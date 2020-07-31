TLT's high duration makes it susceptible to interest rate risk, but this also makes it likely to significantly appreciate as interest rates decline.

Many investors are wary of long term government debt, because of its low yield, but the debt's other attributes make the asset class an important portfolio diversifier.

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is marching towards 180. TLT is one of the largest ETFs that offers sole exposure to long-term United States Treasury bonds. Some investors use it as a gauge of government rates, but far too few also allocate. Despite this, there are strong reasons that more portfolios should hold at least some long government bond exposure.

For the last several years, many investors have likely stayed away from government bonds because the yield appeared too low. What that analysis fails to understand is that long bonds are capable of significant changes in price, up or down, as interest rates change, and that in a world where interest rates are headed to zero, long government bonds are capable of incredible appreciation.

An allocation to TLT is more likely to be made for possible appreciation, not the income it provides. This has been true for a while, and is only likely to become truer over time if it is the case that U.S. government debt goes into negative interest rates.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance YTD chart of TLT versus the S&P 500)

So far in 2020, TLT is up over 26 percent, compared to a near flat performance by the S&P 500 (SPY). While this degree of outperformance is unusual, that does not mean the occurrence is necessarily over. If anything, there is good reason to presume that TLT could continue to appreciate in 2020.

The mechanics that will most likely govern where TLT will go from here are to be determined by what interest rates do. If interest rates go down, TLT will increase in price. Since interest rates are in a state of decline, TLT should in a state of incline. This incline appears likely to continue through the next several months, as the rates on government notes and bonds appear likely to continue to head lower.

There are also serious technical reasons why TLT and its underlying long-term treasuries are likely to have significant buyers in the near term. The most significant of these is that the United States' Federal Reserve System is a substantial buyer of treasuries that is on a mission to lower and maintain low interest rates. Their playbook appears wide open and it is to buy bonds.

Another serious reason why significant investors are likely to be buyers of TLT and the kind of long-term treasuries it holds is because of the credit rating. The United States is not only the largest but also one of the most credit worthy sizable sovereign entities in the world. TLT only holds U.S. treasury bonds.

(Source: iShares TLT Top holdings)

Unlike most retail investors, institutions such as insurers and pension funds are obligated by their rules to maintain minimum credit ratings on their bond portfolios, as well as to possibly avoid the lowest rated bonds. If these entities hold paper that is not highly rated, or which gets downgraded, then the managers must balance out those lower weighted holdings with higher rated bonds.

In practice, a great many portfolio managers use what is known as a barbell approach, where their portfolios hold a mix of the highest rated paper and then some other less credit-worthy speculations that offer greater current income. That could be lower grade sovereign debt and corporate debt, including junk bonds, and may also include some fixed income alternatives. In such instances, TLT's bonds act as both a hedge to those higher risk assets and also some makeup that will improve the overall credit quality of the portfolio.

TLT's Primary Risk

TLT's big risk is that interest rates go up. TLT's holdings are long term bonds. The weighted average maturity go the portfolio is nearly 26 years. More importantly, the portfolio has a duration of 19.11 years. Effective duration measures the sensitivity of TLT's portfolio to changes in interest rates, taking into account the likelihood of the bond being called.

(Source: iShares)

Duration is precisely why so many investors have stayed away from the long bond for far too long. A high duration makes a bond more sensitive to interest rate changes. TLT's duration is high because duration is primarily measured by factoring the maturity and yield of a bond. Despite this concern over TLT's duration, the attribute was precisely why TLT has appreciated so much over the last two years.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance 2-year chart of TLT versus the S&P 500)

The primary risk to TLT is that interest rates might spike higher, causing the bonds to spike lower. This is a very real risk, but the most probable current direction for TLT is still currently upwards, as global sovereign debt continues to slowly move towards negative rates, and go deeper down the rabbit hole.

In the near term, there is also likely to be some volatility to TLT as the federal government tailors the current round of stimulus. This theoretically stable asset has had two 10% drawdowns since the lockdown began. Despite maintaining its uptrend, and possibly getting ready to break out, there is certainly reason to speculate that another similar short term spike down could occur.

Conclusion

The government is telling the market that interest rates are going to stay low, and it appears highly probable that there will be significant social and financial engineering on a global scale over the next several quarters. A large portion of government bonds now yield negative rates, and it is probable that U.S. treasuries will either join that group or be taken to the precipice of negative. If that is the case, United States treasuries are likely to continue to appreciate.

I believe it is likely that the TLT ETF will march towards approximately $180 between now and the end of the year. Moreover, I believe TLT is likely to continue to grind higher, as it is probable that the Federal Reserve will attempt to take bonds closer and closer to negative rates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.