At a yield-to-maturity of 1.2% and extreme interest-rate risk, it is probably best to steer-clear of fixed-rate bonds.

For now the Federal Reserve is able to keep BND expensive, but the falling U.S dollar may soon force them to make hawkish moves against bonds.

With real-interest rates at an all-time low, the U.S dollar has been in steep decline which will likely bring an increase to the inflation rate.

The Federal Reserve's bond purchasing program has directly supported the value of the Vanugard Total Bond Market ETF BND since it owns many assets the Fed is purchasing.

Over the past few months, gold and the bond market have rallied together, bringing both assets to all-time-highs. Gold and long-term bonds are both rallying on the decline in interest rates and increase in quantitative easing.

As you can see below, the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) and the gold ETF (GLD) have been closely correlated since 2019:

Data by YCharts

While the two are closely correlated today, I believe they may fall back into negative correlation soon as the market regime transitions. The fundamentals that impact gold and bonds are similar and yet very different. A decline in interest rates boosts both assets since they increase present values. Interest rates have been in steep decline lately due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive bond purchasing program. These purchases have directly benefited bond ETFs like (BND) and have indirectly benefited gold and silver through the decrease in discount rates.

Many conservative investors have high exposure to the "low risk" bond market through BND or ETFs like it. BND invests 60% of its assets in U.S treasuries of various maturities with the rest in investment-grade corporate bonds. Importantly, these two categories have been the most significant direct benefactors of the current quantitative easing program which has poured over $1 Trillion of new money into these assets over the past few months. While BND has effectively zero credit risk, it is hard to overlook its high interest rate risk.

A Look at Today's Strange Bond Fundamentals

Both gold and bonds benefit from a decline in interest rates. That said, gold gains from inflation while bonds are harmed by it. Inflation expectations have been on the rise since March, but the decline in interest rates has offset the increase to inflation expectations.

Normally, a 1% increase in inflation expectations should result in a 1% increase in interest rates given no increase to demand for saving cash. While there has been an increase in inflation expectations, demand for saving cash has also increased as government spending programs have dramatically increased U.S consumer savings rates.

The crisis has also caused the Federal Reserve to create money in order to buy bonds, thereby directly (and artificially) boosting bond values (and suppressing rates). The net result is an extreme decline in real-interest rates which are interest rates after inflation. This is a key metric since it determines the true return a bond investor will receive in terms of purchasing power.

See below:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the underlying trend supporting BND is the continued decline in real interest rates. Again, the decline in real interest rates is largely the managed result of monetary policy and not a natural outcome of today's economy. In general, real-rates cannot be held below 1% once economic growth turns positive and demand for spending cash increases faster than demand for saving it. In other words, it is extremely unlikely real-rates remain this low long-term.

The real-return of BND closely tracks that of the 10-year inflation-indexed bond but usually has a slightly higher yield due to its corporate bond holdings. BND currently has a yield-to-maturity of 1.2%. With inflation expectations at 1.5%, it has a real-yield of -30 bps. This means investors in BND are expected to lose about 30 bps or their principal's purchasing power over the next year.

More importantly, its low yield means there is extreme downside risk if interest rates stop falling due to a rise in inflation expectations or an end to Q.E. BND currently has a weighted-average duration of 6.4 years which means a 1% increase in its interest rate is expected to cause the fund to fall 6.4%. This gives the fund in 10-20% downside risk if interest rates return to normal levels over the past decade.

Decline in U.S Dollar Signals Slowdown in Q.E

The question then is how long will the Federal Reserve keep bond prices this high and rates this low? In their recently policy discussions, it has been clear they intend on keeping rates as low as possible for as long as possible. Even through the use of yield-curve-control, otherwise known as directly managing long-term rates as well as short-term rates. This would effectively make BND's price managed by the Federal Reserve.

However, there are important limitations to the Federal Reserve's ability to do so. Their goal is to promote economic growth through inflationary measures. This is already being seen in the rise of commodity prices and decline U.S dollar exchange rates. If these inflationary trends continue and inflation expectations continue to rise, the Federal Reserve will be forced to reverse course and pursue quantitative tightening. In other words, sell its bond portfolio on the market which will most likely cause BND to decline tremendously in value as real-interest rates return to zero (or higher).

If the Fed waits too long to do so, inflation expectations will likely rise too high and result in an even more extreme decline in bond prices. Falling real-yields has already caused the U.S-dollar to decline in value. The Fed does not manage exchange rates, but lower exchange rates promotes inflation and could jeopardize the U.S's position as global currency hegemon. If rate-suppressive policies last too long, it could cause irreversible damage which would force the Federal Reserve to pursue a hawkish 1980's-like policy.

Put simply, the more the Federal Reserve does to support bond prices today, the more bond prices may decline in the future. Free lunches exist, but they rarely last.

Looking Forward

I have been impressed with the Federal Reserve's strong hand over the U.S high-grade bond market. We are currently in one of the only U.S economic recessions wherein financial liquidity has increased. In normal recessions, individuals and companies are short on cash and asset prices decline in order to encourage investment. Today the opposite is true as the Federal Reserve has created more cash than needed for most people and companies, resulting in a spiking savings rate and increased bond prices.

This is illustrated below:

Data by YCharts

There has been a notable decline in both the savings level and Federal Reserve bond purchasing. This adds to the potential bearish forces that may impact BND.

I've been bearish on BND and similar assets for some time. Not in the sense that I believe they will see an immediate and extreme decline, but that investors should avoid them due to their high risks. The rally in BND is driven by artificial demand which is fated to decline once spending levels return to normal.

While it may be sometime before that occurs, the decline in the U.S dollar may mark the bond market's peak. Besides the Federal Reserve, many buyers of U.S Treasury and IG corporates bonds are foreign investors. In particular, foreign central banks and governments looking to gain exposure to the U.S dollar. As the dollar declines, it is likely countries like China, Japan, and Switzerland (major buyers of U.S bonds) will look to reduce exposure. The trend toward a lower dollar is very strong, so non-Fed demand for BND's holdings may quickly decline from here.

For the time being, BND is not a short opportunity since the Federal Reserve's hand over its price is very strong. That said, I believe it is best avoided and is likely to decline in value by this time next year. The fund may have virtually no credit risk due to the Federal Reserve's support, but its inflation and interest rate risks make BND arguably more risky than equities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.