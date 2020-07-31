AFIB is starting to show revenue growth, even despite the Covid-19 pandemic, so the IPO is worth a close look.

Quick Take

Acutus Medical (AFIB) intends to raise $125 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company is commercializing cardiac ablation imaging, mapping and other tools.

AFIB has proposed a reasonable IPO price, enjoys strong investor support for buying part of the IPO, has produced strong recent revenue growth results amid a positive industry growth dynamic, so the IPO is intriguing.

Company And Technology

Carlsbad, California-based Acutus was founded to develop cardiac ablation tools including its AcQMap imaging and mapping system to assist in mapping the 'drivers and maintainers of arrhythmias.'

Arrhythmias are when the heart beats too rapidly which can lead to failure, stroke and sudden death.

Management is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Vince Burgess, who has been with the firm since June 2013 as a board member and was previously a venture partner at noted life science venture capital firm OrbiMed.

Below is a brief overview video of the firm's AcQMap system:

Source: Brad Klos

In Q1 2020, the firm announced the launch of its AcQMap system as well as the addition of various other tools.

Below is a history of the firm’s evolution:

Source: Company S-1 Filing

Investors in the firm have invested at least $148 million and include OrbiMed Advisors, Deerfield Management, Advent Life Sciences, AMXeraya, Revelation Alpine, and CVF 2018.

Market And Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by MarketsAndMarkets, the global market for cardiac ablation is believed to have grown at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2014 to 2019.

2019's expected value of all types of cardiac ablation treatment was approximately $883 million.

Key elements driving this expected growth are a growing elderly population increasing demand for procedures, increased awareness and continued technological innovation in the field.

Also, emerging market regions have also shown growth in demand, including countries such as China, India, Brazil and Mexico.

Major vendors that provide or are developing treatments or related systems include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics

Alcon (ALC)

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

AtriCure (ATRC)

Biosense Webster

Boston Scientific (BSX)

CONMED (CNMD)

Medtronic (MDT)

Management says its system provides 'unmatched speed and precision' in mapping the drivers and maintainers of arrhythmias.

Financial Status

Acutus’ recent financial results show revenue growth from a low base as the firm has only recently begun commercializing its system.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and 1/4 years (audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, the company had $49.9 million in cash and $68.8 million in total liabilities, of which long-term debt was $38.4 million (unaudited, interim).

IPO Details

Acutus intends to sell 7.35 million shares of common stock at a midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $125 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Certain existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares of up to $45 million from the IPO. This is a strong signal of investor support for the IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $407.2 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 29.85%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds from this offering as follows: approximately $40.0 million to support our commercial expansion, including hiring additional commercial personnel, approximately $22.0 million for the completion of all of our ongoing clinical trials, which includes our RECOVER AF PMA, PLASZMA trial, ablation catheter IDEs and DISCOVER registry, approximately $24.0 million for research and development activities, and the remainder for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, William Blair, Canaccord Genuity, and BTIG.

Commentary

Acutus is seeking public investment both to continue commercialization efforts as well as expand its potential TAM through additional product development.

However, the firm’s growth trajectory has accelerated, with Q1’s result of $1.58 million in revenue, if annualized, would mean more than $6.3 million in 2020 sales.

The market opportunity for cardiac ablation technologies has grown and is likely to continue its growth, as the U.S. and global population continues to age, increasing the incidence of heart arrhythmias.

So, Acutus is positioning itself to take advantage of this growth potential.

As to valuation, the IPO’s proposed price is in the typical range for a life science firm seeking public investment.

Given the reasonable IPO price, strong investor support for buying part of the IPO, the firm’s recent revenue growth results and the industry’s growth prospects, the IPO is worth a close look.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 5, 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.