The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report: July 2020

Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds [CEFs] for further due diligence and investigation. Previous editions of the Report can be searched using the keyword "cefrep."

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "deviation" refers to the deviation between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

The coverage ratio is calculated by dividing the earnings/share number provided by CEFConnect on the "distributions" tab by the distribution/share. CEFdata also provides earnings coverage numbers as well. Note a coverage of "0.00%" indicates that earnings numbers were not provided by CEFConnect (usually for MLP funds).

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dev = deviation

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Data were taken from the close of June 15, 2020.

1. Top 10 largest premia and top 10 widest discounts

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 largest premia equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (GUT) Gabelli Utility Trust Sector Equity 86.89% 7.95% 1.9 1% -11.50% 27.41% 32% 1.76% (DNP) DNP Select Income Sector Equity 20.94% 7.13% -0.2 26% -9.13% -0.74% 27% 1.01% (FGB) First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp Sector Equity 11.24% 17.59% 0.4 33% -45.66% 4.27% 39% 1.60% (ERH) Wells Fargo Util & High In U.S. Allocation 10.96% 7.17% 0.8 40% -5.86% 4.11% 17% 1.04% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return Fund U.S. Equity 10.11% 21.25% 0.8 3% 5.91% 4.31% 10% 1.17% (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. Equity 8.23% 21.38% 0.6 2% 7.01% 3.14% 0% 1.13% (ETV) Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opp Covered Call 6.19% 9.34% 0.6 6% 2.46% 2.26% 0% 1.08% (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Global Allocation 5.53% 10.25% -2.4 153% -14.42% -14.85% 37% 1.54% (ETB) Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Covered Call 5.22% 9.04% -0.2 11% -1.38% -0.60% 0% 1.11% (STK) Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Gr Covered Call 4.70% 8.14% 0.5 -1% 14.50% 1.46% 0% 1.15%

Top 10 widest discounts equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund U.S. Allocation -41.44% 11.83% -1.2 61% -11.35% -15.56% 29% 2.03% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fund Global Allocation -35.98% 15.95% -0.8 58% -22.78% -7.23% 7% 1.07% (OTCPK:FXBY) FOXBY CORP U.S. Equity -33.32% 0.51% -0.1 #DIV/0! -8.79% -0.61% 19% 2.42% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund Real Estate -28.44% 3.38% -1.5 0% -22.85% -6.67% 38% 1.67% (SRV) CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return MLPs -28.39% 8.27% -2.3 0% -41.94% -15.31% 41% 2.37% (TEAF) Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Sector Equity -27.67% 8.20% -1.8 38% -17.59% -13.52% 0% 1.26% (NTG) Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund MLPs -26.86% 7.37% -2.2 0% -82.34% -17.04% 76% 1.70% (TYG) Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. MLPs -26.74% 7.32% -1.7 0% -73.95% -17.06% 70% 3.64% (SMM) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund MLPs -26.31% 5.91% -1.8 0% -41.81% -8.19% 29% 2.24% (KMF) Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund MLPs -25.85% 8.00% -2.1 0% -50.70% -9.46% 49% 2.10%

Top 10 largest premia fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loans 40.44% 19.76% -1.1 133% -4.63% 30.71% 32% 10.72% (PTY) PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fd Investment Grade 27.11% 10.08% 0.0 83% -7.18% 0.03% 27% 0.80% (PCN) PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy Investment Grade 23.18% 8.75% -0.4 101% -7.63% -2.78% 31% 0.94% (PCQ) PIMCO CA Municipal Income California Munis 18.58% 4.71% -1.1 80% 4.35% -10.98% 48% 1.18% (PCM) PCM Fund Limited Duration 13.90% 9.91% 0.5 86% -8.10% 2.47% 43% 1.43% (HPI) JHancock Preferred Income Preferreds 10.67% 7.42% 1.1 96% -10.57% 4.11% 38% 1.26% (PML) PIMCO Municipal Income II National Munis 10.49% 5.28% -1.0 92% 2.53% -7.75% 47% 1.06% (FFC) Flah&Crum Preferred Securities Preferreds 9.76% 6.83% 1.4 96% 1.32% 5.28% 35% 0.87% (PKO) PIMCO Income Opportunity Multisector Income 9.01% 9.79% -0.1 103% -5.59% -0.84% 35% 1.56% (GOF) Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund Multisector Income 8.59% 12.86% 0.0 40% -0.69% -0.22% 0% 1.15%

