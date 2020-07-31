Dover shares don't really stand out from the peer group on a valuation basis, but management has been boosting the perception of business quality with good execution.

Dover has a relatively attractive mix of short-cycle recovery exposure and less cyclical secular growth opportunities, with not too much exposure to markets with long-term challenges.

There were questions going into the next downturn as to whether Dover (DOV) management really had restructured the company to be less cyclically-vulnerable and capable of producing better full-cycle margins. While nothing about the Covid-19 downturn has been normal, Dover's performance has converted a lot of analysts and investors into believers, and for good reason.

Dover was in the bucket of "really like the company, but the valuation is so-so" stocks for me after the first quarter. The shares have since done a little better than the average industrial, but names I liked better (including ITT (ITT), Johnson Controls (JCI), and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)) did still manage to do better. At this point, Dover's better-than-peer performance (particularly with incremental/decremental margins) has definitely supported valuation, and I like Dover's mix of short-cycle upside and acyclical long-term growth.

Valuation/upside here seems broadly similar to that of 3M (MMM) or Honeywell (HON), with 3M offering more short-cycle leverage (but more operational risk) and Honeywell offering a lot less (but arguably higher, long-term quality).

Closer To In-Line On Revenue, But With Better Margins

As a group, multi-industrials have done a little better than expected this quarter, with organic revenue declines closer to the mid-teens versus the expected high-teens. This group has also done better on margins, particularly at the corporate cost line, but the ongoing question is how much of this leverage will stick around when revenue starts to reaccelerate and companies have to resume more normal operations.

Dover saw a 16% revenue decline that was good for a small beat versus expectations. Gross margin held up pretty well (down 30bp), and operating income declined 29% (margin down 210bp), while segment profits declined 27% (margin down 200bp), with segment profits beating expectations by an impressive 20%.

Looking At The Details

Engineered Products, the shortest-cycle of the segments, saw a 20% revenue decline, with particular weakness in autos, automation and material handling - certainly consistent with reports from companies like 3M, Cognex (CGNX), and Columbus McKinnon (CMCO). Segment profits fell by about a third, with margin down 200bp, and this was the lone miss at the segment level.

Fueling revenue fell 15%, with profits down 12% and margin up 80bp, driving a decent beat relative to expectations. Relative to Fortive's s (FTV) "low 20%'s" decline in revenue at GVR, Dover outperformed despite a greater skew to certain geographic markets that were weaker.

Imaging and ID revenue declined 14%, with management noting resilient demand for marking/coding for consumer goods, but earnings dropped 33% with a 450bp decline in margin. Danaher (DHR) wasn't very specific about the performance of its comparable business (down "at a double-digit rate"), but the company did note similar resilience in consumer goods.

Pumps and Processing, where revenue declined 9%, was a positive surprise and the biggest driver of the segment-level beat, with segment profits down just 6% and margin up 60bp. Management pointed to stronger demand in biopharma/medical, consistent with commentary from the likes of Halma (OTCPK:HLMAF) and Danaher, but it also sounds like the fall-off in the industrial business was less severe than for peers like IDEX (IEX) and SPX Flow (FLOW).

Last and pretty much least was Refrigeration/Food, where revenue declined 20% and profits fell 60% (margin down 550bp). Lennox (LII) saw an even steeper decline on the top line (down 26%), but its margins have held up better (about 200bp higher this quarter, and down less sharply yoy). Even so, I don't think the performance here is out of line with the space even though this has been a much-lamented and discussed underperforming unit for some time.

What's Next?

Dover's order numbers made for grim reading, with declines ranging from 15% in Refrigeration/Food and 16% in Imaging to down 27% in Pumps and down 30% in Engineered Products. This is likely to be the worst quarter of the cycle though, and management has already reported seeing signs of improvement in markets like auto aftermarket and factory automation. Overall backlog was up 8%, with growth in every business except Engineered Products.

What investors really seem to want to hear now is guidance for stronger sales in 2020 and 2021, and Dover management doesn't seem willing to go there yet - understandably so, in my view. Exposure to markets like auto aftermarket and "general industrial" gives the company some short-cycle recovery leverage, but a lot of the business, including fueling, consumer, waste management, and biopharma is less cyclically-sensitive.

At this point, I would expect this to be a "keep on keeping on" story in the short term, with management continuing to focus on cost restructuring opportunities, as well as secular growth opportunities in markets like industrial automation and biopharma fluidics. I don't expect big-ticket M&A, and there could be some upside to capital return if management can't find enough material smaller candidates.

The Outlook

I expect another double-digit organic revenue decline in Q3 and a smaller decline in Q4 before a return to growth in 2021 and longer-term annualized revenue growth around 3% (similar to what I expect from most of its peers). I do see ongoing opportunities for material margin improvement, though, and I think management could achieve 250bp of FCF margin improvement between 2019 and 2024, with a long-term FCF margin in the mid-teens driving FCF growth to the high end of the mid-single digits.

The Bottom Line

Neither discounted cash flow nor margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA suggests that Dover is materially undervalued, but it's also not that much differently valued than most other high-quality multi-industrials I'd put in its peer group. That makes the buy/hold/sell case more about individual investor needs and wants - Dover's near-term outlook is better than Honeywell's, but Honeywell has strong, long-term attributes and more M&A optionality, while a company like 3M offers more short-term, short-cycle leverage, but arguably less quality. I like how Dover has performed during this cycle, but the valuation looks more "hold" for the time being.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.