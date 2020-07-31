The real impact will only be seen in the second quarter results and the periods thereafter.

TransDigm (TDG) is a stock which I have covered with amazement in recent years as this basically is a publicly-listed LBO operating within the wider aerospace industry.

On the 20th of March, I last checked on the prospects in the darkest days (at least for the stock market) as I noted that TransDigm was crashing down. A momentum-induced rally pushed shares up to a level around $670 early this year as shares traded around $250 when I looked at the shares. Not only were shares down nearly two-thirds from their peak, they showed immense volatility as well as shares actually traded hands above $400 by the end of the Month, only to re-test the lows in the first weeks of April.

The Thesis, The Take

I noted that TransDigm has been a prominent loser during the market turmoil induced by Covid-19 as I warned that the aggressive pricing strategy and high leverage position meant that problems were self-inflicted as the entire situation was very uncertain, both towards the upside and downside. This uncertainty came on top of the dire situation for the aerospace sector at large of course with global air travel essentially coming to a standstill.

I was quite cautious given the aggressive dealmaking, premium pricing (even invoking regulatory and legislative scrutiny) and the continued employment of high leverage. The company even pays out special dividends on a fairly regular basis to reduce cost of capital and enforce operational discipline for its subsidiaries.

In November 2019, the company reported its annual results with revenues coming in at $5.2 billion, although the $4 billion purchase of Esterline did not contribute to the result for the entire year. Given the revenue base, it was astonishing to see a $15 billion net debt load, as the company reported annualised adjusted EBITDA of $2.8 billion in the fourth quarter. While margins are very impressive, leverage ratios still come in far above 5 times.

It is astonishing that the company paid out a $1.8 billion (or $32.50 per share) special cash dividend to add to the net debt, basically as recent as Christmas. In February of this year, the company outlined a guidance calling for sales of $6.25 billion in 2020 and EBITDA of $2.8 billion, with adjusted earnings north of $20 per share.

Trading at $650 ahead of Covid-19, the company operated with a $15.7 billion net debt load and was valued at $50 billion, resulting in sky-high multiples in terms of sales, although somewhat reasonable EBITDA multiples with valuations across the sector still being quite high and management having a great track record.

Impact Of Covid-19

With shares collapsing to $250 in March, one of my first thoughts was that the special dividend of nearly $2 billion could have yielded some very accretive share repurchases if the money would not have been spent, with shares down two-thirds in the time frame of just a few weeks.

Given the uncertainty and speed at which developments were taking place in March, the investment case was highly uncertain, but not hopeless as the company is a very strong operator and has sophisticated financial policies (including lengthy debt profiles with light covenants).

At the same time, employing such a huge debt load was and is quite a risky strategy. It was this high leverage position which creates huge potential upside and downside for the shares, yet I had a true neutral stance as either bankruptcy or return to previous highs could both be in the works, depending on the outcome of the development of the virus. I only hoped that given the aggressive operational stance and financial policies, that TransDigm would not be eligible for too much support, as many firms (not just within aerospace) have been operating on the financial limits, even during good times.

In early April, the company announced job cuts and other cost-saving measures and furthermore issued $1.1 billion in notes with a coupon of 8% per annum, only to issue another $400 million tranche a week later at 6.25%. On the 5th of May, a much-anticipated second quarter earnings report was released for the quarter ending on March 28, including a few weeks of real Covid-19 impact. Revenues and EBITDA rose as a result of the Esterline deal and 4.8% organic growth, with sales coming in at $5.8 billion on an annualised basis with EBITDA of $2.7 billion on that same annualised basis only falling slightly short of the guidance for 2020, all while net debt stood at $15.5 billion.

Shares traded around $325 when the results were released, nearly hit the $500 mark in early June amidst the market recovery, but have fallen to $430 now, mainly as air travel might not be rebounding as quick as other parts of the economy.

What Now?

While the first quarter results did not really see that much of an impact of Covid-19, we should see a real impact in the coming weeks when the second quarter results are released. The argument can be made that maintenance and spare parts should be a little less impacted than sales (and thus parts) of new planes. Maintenance is required to be done (not just based on hours flown and based on the passing of time), yet even the picture on this front does not look very nice. This certainly is the case as flights across the globe were down two-thirds in April and maybe, while sequential improvements have been seen, far from enough to create real optimism here.

On the bright side is that the company remains very profitable and thus has capacity to deleverage even with earnings and sales down, yet leverage ratios will shoot up. Fortunately, the company has recently made some bond deals in April to actually create a nice little cash buffer for the current conditions as the vast majority of debt is only due past 2024, and there are no covenants on the debt, while in April, the company bolstered cash balances to levels in excess of $4 billion!

Right here and now, survival is basically out of the question, certainly in the short to medium term with the company flushed with liquidity and debt only due 4-5 years from now. That only leaves the question of earnings power as quite some good news seems priced in. Originally, the company guided for sales just in excess of $6 billion with EBITDA margins basically around 50% and EBIT margins of 40%. Let's assume $4 billion is the new run rate and EBIT margins can be achieved at 35%, resulting in EBIT of $1.4 billion. With interest expenses at a billion a year, or even a little more, that leaves very little earnings outstanding.

With shares having retreated about half their losses from the lows and actually trading at the same level as they did in the spring of last year, it's safe to say that quite some good news seems to be priced in already. While I feel a lot more comfortable about the survival of the firm, investors should embrace themselves for low to no earnings for some time, making valuations quite full, at least in my book.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.