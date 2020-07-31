HRMY has produced sharp sales growth from a zero revenue base as it ramps up commercialization efforts.

The firm is commercializing an in-licensed drug to treat various forms of narcolepsy.

Harmony Biosciences has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO, although the final figure will likely differ.

Quick Take

Harmony Biosciences Holdings (HRMY) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is a biopharma commercializing its WAKIX molecule for the treatment of excessive sleepiness in adult narcolepsy.

HRMY has initially grown revenue quickly as it begins to commercialize its primary product.

Company & Technology

Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania-based Harmony was founded to commercialize a drug to treat narcolepsy that is not scheduled as a controlled substance.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer John Jacobs, who has been with the firm since October 2017 and was previously SVP and General Manager of the Respiratory Business Unit at Teva Pharmaceuticals (TEVA).

Below is a brief overview video of narcolepsy:

Source: Osmosis.org

The firm's in-licensed drug, WAKIX (pitolisant), is also nearing FDA approval for the treatment of cataplexy and for treatment of pediatric forms of narcolepsy.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $422 million and include Valor, Fidelity, HBM Healthcare, Vivo Capital, Marshman Fund Trust, Novo Holdings, Quantum Strategic Partners and venBio.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for narcolepsy treatment was an estimated $2.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to exceed $5.3 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Key elements driving this expected growth are increasing risks of narcolepsy from greater consumption of alcohol, tobacco and coffee combined with advances in treatment options and improved reimbursement for government-approved treatments.

However, a lack of awareness regarding diagnosis and treatment options may dampen growth.

Extreme daytime sleepiness is expected to produce the greatest demand for drug treatments, followed by cataplexia, as the chart below shows:

Major competitive vendors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Management says its WAKIX drug 'has a safety and efficacy profile that is competitive with each of the products listed above for the treatment of EDS in adult patients with narcolepsy, although WAKIX has not been compared with these products in head-to-head clinical trials, and that its non-scheduled status represents a distinct competitive advantage relative to those same products.'

Financial Status

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $71.5 million in cash and $212.8 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

Harmony intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final amount may be different.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price, although this element may become a feature of the IPO if disclosed in a future filing.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the potential new indications for pitolisant in PWS, MD and pediatric narcolepsy through clinical development; and the remainder for working capital, business development opportunities, a potential milestone payment to Bioprojet and general corporate purposes, including to support the continued commercialization of WAKIX in the United States.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, Jefferies and Piper Sandler.

Commentary

Harmony is seeking public investment capital to continue its WAKIX commercialization ramp up efforts and grow its TAM through additional indications for pitolisant.

The market opportunity for treatments for various indications within the narcolepsy condition is expected to grow quickly in the years ahead.

The firm has in-licensed the WAKIX product, so will have to pay royalty and milestone payments to licensor Bioprojet as Harmony grows revenue.

The company’s investor syndicate includes several well-known and highly regarded venture capital firm investors.

Harmony has intriguing prospects as it enters the commercialization phase for its primary product.

I look forward to learning the IPO’s pricing and valuation assumptions from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