Top 10 widest discounts fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd Senior Loans -40.06% 12.17% -1.9 74% -6.96% -22.33% 38% 1.80% (VCIF) Vertical Capital Income Fund Senior Loans -22.43% 3.22% -0.5 93% 1.19% -2.57% 8% 2.88% (VVR) Invesco Senior Income Senior Loans -17.36% 7.02% -1.3 129% -8.39% -4.86% 37% 1.85% (AFT) Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Senior Loans -16.77% 6.41% -1.4 149% -6.34% -4.05% 38% 2.28% (VTA) Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp Senior Loans -16.76% 10.09% -1.2 96% -9.31% -4.10% 39% 2.18% (NXJ) Nuveen NJ Quality Muni Inc Single-state Munis -16.49% 4.92% -1.3 99% 2.46% -3.29% 39% 0.95% (JSD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund Senior Loans -16.23% 7.30% -1.8 129% -12.98% -5.07% 34% 1.46% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Global Income -16.17% 8.62% -0.5 50% -0.51% -1.72% 26% 1.32% (AIF) Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. High Yield -16.05% 6.99% -1.3 142% -6.75% -4.16% 37% 2.25% (EDD) Morgan Stanley Emrgng Mkts Domestic Debt Emerging Market Income -16.01% 6.94% -0.8 35% -6.25% -3.24% 22% 1.67%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (RIV) RiverNorth Opportunities Fund U.S. Allocation 2.2 4.05% 14.07% 32% -2.92% 6.61% 8% 2.07% (GUT) Gabelli Utility Trust Sector Equity 1.9 86.89% 7.95% 1% -11.50% 27.41% 32% 1.76% (RGT) Royce Global ValueTrust Fund Global Equity 1.8 -7.75% 0.50% -1% 2.40% 5.74% 5% 1.01% (GGO) Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust U.S. Equity 1.5 -2.08% 1.86% -123% -33.91% 7.38% 55% 2.91% (THW) Tekla World Healthcare Fund Sector Equity 1.4 1.10% 9.45% 7% 12.29% 5.01% 21% 1.60% (PEO) Adams Natural Resources Fund Sector Equity 1.4 -11.17% 3.47% 95% -30.48% 3.43% 1% 0.97% (CEF) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Commodities 1.3 -0.40% #DIV/0! 23.09% 1.93% 0% 1.67% (IIF) Morgan Stanley India Investment Asia Equity 1.3 -12.62% 26.67% 39% -22.13% 2.43% 0% 1.28% (GLU) Gabelli Global Utility & Income Sector Equity 1.3 -0.12% 7.15% -26% -13.97% 4.19% 42% 1.33% (PHYS) Sprott Physical Gold Trust Unit Commodities 1.1 0.14% #DIV/0! 25.04% 0.84% 0% 0.35%

Top 10 lowest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE FPL First Trust New Opps MLP & Energy Fund MLPs -2.7 -20.73% 11.11% 0% -44.09% -11.94% 15% 1.59% GRX Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Sector Equity -2.5 -17.33% 5.44% -12% 2.70% -3.59% 23% 1.58% GGZ Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Tru Global Equity -2.4 -21.07% 1.72% -1% -14.59% -4.68% 21% 0.00% PGP PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Global Allocation -2.4 5.53% 10.25% 153% -14.42% -14.85% 37% 1.54% CEN Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd MLPs -2.3 -21.69% 30.54% 0% -80.67% -19.36% 64% 2.66% SRV CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return MLPs -2.3 -28.39% 8.27% 0% -41.94% -15.31% 41% 2.37% FMO Fiduciary-Claymore Energy Infrastructure MLPs -2.2 -23.44% 7.51% 0% -74.78% -12.95% 69% 1.84% EMO ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity MLPs -2.2 -25.84% 11.93% -19% -68.41% -11.19% 61% 1.87% NTG Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund MLPs -2.2 -26.86% 7.37% 0% -82.34% -17.04% 76% 1.70% CUBA Herzfeld Caribbean Basin U.S. Equity -2.2 -22.77% 16.69% -4% -27.95% -6.12% 0% 2.65%

