglomeration of hundreds of different businesses that are all related around a core theme of infrastructure. The majority of their business comes from performing services and occasionally serving as a general contractor for regulated utility companies, performing a variety of repairs, construction, maintenance, and related work.

They work with some of the nation's largest utilities like AEP (AEP) and also do a good bit of work for telecoms like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ).

Source: Company Presentation

2015-2019 Results

The company has had good results the past few years. It succeeded in doubling operating income in 5 years while ensuring the bottom line advances as well.

Revenue grew from $7.5 billion in 2015 to $12 billion in 2019, no doubt with some help from acquisitions which are a large part of their playbook.

Operating Income grew from $237 million to $554 million. Net income followed suit and grew from $310 million to $402 million.

The company even started paying a small dividend in 2018 and increased it in 2019 - a promising sign.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

In the past three years, the company spent $842 million on acquisitions, a much smaller number that I expected to see. This makes their revenue growth above even more impressive as it is clear they are expanding their customer base but also winning more business from their large existing customers.

The company's balance sheet is also very interesting. Despite the type of industries they perform work in, Quanta itself is a very asset light business. They show only $1.6 billion of PPE in their assets. Leverage wise they have a nice almost 50-50 split of debt and equity, with their liabilities well managed between short and long term.

Overall, the company has a strong financial base and plenty of flexibility to leverage up further for opportunities.

Source: 2019 Annual Report

Source: Company Presentation

The company has been cash flow positive and growing that cash flow for a number of years, allowing them to return almost all of their cash flow from operations to shareholders via buybacks.

Source: Company Presentation

One thing I do not like about Quanta and similar companies is that due to the long project timelines they are typically involved in, much of their revenue is recognized based on different accounting methods that attempt to construe what revenue has been earned even as a project is only partially complete.

The auditors talk about this in their critical audit matters section, where they mention typically that revenue is a percentage of completion times percentage of estimated costs. Both of these estimates, how far the project is complete and how much the whole project will cost, involve a significant amount of management discretion.

This isn't to imply that anything devious or malicious is going on, but is just a note that up to 50% of revenue has some discretion attached to it by management, making the company's financial statements even more of an estimate than they usually are. I find it helpful to focus on the cash over a long time period rather than the revenue with this type of accounting, as eventually if there is constant revenue inflating and cost overruns on projects, the cash will tell that story. As shown above, Quanta appears to be doing well on that front.

Q1 2020 Results

The company had a decent Q1 but also gave interesting commentary on how they expect 2020 to go related to Covid-19. Revenue was flat and net income was strong but down versus 2019 which had a number of one time items. The balance sheet remained in good shape.

Source: Q1 Results

In terms of how the pandemic is impacting Quanta, I think they are faring relatively well. Their customers should see relatively little disruption even as they might see a shift from business to residential, they are a long way from malls or bars that are facing an existential crisis.

Large customers like AT&T, Verizon, and AEP have had some difficulties in recent quarters but are still investing tens of billions in capital projects, remain widely profitable, and should come out of this economic downturn intact.

An interesting note is that Quanta did point out that despite being essential almost everywhere, they still did have to stop work in some cities like Detroit, New York, and Seattle.

They also faced some permitting delays and other logistical challenges in Q1 and in Q2. I anticipate the company will see a weak Q2 but their overall 2020 results should be around 80-90% of what they otherwise would have been.

Management also proved their business savvy with a repurchase of $200 million in share during Q1. One can only hope that this was executed in the March downturn which would result in a strong value for shareholders if true.

The company now expected net income in the $325 to $370 million range with diluted eps of $2.25 to $2.57 per share. The very fact the company gave such a detailed forecast at a time when many company's outright pulled theirs is reassuring that they might hold up well.

Valuation & Conclusion

The company trades ~$40 against eps of $2.25 to 2.57 in expected EPS this year for around a 17x multiple. Investors who follow the market closely know that we have run back up and even surpassed the March lows in some cases.

Data by YCharts

I think Quanta is a good buy here. It is not an incredible bargain by any means, but the financials are all solid, their customers should do well during the economic downturn, and the company retains optionality should an infrastructure bill get passed although that has been talked about for years without coming to fruition.

