FTAI common yields 8.4%. There are two new options trades at the end of this article.

Under the current COVID-19 economic recession, with its many travel quarantines, you'd think that aviation-linked businesses would be dying on the vine.

For example, take Fortress Transportation (FTAI). It acquires infrastructure and equipment that's essential for the transportation of goods and people globally. FTAI currently invests across four market sectors: aviation, energy, intermodal transport and rail.

Can FTAI still make money in this environment? Its assets are split between Aviation Leasing, (65.7%)and Infrastructure (34.3%).:

(FTAI site)

As of June 30, 2020, FTAI owned and managed 272 aviation assets, including 80 aircraft and 192 engines, with 75 of 80 aircraft and 88 of 192 engines on lease. It invested $151.7M in Aviation leasing equipment in Q2’20, including 16 aircraft from Air France, and had $52M of in-place Letters of Intent outstanding at June 30, 2020.

(FTAI site)

The market had beaten up FTAI, (just like most other asset classes), pretty heavily in the March COVID-19 crash, sending it all the way down from $21+ to under $4.00.

But then, like so many other stocks, FTAI began to bounce back - it's up 28.4% over the past quarter, and has outperformed the XLI Industrials ETF and the market over the past month and quarter. However, it's still down -23% year to date, and has lagged the market in 2020 and over the past year:

Q2 2020 Segment Earnings:

The Aviation segment's revenue held up well in Q2 '20, coming in flat vs. Q2 '19, but down sequentially vs. Q1 '20. Adjusted EBITDA was down -24% vs. Q2 '20, but still hit $77.5M. This division sold 2 engines and 1 airframe in Q2’20 for $9.1 million in total proceeds and a gain of $0.8 million:

(FTAI site)

In the Infrastructure segment, owns the Jefferson Terminal, the Repauno Port facilities, and retains a 50.1% interest in Long Ridge Terminal, which is listed as a non-controlled interest on its statements.

The Jefferson Terminal's revenue fell to $13.1M in Q2 '20, vs. $67.6M in Q1 '19, but eked out $3M in adjusted EBITDA:

(FTAI site)

Overall, revenue was down -21% for Q1-2 2020, vs. Q1-2 2019. Net income showed a -$20M loss, while adjusted EBITDA came in at $138M, down -12% year over year.

FTAI measures its dividends' sustainability using Funds Available For Distribution, or FAD, which held up pretty well, at $143M, down just -8.7% year over year:

Preferred Distributions:

FTAI has 2 cumulative preferred series, its A shares and a B series, which it issued in 2019. The 8.25% Fixed/Float Series A shares (FTAI.PA) and the 8.0% Fixed/Float Series B shares both have a future floating rate, which kicks in on their call dates.

We put this table together to highlight their current yields, vs. these future floating rates, which are based upon 3M LIBOR rates. The three-month LIBOR rate is currently very low, at .27%.

The A shares have a future floating rate of 688.6 basis points above 3M LIBOR, while the B shares have a lower floater of 644.7 basis points.

The A shares currently yield 11%, and the B shares yield 10.38%, both very attractive yields.

If the three-month LIBOR rate is still at .27% in four years, both shares' yields would be lower.

The A shares' equivalent yield would decline by 146 basis points, to 9.54%, while the B shares' equivalent yield would decline by 166 basis points, to 8.72%.

OK, so that's a negative, nobody wants to get paid less the longer they hold something, but, it's not a given that rates will still be this low in four years.

Could it be that all of the trillions of government and central bank stimulus/support may end some day and lead to somewhat higher rates? Many opinions abound on this subject - Goldman Sachs thinks that the US may possibly lose its reserve currency status, with the world using gold instead. Really? That sounds like a huge event that would take quite a while to play itself out, but...

3M LIBOR was at 2.25% just one year ago. If it were to return to just 1.5% in 2024, both of these preferred shares would have very similar yields to their current ones: 11.18% for the A shares and 10.32% for the B shares:

A compelling feature of the FTAI preferreds is that they have very strong coverage. FAD of $143M in Q1-2 2020 resulted in a preferred coverage ratio of 16.6X, one of the higher coverage ratios we've seen recently:

Financials:

FTAI's ROA and ROE flip-flopped in Q2 2020, while its EBITDA margin improved. All three metrics were higher than rental industry averages. FTAI's total debt/equity was steady, and much lower than average, while its net debt/EBITDA crept up to 5.92X:

Debt & Liquidity:

Management shows a net debt/total capitalization ratio of 56.1%. As of 6/30/20, FTAI had $50.9M in cash, and net debt of $1.6B. Management did some refinancing in Q1 2020, which reduced recourse debt to total capitalization. They doubled the size of FTAI's revolver from $125M to $250M.

(FTAI site)

Valuations:

The market is demanding a much higher yield on FTAI's common shares, vs. rental industry averages - 8.74% vs. 4.43%. While FTAI's P/E is much higher, its price/book is much lower, at 1.04X vs. the 1.6X average.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $15.10, the FTAI common is over analysts' lowest price target, and 5.6% below the $16.00 average price target.

Common Distribution:

FTAI has kept the common dividend at $.33/quarter since Q4 2015. It goes ex-dividend and pays in a March/May/Aug/Nov. cycle, and currently yields 8.74%.

The FAD/Common payout ratio rose to 39.61% in Q1-2 2020, vs. just 20% in 2019, but that's still a pretty low FAD payout ratio:

Options:

Like some of the other dividend stocks in our recent articles, FTAI also has some attractive option-selling yields.

Covered Calls - FTAI's September $16.00 call strike pays $.65, ~2X the $.33 quarterly dividend, offering you a 6.5% nominal yield in under two months, or 48% annualized.

If you want to obtain a lower breakeven, check out FTAI's September $14.00 put strike, which also pays $.65, giving you a breakeven of $13.35, which is 4.6% below analysts' low price target of $14.00:

NOTE: Put sellers don't receive dividends. We use annualized yields in our tables so subscribers can compare trades of different lengths. You can see more details for these two trades on our Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FTAI.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