Top 10 highest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (NPV) Nuveen VA Quality Muni Inc Single-state Munis 2.3 0.84% 3.73% 94% 4.55% 7.60% 36% 1.07% (GFY) Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Multisector Income 2.0 -2.04% 5.76% 76% -3.39% 5.01% 21% 1.25% (NIQ) Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund National Munis 1.9 -2.41% 2.97% 97% 4.14% 2.60% 35% 0.81% (BQH) BlackRock NY Municipal Bond New York Munis 1.9 -1.51% 4.00% 93% 3.17% 5.09% 40% 1.56% (TLI) Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Senior Loans 1.7 -4.06% 8.90% 71% -9.66% 6.09% 29% 1.34% (MZA) BlackRock MuniYield AZ Single-state Munis 1.7 -2.10% 4.26% 93% 2.86% 4.34% 37% 1.09% (BBK) BlackRock Municipal Bond National Munis 1.6 -3.26% 4.61% 100% 3.14% 3.76% 39% 1.19% (EHI) Western Asset Global High Income High Yield 1.6 -5.62% 8.44% 91% -2.54% 2.89% 31% 1.30% (BBN) BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Taxable Munis 1.6 3.04% 5.23% 107% 6.99% 4.53% 37% 0.93% (BHK) BlackRock Core Bond Investment Grade 1.4 -2.82% 5.16% 79% 11.57% 2.90% 24% 1.20%

Top 10 lowest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (VCF) Delaware Inv CO Municipal Income Single-state Munis -2.3 -8.62% 3.50% 109% 2.64% -5.32% 29% 1.05% (NYSE:EVG) Eaton Vance Short Duration Divers Inc Limited Duration -2.0 -15.18% 8.06% 62% -5.65% -5.10% 21% 1.40% (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund Emerging Market Income -2.0 3.59% 13.79% 78% -17.05% -31.99% 8% 1.59% (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd Senior Loans -1.9 -40.06% 12.17% 74% -6.96% -22.33% 38% 1.80% (JLS) Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term High Yield -1.9 -10.30% 4.39% 191% -5.85% -6.40% 21% 1.50% (JSD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund Senior Loans -1.8 -16.23% 7.30% 129% -12.98% -5.07% 34% 1.46% (RCS) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Investment Grade -1.8 5.87% 9.67% 136% -6.79% -20.94% 49% 0.98% (EDI) Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income Fund Emerging Market Income -1.8 -1.92% 12.68% 85% -18.79% -13.29% 34% 1.68% (BHV) BlackRock VA Municipal Bond Single-state Munis -1.7 0.11% 3.55% 104% 3.04% -6.14% 41% 1.83% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Multisector Income -1.6 4.08% 11.23% 122% -11.92% -14.08% 35% 0.91%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields equity:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (IIF) Morgan Stanley India Investment Asia Equity 26.67% -12.62% 1.3 39% -22.13% 2.43% 0% 1.28% (NRGX) PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps Global Allocation 23.39% -20.04% -2.1 15% -50.11% -13.18% 0% 2.29% (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. Equity 21.38% 8.23% 0.6 2% 7.01% 3.14% 0% 1.13% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return Fund U.S. Equity 21.25% 10.11% 0.8 3% 5.91% 4.31% 10% 1.17% (FGB) First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp Sector Equity 17.59% 11.24% 0.4 33% -45.66% 4.27% 39% 1.60% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin U.S. Equity 16.69% -22.77% -2.2 -4% -27.95% -6.12% 0% 2.65% (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fund Global Allocation 15.95% -35.98% -0.8 58% -22.78% -7.23% 7% 1.07% (RIV) RiverNorth Opportunities Fund U.S. Allocation 14.07% 4.05% 2.2 32% -2.92% 6.61% 8% 2.07% (GGT) Gabelli Multimedia Sector Equity 13.56% -0.45% -1.6 2% -11.30% -6.72% 38% 1.79% (CEM) ClearBridge MLP and Midstream MLPs 13.33% -24.59% -1.9 0% -67.46% -11.33% 60% 1.72%

Top 10 highest yields fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dev Lev BE (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loans 23.21% -15.91% -1.1 27% -16.40% -6.68% 33% 11.71% (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loans 19.76% 40.44% -1.1 133% -4.63% 30.71% 32% 10.72% (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Senior Loans 16.88% -15.39% -1.4 42% -7.55% -4.93% 34% 1.34% (OPP) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opp Fund High Yield 15.30% -4.51% 0.0 42% -5.99% 0.01% 27% 1.92% (ACP) Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Senior Loans 14.68% -1.08% 1.3 79% -11.90% 5.29% 27% 2.28% (RSF) RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp High Yield 14.63% -14.17% -0.9 0% -8.49% -2.92% 29% 5.18% (RA) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. High Yield 14.22% -12.28% -0.9 37% -11.15% -4.36% 26% 1.61% (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund Emerging Market Income 13.79% 3.59% -2.0 78% -17.05% -31.99% 8% 1.59% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loans 13.28% -2.92% -0.5 125% -41.96% -29.82% 48% 5.82% (FCO) Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Global Income 13.27% -3.63% -0.6 41% -8.77% -3.30% 22% 1.96%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however, I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "DxY" metric, the better.

