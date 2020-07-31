Bottom line is that in markets like 3D-sensing and 5G/telecom infrastructure products, LITE has just the right products at just the right time.

The latest quarterly report was negatively affected by supply chain challenges, but the CEO recently said things were almost back to normal.

Lumentum (LITE) released its fiscal Q3 report in May and it was another strong performance in the face of the pandemic headwind. Other than the fact I hate it when companies offset their fiscal year from the calendar year (what is the point?), the report exhibited the company's strong market position and excellent progress it has made since acquiring Oclaro:

White quarterly revenue was down 7% year-over-year, note that trailing 9 months revenue was up 13%. Net income is now solidly positive for both the quarter and trailing 9 months.

President and CEO Alan Lowe said:

While the COVID-19 pandemic is currently impacting our ability to satisfy strong customer demand for our communications products, we believe the world's experience with COVID-19 will accelerate the shift to increasingly digital and virtual approaches to work, education, health care, entertainment, social interaction, and commerce, creating even more opportunity for Lumentum over the long-term.

So, the biggest problem facing LITE isn't demand for its products - it's supply-chain constraints. Specifically, the supply of certain products produced in Malaysia was significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic when the Malaysian government issued a movement control order on March 16, 2020. Lumentum's performance in the quarter was impressive considering production in Malaysia went to zero when the movement control order was issued.

Earlier this month, Seeking Alpha reported MKM Partners said strong channel checks was the reason is was upgrading its by price target on LITE by $11 to $107. MKM Partners' analyst Michael Genovese predicted strength in optical products and "strong orders above its ability to supply in multiple places." In addition, Genovese said near-term Huawei demand "appears exceptionally strong, including elevated ROADM orders for the next several quarters."

Anecdotally, note that Qualcomm (QCOM) recently delivered a very strong beat on FQ3 earnings. In July, Qualcomm reached a settlement agreement with Huawei and signed a new long-term global patent license agreement. One the conference call yesterday, Qualcomm said it expects to record ~$1.8 billion of revenue in Q4 for amounts due under the settlement agreement with Huawei relating to the prior license period and the new license agreement for the first half of calendar 2020. Note that Huawei recently jumped over Samsung and is now the world's biggest smartphone maker.

I mention this because it appears Huawei is hitting on all cylinders and it is a big customer of LITE's products (not to mention the QCOM report is likely the reason LITE shares are trading nicely higher today, see below). According to LITE's last quarterly conference call, Hauwei represented ~$60 million in revenue. That said, the company expects a ~20% haircut in Huawei business in the short-term due to the effects of the pandemic.

Overall, the company guided to a $90 million impact on prior revenue guidance due to the pandemic. Lowe said the following:

I think 3D sensing (demand) we said was going to be down 40% or more. I think the balance of approximately $45 million to $50 million is our ability to supply. And majority of that comes from our inability to ramp our production in Malaysia in the first half of the fiscal -- yeah, first half of the quarter, as well as its secured components and so we have orders, we have demand.

Since that quarterly EPS conference call, on a June 9 investor conference call, Lowe was questioned on the supply chain challenges. He said things have returned to "almost normal", and that they have recently ramped up new capacity to catch up with demand. That said, he also said that the company may have trouble meeting demand for some of its leading products through the end of the year.

Lowe also said that Lumentum is either a sole source or shares the market with only one other competitor and that LITE is the only supplier on a lot of the high-end ROADMs and a lot of the datacom chips that enable 5G deployment. Being the sole or primary supplier for these components bodes well for LITE's future because it means that as the company adds additional capacity it knows the demand will be there.

For those unfamiliar with ROADMs, the acronym stands for Reconfigurable Optical Add-Drop multiplexer. It is a device that can add, block, pass or redirect modulated infrared ("IR") and visible light beams of various wavelengths in a fiber optic network. ROADMs are used in systems that employ wavelength division multiplexing. Since these devices are a critical factor in delivering high-performance, network builders want the best. These are highly complex technical components - and LITE has the best components on the market today.

For those interested, a more detailed discussion of ROADMs and their adoption in the Chinese and India markets, consider reading this interview with LITE Chief Technical Officer Brandon Collings (courtesy of Gazzetabyte.com).

Bottom line: LITE's products - from 3D-sensing, ROADMs, and other 5G infrastructure products - are the right products at the right time and are seeing strong demand. Going forward, there are other tremendous growth opportunities in the telecom, consumer electronics, and industrial laser markets that LITE participates in. And, while mobile device makers have and are now currently incorporating more 3D-sensing lasers into high-end phones, as time goes by 3D-sensing components will no doubt migrate down into mid- and low-end devices as prices fall on with higher volumes.

The biggest unknown for LITE is on supply/demand: how much product can LITE deliver and when? A nice problem to have I suppose.

Risks

The biggest risk is still appears to be trade related crack-downs on Huawei sales by the US government and the company's ability to meet demand. In addition, there is always the chance that a competitor could arrive on the scene and takes market share away from LITE because it has trouble meeting demand. However, that seems highly unlikely: the technology required to design and build a high-end ROADM is a big moat - not to mention that customers have already designed LITE's products into their systems and these kind of devices are not easy to simply replicate/replace.

Meantime, LITE shares would not be immune to a general sell-off in the technology sector - which some consider highly over-valued.

Summary & Conclusion

Lumentum continues to make great progress in deployment is products into smartphone and telecom markets. It's future in 5G infrastructure is excellent because it dominates some key components - like high-end ROADMs.

Lumentum was recently added to the S&P Midcap 400 Index in the Communications Equipment sub-section of IT segment. This will likely mean additional long-term holders of the stock as index portfolio managers take positions in the company.

Lumentum's Q4 and FY2020 EPS report is due out on August, 11 and the stock is strong heading into that report.

While I like the stock, it is currently trading with a very rich valuation (P/E=61). Over the first 9-months of the company's FY20, the company posted GAAP EPS of $1.80/share. On a non-GAAP basis, the company posted prior 9-months EPS of $4.23, and is guided for $0.80-$0.90 of non-GAAP earnings in Q4. Considering the CEO's comments I mentioned earlier regarding the supply chain having gotten back to "close to normal", combined with the obvious strong demand and customers clamoring for deliveries, I suspect the company will come in toward the high-end of its guidance. As a result, LITE could easily earn $5.10/share for for FY20 non-GAAP EPS, for FY20 P/E<20. I think the non-GAAP results are much more indicative of the company's long-term earnings power due to because a large portion of the non-GAAP adjustments - restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, non-cash income tax expense and credits, amortization of fair value adjustments, integration related costs, impairment charges, inventory write down due to plans to exit certain product lines - are due to the Oclaro acquisition and - in April of last year - selling its datacom transceiver product lines to Cambridge Industries Group ("CIG") in order to focus on photonic chips.

But I wouldn't chase the stock here given the challenges in the global economy as a whole and the prospects for a market correction in tech stocks later this year. But if the stock falls below $85 I will wet my beak. You should too. But LITE may not see $85 anytime soon. For instance, despite the sell-off today in the DJIA and S&P today (the DJIA currently down 1.15%), the QQQ is positive and LITE is up 1.43%:

