While the potential rewards are high, prudent investors might be best to adopt a "wait and watch" approach for the present.

At the same time, that high EPS growth is yet to be realized, and there is potential risk of significant contraction of Incyte's P/E multiple.

Investment Thesis

On December 29, 2019, I published an article, "Incyte Corporation: Wait And Watch", in which I wrote,

Incyte (INCY) provides the potential for very high returns, based on analysts' EPS estimates and a high P/E multiple. There are also significant downside risks if EPS growth estimates are not met and P/E multiple contracts to more in line with peers. The really high EPS growth rates are projected for 2021 to 2023. That provides opportunity to "wait and watch" to see if the more modest EPS estimates for 2020 are being met or exceeded and if the P/E multiple remains at elevated level.

Soon after publication of the article, the share price fell from $88.27 at market open on December 30, to $75.16 on January 3, 2020, which was below the wait and watch target price of $80.43 per Table 3 of the article. Since that time, the share price has been quite volatile with a new low of $71.84 on January 31, before sinking as low as $62.48 on March 23, at the time of the market-wide dip due to COVID-19. The share price has now climbed back to $100.51 at close on July 30, 2020, and I have decided it is time to take another look.

The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

The logo of the DGI+ Club explained:

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price - the only way. For more information and background on share value assessment please visit, "Forget Irrelevant Valuations, Returns Based Investing Is A Better Approach" and "Free Cash Flows: Let's Have A Discussion Towards A Better Understanding."

Assets, Liabilities

The engines and the lubrication, along with human talent, drive the business. Shareholders have no legal rights to or ownership of the assets. Shareholders in a limited liability company have no legal obligations in respect of the liabilities.

"Equity Bucket"

Shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company. Equity is increased by capital raised from shareholders, and by earnings of the company. While shareholders have an equitable entitlement to their equity in the company, they have little to no say in how the equity is distributed. In some companies, management actions in respect of the shareholders' equity do not always benefit shareholders and can be highly detrimental to shareholders. At the DGI+ Club, in addition to reviewing profitability, balance sheet strength, liquidity, and other metrics, we take the extra step of checking the "Equity Bucket" for "leaks", i.e., effective distributions out of or other reductions in equity that do not benefit shareholders.

Below, I address:

Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns Checking the Incyte "Equity Bucket"

Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article, and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be, based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly-available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Incyte shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Incyte Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks, where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Incyte were negative returns for three of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years and holding to the present. A further two investors had returns around 5% to 6% per year. These results are an improvement on when I last carried out an analysis of Incyte in my December 2019 article (linked above), but still remain poor results. The remaining three investors' returns ranged from 14.4% to 29.9%, due to their lower buy prices in 2018 and 2019, together with the shorter duration they have held their shares. These rates of return, ranging from negative (4.9)% to positive 29.9%, are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to July 30, 2020. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then, surely, we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/funds flows, and projected rates of return going out three to five years. Much of this is automated but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing the value of a stock for investment purposes.

Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Share buy price, dividends, share sale price, and duration the shares are held are the only factors affecting the return on an investment in shares. That makes potential share sale price the single most important and uncontrollable unknown when making a share buy decision. My expertise is in fundamental analysis, but I do recognize, any methodology, Quant or Elliott Waves or other techniques providing assistance in assessing possible future share price direction, can be of benefit to share investors. I find SA Quant ratings useful for both screening for stocks of interest and as a form of due diligence.

Figure 1

Quant rating for Incyte is 'Neutral', primarily due to a 'D' for earnings revisions. Without the 'D', it is likely the stock would be rated bullish based on the ratings for 'Growth', 'Profitability' and 'Momentum'.

Assessment Based On Analysts' EPS Estimates

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

Some observations on contents of Fig. 2

When I last carried out analysis in my December 2019 article, analysts' consensus EPS estimate for 2019 was $2.77, so the actual 2019 EPS result has come has come in a little higher at $2.84. But the current consensus EPS estimate for 2020 is now negative $(0.49) compared to $3.08 positive in December last.

The analysts' quarterly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low, do not add to the yearly EPS estimates for consensus, high and low. This is generally the case because the analyst with the high estimate for the year is not necessarily the analyst with the highest estimate each and every quarter, ditto low, and consensus figures. To overcome this, I adjust the quarterly EPS figures in the proportion of yearly totals to quarterly totals.