Top 10 best DxY equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV DxY Dev Lev BE (HGLB) Highland Global Allocation Fund Global Allocation -35.98% 15.95% -0.8 58% -22.78% -5.74 -7.23% 7% 1.07% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund U.S. Allocation -41.44% 11.83% -1.2 61% -11.35% -4.90 -15.56% 29% 2.03% (NRGX) PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps Global Allocation -20.04% 23.39% -2.1 15% -50.11% -4.69 -13.18% 0% 2.29% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin U.S. Equity -22.77% 16.69% -2.2 -4% -27.95% -3.80 -6.12% 0% 2.65% (IIF) Morgan Stanley India Investment Asia Equity -12.62% 26.67% 1.3 39% -22.13% -3.37 2.43% 0% 1.28% (CTR) ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR MLPs -25.37% 13.11% -2.1 -22% -65.19% -3.33 -10.94% 56% 1.83% (CEM) ClearBridge MLP and Midstream MLPs -24.59% 13.33% -1.9 0% -67.46% -3.28 -11.33% 60% 1.72% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity MLPs -25.84% 11.93% -2.2 -19% -68.41% -3.08 -11.19% 61% 1.87% (IRR) Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fd Covered Call -20.27% 12.83% -1.1 10% -27.21% -2.60 -8.71% 0% 1.29% (KYN) Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream MLPs -21.33% 12.15% -2.1 77% -57.74% -2.59 -10.26% 53% 3.11%

Top 10 best DxY fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV DxY Dev Lev BE (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd Senior Loans -40.06% 12.17% -1.9 74% -6.96% -4.88 -22.33% 38% 1.80% (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loans -15.91% 23.21% -1.1 27% -16.40% -3.69 -6.68% 33% 11.71% (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Senior Loans -15.39% 16.88% -1.4 42% -7.55% -2.60 -4.93% 34% 1.34% (RSF) RiverNorth Marketplace Lending Corp High Yield -14.17% 14.63% -0.9 0% -8.49% -2.07 -2.92% 29% 5.18% (RA) Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. High Yield -12.28% 14.22% -0.9 37% -11.15% -1.75 -4.36% 26% 1.61% (VTA) Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp Senior Loans -16.76% 10.09% -1.2 96% -9.31% -1.69 -4.10% 39% 2.18% (FCT) First Trust Senior FR Inc II Senior Loans -13.56% 11.72% -0.7 57% -3.43% -1.59 -1.61% 31% 1.24% (EVV) Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Limited Duration -14.28% 10.76% -0.9 58% -3.81% -1.54 -2.63% 35% 1.29% (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Senior Loans -15.51% 9.57% -1.2 122% -9.81% -1.48 -3.54% 33% 3.25% (FSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loans -14.61% 10.11% -0.8 96% -13.27% -1.48 -2.07% 32% 1.55%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount, and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "DxYxZ" metric, the better.

Top 10 best DxYxZ equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV DxYxZ Dev Lev BE (NRGX) PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps Global Allocation -20.04% 23.39% -2.1 15% -50.11% 9.70 -13.18% 0% 2.29% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin U.S. Equity -22.77% 16.69% -2.2 -4% -27.95% 8.40 -6.12% 0% 2.65% (CTR) ClearBridge MLP and Midstream TR MLPs -25.37% 13.11% -2.1 -22% -65.19% 6.95 -10.94% 56% 1.83% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity MLPs -25.84% 11.93% -2.2 -19% -68.41% 6.84 -11.19% 61% 1.87% (FPL) First Trust New Opps MLP & Energy Fund MLPs -20.73% 11.11% -2.7 0% -44.09% 6.24 -11.94% 15% 1.59% (CEM) ClearBridge MLP and Midstream MLPs -24.59% 13.33% -1.9 0% -67.46% 6.10 -11.33% 60% 1.72% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund U.S. Allocation -41.44% 11.83% -1.2 61% -11.35% 5.88 -15.56% 29% 2.03% (KYN) Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream MLPs -21.33% 12.15% -2.1 77% -57.74% 5.42 -10.26% 53% 3.11% (SRV) CushingÂ® MLP & Infras Total Return MLPs -28.39% 8.27% -2.3 0% -41.94% 5.33 -15.31% 41% 2.37% (CEN) Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd MLPs -21.69% 10.18% -2.3 0% -80.67% 5.01 -19.36% 64% 2.66%

