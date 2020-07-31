I wrote an article on Bladex (NYSE:BLX) last month. In that note, I argued Bladex is trading at a valuation that implies enough margin of safety to be worth a close look. I estimated a normal, or intrinsic, valuation of $20/share. This amount would still imply a discount to book, allowing for some losses during the year that could decrease the large capital buffer of $1 Bln. There are 40 million shares outstanding, so the $20/share price implies $800 million market capitalization. At today's share price, the market capitalization is less than $500 million.

Such fair value estimate is subject to confirmation of the following items:

Actual credit loss experience during the rest of 2020 (that is, whether more or less, than $200 million would be eroded from capital due to losses or dividends exceeding earnings).

The "permanence" of central bank deposits which are core to Bladex funding base.

Given new incoming CEO earlier this year, any red flags on management attitude towards reserves, risk, and overall priorities for the bank.

I will summarize how the valuation thesis is holding up after we got new information from the Q2 earnings release earlier this week.

In short, Bladex's earnings were a surprise, at $14 million and $0.36/share. The fact that they had positive earnings was already surprising; however, achieving enough earnings to cover the quarterly dividend and have a surplus after that, was more than unexpected. In fact, the earnings level would have covered the prior dividend amount as well.

Q2 was supposed to be a kitchen-sink quarter. All the ingredients were set, with a new CEO who had to take the tough step to implement a dividend cut in Q1. I expected a "cleanup" quarter in Q2, then smooth sailing the rest of the year. The uncertainty was around how big the loss (and capital reduction) would be. The market continued to price Bladex at half book value (or lower) implying either a sustained impairment on earning capacity or a period of capital erosion through losses. I do note there was a small cleanup item; the bank sold and wrote off its only remaining non-performing loan, exiting the quarter with the complete loan book on a current basis.

The underlying reason for the lack of increased reserves is the low exposure to retail and consumer lending. I will not repeat the fundamental overview presented previously, but it is worth to note that being a "bankers bank" shielded Bladex from the brunt of economic contraction. The corporate exposures they do have performed well. Exposure to airlines is down to immaterial amounts and appears to be isolated to Chile's Latam (in restructuring) and Copa (not in restructuring).

How did the market react to this positive surprise? With a yawn. After briefly rallying during the conference call (on July 28) by some 15%, the rally dissipated and much of the advance reversed quickly the following day.

Data by YCharts

To dig a little deeper on why the lack of incremental loss reserves is relevant, I note here some guidance on IFRS 9. I link a paper here by Ernst & Young, which nicely summarizes the application of IFRS 9:

The new IFRS 9 impairment model requires impairment allowances for all exposures from the time a loan is originated, based on the deterioration of credit risk since initial recognition. If the credit risk has not increased significantly (Stage 1), IFRS 9 requires allowances based on 12 month expected losses. If the credit risk has increased significantly (Stage 2) and if the loan is 'credit impaired' (Stage 3), the standard requires allowances based on lifetime expected losses."

In short, banks previously - before IFRS 9 - booked reserves based on actual non-performing loan experience. Now, they need to forecast expected losses and make an allowance (reserve) based on loan loss expectation at the origination of the loan, which is then reviewed periodically up or down based on the development of the underlying credit.

There is of course a fair degree of management estimates and judgement on the ECL models. Usually when you have a new CEO coming in, there is a fresh impulse to step-up reserves, especially when facing such severe macroeconomic headwinds, but this was not the case. As noted in the prior article, the Q1 dividend cut (of roughly 1/3) was not made while booking material increase in loss reserves at that time. I interpreted this as either i) cautious action for liquidity preservation or ii) a signal that further deterioration and capital erosion was coming in the next quarters.

It is now clear that the "precautionary instinct" was guiding the impulse to trim the dividend, because increased reserves would have been forgiven in Q2 given what went on during the quarter. Going forward, due to the fast turnover on Bladex portfolio ($2 Bln got repaid in just Q2, roughly 1/3 of normal loan book size), by the end of September, most of the underwriting loans outstanding would have been extended under the new CEO, making future loss reserve bookings more painful than they would have been today.

Bladex's strategy during the quarter was split in two parts. During the first half (April and into May) it seems almost all repayments were set aside in cash accounts. This extreme defensive posture changed during the second half where they started to rebuild the loan book. This had a negative impact on earnings for the quarter, due to negative carry on cash, but the new book does enjoy much healthier credit spreads. Spreads increased from Libor + 1.94% to libor + 2.31%) for the whole book. More to the point, maturing loans had a 1.87% spread on Libor but were replaced by loans that had 3.65% spread (almost 2x the margin). This was a key part of my thesis; earnings will be supported going forward by a reversal of the very low spreads that excess liquidity had caused through the region.

During any recession, funding is critically important. The main risk to always keep in mind with banks is that they depend entirely on maintaining their funding sources stable, this is their lifeblood. Bladex has a heavy tilt towards deposits (as opposed to capital markets debt issuance), which is positive due to traditional stability of deposits. However, the deposit base is concentrated which is not as good. The central banks which form the core of deposit base do not appear to have shown any nervousness. In fact, the bank increased deposits to over 50% of liabilities during the second quarter.

Source: Q2 earnings conference slides

The low price has lasted a while now, and I am not alone in noticing the potential. During the call, several investors asked about the possibility of the company initiating a repurchase program at these levels. The math is very compelling, the shares are yielding close to 9% (a very nice yield just on retiring shares), and given intrinsic value surpasses current price, such action would create value to remaining shareholders.

However, I believe there is a low probability of buybacks actually happening. We have to remember that although the bank operates as a fully commercial entity, its ownership structure still includes shares owned by founding regional central banks. Again, this is a "plus" on the stability of deposits noted earlier, but it is not a plus when considering buybacks. Despite the potential for value accretion being very clear, the outcome is never certain. It would be unusual to witness directors appointed by governments (central banks) authorizing a capital reducing action like buybacks shortly after cutting the dividend and during a recession where the bank's liquidity could instead support economic agents in host economies. In a more "plain vanilla" board, the fear of an activist investor may spur such actions, but that is not a risk hanging over these board members. It is more likely, in my view, that the dividend is increased sometime in the future back to 2019 levels as the board gets a better view on new and higher net interest margin levels.

Conclusion

The market reaction to earnings releases (in general, not only in this instance) is a puzzle too difficult to solve for me. Bladex is an under-covered small cap bank based in Panama and likely off-limits to a large group of institutional investors. I note these as positive aspects, as it helps explain how valuation gaps may remain available for prolonged periods. This represents an advantage to patient individual investors.

I believe firmly in only buying with a margin of safety. One quarter is usually not enough to change a valuation view. However, given the new information on Bladex, I can only conclude that the margin of safety has increased from the 40% or so that I noted in the prior article. How long until the gap is closed? No one can tell. However, I remain happy to collect the 9% dividend while I wait with more confidence that it will happen.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.