Enbridge Inc. (ENB) has some good news for investors: The company’s financial condition, despite significant pain expected across most industries in the second quarter this year, continues to remain strong. Despite some worsening in its cash flow figures (some of them, but not all), the business is on track to generate robust cash flow for the year. When you consider just how cheap the company is, even on a forward basis, and the plans management has to create additional value over the next few years, the picture for the enterprise looks awfully appealing.

A necessary disclosure

Unless otherwise stated, and even then on a case-by-case basis, all references to $ or dollars, with the exception of the firm’s price per share, refer to Canadian dollars, not US dollars.

A mixed quarter

By all accounts, Enbridge had a pretty mixed quarter. Take, for instance, the firm’s net income. During the quarter, the company’s profits totaled $1.65 billion. This was down modestly from the $1.74 billion the firm saw the same quarter last year. This was actually not as bad as the company saw in the first quarter, with a significant loss then bringing results for the first six months of this year to just $218 million compared to the $3.63 billion the business generated in the first six months of its 2019 fiscal year.

There are several factors that affected Enbridge during the quarter, but one of the biggest was a decrease in volumes associated with its Mainline. Even so, management has said that volumes of refined products recovered faster and refinery utilization rates improved more rapidly than the firm previously anticipated. This has helped to prop up its results so far this year, and management expects this demand recovery to continue. However, it won’t be until probably early 2021, they said, that full utilization here will be achieved.

Net profits weren’t the only thing to suffer during the quarter. Management also saw weaker (only marginally so though) operating cash flow. During the quarter, the company’s operating cash flow was $2.42 billion. This was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year, though due to how the company fared in the first quarter, results year-to-date are stronger, up 11.9% from $4.67 billion to $5.23 billion. Though operating cash flow did suffer in the latest quarter, other metrics came in much better.

Take, for instance, the firm’s EBITDA. According to management, this figure came in during the second quarter at $3.31 billion. This is marginally higher than the $3.21 billion seen one year earlier. Year-to-date, EBITDA stands at $7.08 billion compared to the $6.98 billion seen in the first two quarters of 2019. DCF (distributable cash flow), meanwhile, came in at $2.44 billion. This is 5.5% higher than last year’s $2.31 billion, bringing first half DCF to $5.14 billion compared to 2019’s $5.07 billion.

Another metric I like to look at is what I refer to as ‘true free cash flow’. This is essentially operating cash flow minus maintenance capex. During the first quarter, this came out to $2.28 billion, which is a hair higher than the $2.23 billion seen a year earlier. For the first half this year, the metric came out to $4.89 billion, which is a comfortable 15.7% increase over the $4.22 billion seen last year.

Due to such robust performance so far this year, Enbridge’s management team expects that prior guidance of DCF per share of $4.50 to $4.80 should still be maintained. Given current exchange rates, this works out to around $3.37 to $3.60 per share compared to the company’s existing unit price. To see the firm maintain guidance despite the tough energy environment is an excellent thing. Because of the company’s projected results for 2020, it still maintains that its net leverage ratio should range between 4.5 and 5 for the current fiscal year. Add in recent actions management has undertaken to boost its liquidity and the cash flow it should generate, and the company currently believes it will have enough cash and future cash flow to cover all projects and debt maturities occurring through 2021.

Speaking of projects, management has recently revised its future pipeline of projects. During the second quarter, it secured $0.3 billion worth of Gas Distribution projects and $0.7 billion worth of Renewable Power projects. This will take the firm’s total secured projects value up to $11 billion, with $5 billion being spent through 2022. All spending of projects for 2020 through 2023, management claims, will provide the company with incremental cash flow of around $2.5 billion. This should be a boon for shareholders looking at the company from a long-term perspective.

Given everything we know about Enbridge today, one positive thing about the firm, besides what we have already covered, is that its shares look quite cheap. Given its DCF per share range, the company seems to be trading at a forward multiple of between 9.07 and 9.69. Using my measure for ‘true free cash flow’, this multiple rises some to between 9.76 and 10.46. This is incredibly low when you consider the business’s steady, consistent cash flows, and the fact that its yield is around 7% as of this writing.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, investors would be wise to consider taking a stake in Enbridge. It is true the company has been hit by the recent turmoil in the energy markets, but it’s likely that the worst is past it. Given the company’s pipeline of secured projects and how well it has handled the uncertainty the industry thrust upon it, shareholders would be wise to consider this an attractive long-term play that can be purchased at a favorable price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.