Top 10 best DxYxZ fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV DxYxZ Dev Lev BE (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fd Senior Loans -40.06% 12.17% -1.9 74% -6.96% 9.51 -22.33% 38% 1.80% (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loans -15.91% 23.21% -1.1 27% -16.40% 3.99 -6.68% 33% 11.71% (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Senior Loans -15.39% 16.88% -1.4 42% -7.55% 3.77 -4.93% 34% 1.34% (EVG) Eaton Vance Short Duration Divers Inc Limited Duration -15.18% 8.06% -2.0 62% -5.65% 2.51 -5.10% 21% 1.40% (JSD) Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps Fund Senior Loans -16.23% 7.30% -1.8 129% -12.98% 2.16 -5.07% 34% 1.46% (BGB) Blackstone / GSO Strategic Credit Fund Senior Loans -14.60% 9.96% -1.5 118% -8.18% 2.12 -6.10% 40% 1.91% (VTA) Invesco Dynamic Credit Opp Senior Loans -16.76% 10.09% -1.2 96% -9.31% 2.08 -4.10% 39% 2.18% (VLT) Invesco High Income II High Yield -13.55% 9.71% -1.6 96% -6.90% 2.05 -4.24% 32% 1.22% (NCV) AllianzGI Convertible & Income Common Convertibles -10.12% 11.51% -1.6 74% -5.54% 1.85 -8.23% 44% 1.37% (NCZ) AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II Common Convertibles -10.84% 11.42% -1.5 73% -5.98% 1.82 -7.29% 45% 1.41%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -8.30%, a 48 bps increase from -7.82% in the previous month. Equity CEF discounts average -11.37%, while fixed income CEF discounts average -6.33%.

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 7.13%, down from 7.32% the month prior. Equity CEFs average 8.21% yield, while fixed income CEFs average 6.47% yield.

The average 1-year z-score of all the CEFs in the database is -0.56, an increase from -0.63 a month prior. Equity CEFs have an average z-score of -0.89, while fixed income CEFs have an average z-score of -0.35.

Commentary

Don't look now, but stocks are racing back towards record-breaking territory. The NASDAQ (QQQ) is blistering ahead, up +25.96% on a year-to-date basis and is far above its pre-coronavirus high. The S&P 500 (SPY), which is up +1.80% YTD, is only a few percentage points away from its February all-time high as well. The venerable Dow (DIA) on the other hand, lags with a lowly -5.24% return.

Where does this leave us with CEFs now? CEF discounts are still wide and attractive from a historical point of view. According to RiverNorth, the average discount of -8.46% on July 16, 2020, has only been wider 10% of the time from 1996 to date (down from 12%) last month, meaning that CEFs have gotten slightly cheaper from a premium/discount perspective.

(Source: RiverNorth)

Newer members should also check out our report from May where we go into more detail regarding our portfolio strategy, especially with regards on not relying on market timing and the importance of staying the course: The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report, May 2020: Thoughts On Our Portfolio Strategy And Why We Stay The Course

From the equity DxYxZ list, I do like FPL for those that can tolerate MLP/midstream exposure. The current discount of FPL is wider than even during the depths of the market crash in March! The First Trust group of MLP/midstream CEFs, which includes FEI which has similar valuation to FPL which we own in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio, as well as FEN, are the most conservative of all MLP/midstream-focused CEFs out there.

(Source: CEFConnect)

NHF, the 6th-ranked DxYxZ equity fund, has an extremely wide discount of -41%, but this may be due to the complexity of the holdings of this hedge fund-like CEF, including a number of conflicted and/or illiquid securities. The market is effectively telling us that it doesn't think that the NAV may be realized at its stated value, in other words, that the discount isn't real. Therefore, while I am tempted by that juicy discount, I would recommend NHF for speculative investors only.

(Source: CEFConnect)

From the fixed income DxYxZ top list, I like OCCI, a CLO equity fund that is trading at a discount to peers such as ECC and OXLC. The NAVs of these funds have been recovering along nicely, and current yields should be supported now barring another shutdown-induced collapse. We own OCCI in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio.

Like NHF, the top-ranked HFRO (another Highland/NexPoint entity) also has an extreme discount of -40%. But this isn't your vanilla senior loan fund: just take a look again at the concentration of the top holdings! Again, HFRO should be approached with caution, and for risk-tolerant investors only.

(Source: CEFConnect)

I would continue to avoid NCV and NCZ, the 9th and 10th-ranked DxYxZ funds, due to their dreadful NAV performance. Since we first recommended our members to switch out of NCV and NCV into BCV and ECF, the latter funds have outperformed by some +60% (!). While their wide discounts do make them more attractive compared to when they were trading at premiums two years ago, I would really need to see some evidence of at least average performance vs. the peer group before recommending them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARDC, ECC, PKO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.