The further out estimates are made, the less certain they become. The 2022 to 2024 estimates are covered by 9 to 11 analysts, which are higher numbers than for many stocks.

The range between high and low estimates is quite wide, suggesting a significant degree of uncertainty in future expectations.

I incorporate the above analysts' EPS estimates from SA Premium into my rate of return projections utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios DashboardsTM further below. As for Quant ratings, EPS and EPS growth estimates do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Incyte. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. Analysts' consensus estimate of EPS for 2020 is estimated to be negative $0.49, primarily due to a large research and development payment, per page 31 of Q1-2020 !0-Q,

In March 2020, we paid MorphoSys an upfront non-refundable payment of $750.0 million which was recorded in research and development expense on the condensed consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Analysts' consensus EPS estimate for 2021 is up 31.4% on 2019, and estimates for succeeding years indicate strong EPS growth expectations. Prior to 2019, EPS has been highly variable due to large outlays for research and development, which is expensed as incurred, with no account taken of potential future income streams from these investments. It should be understood, in quantifying the estimated rates of return below, I'm relying on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS. The other important factor is determining appropriate future P/E ratios, which is fraught with difficulty. P/E ratios are impacted by issues both at the macro and micro level. I don't believe I will have any arguments against the notion current P/E ratios are influenced by expectations of future EPS growth rates. Below, I quantify potential rates of return under various scenarios utilizing my proprietary 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards.

Assessment Based On Quantification Of Potential Rates Of Return

My forward-looking analyses bring another dimension - the quantification of potential returns utilizing various pieces of financial information already available.

Table 2.1 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.1 shows buying at the current share price would provide indicative rates of return through end of 2022 of 16.6% for the consensus case, 29% for the high case, and negative (0.1)% for the low case. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus, high and low estimates and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 28.66 (same as historical median P/E ratio of 28.66 per Fig. 3 above). Figure 4 below, from SA Premium shows a comparison of Incyte's forward P/E ratio to its peers.

Figure 4

Table 2.2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard

Table 2.2 uses similar assumptions to those in Table 2.1 above, except for the P/E ratio decreasing to the Healthcare sector median P/E ratio of 23.55 (per SA Premium). At the lower P/E ratio 2022 consensus case rate of return decreases from 16.6% per Table 2.1 to 7.8%, with similar decreases for high and low cases. The potential for a negative return based on the analysts' low estimate is a concern. In Table 2.3 below, I show the result of holding off buying to wait for a possible lower share price.

Table 2.3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return - Allowing For A Lower Share Buy price

Table 2.3 assumptions are similar to Table 2.2, except I have assumed a 20% fall in share price in 2020 occurs before buying. At the assumed lower buy price of $80.41, indicative returns through the end of 2022 are 17.9% for consensus, 30.5% for high, and 1.1% for low cases. The share price has shown volatility and has traded below this level in 2020, even before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, suggesting a likelihood of opportunity to buy around the $80 mark in the future.

Checking The Incyte "Equity Bucket"

Table 3.1 Incyte Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Period January 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020 (3.25 years)

Table 3.1 shows Incyte has increased net assets used in operations by $391 million and cash net of debt by $1.13 billion, over the last 3.25 years. The increase was funded by a $1.52 billion increase in equity. The large amounts spent for research and development have been expensed against net income, so any potential value is not included in the increase in net assets. The $1.52 billion increase in shareholders' equity over the last 3.25 years is analyzed in Table 3.2 below.

Table 3.2 Incyte Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find with companies, while they produce earnings that increase shareholders' equity, significant amounts of distributions out of, or other reductions in equity, do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this is not of concern with Incyte, as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 3.2 for the period January 1, 2017, to March 31, 2020:

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 3.25-year period totals to a loss of $98.6 million, equivalent to a diluted net loss per share of $0.55.

The net loss is after substantial charges against income for research and development.

The non-GAAP net income excludes $379 million of expense regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature, in order to better show the underlying profitability of Incyte. These adjustments increase reported non-GAAP EPS loss over the 3.25-year period by $(1.74) per share.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Incyte, these items were negative $(9.6) million and increase EPS loss by $(0.05) over the 3.25-year period.

The amounts recorded in the income statement and in shareholders' equity, for equity awards to staff, totaled $667 million ($3.13 EPS effect) over the 3.25-year period. This was a significant contributor to the company reporting a non-GAAP loss of $98.6 million over the 3.25-year period, but still showing increased shareholders' equity. The market value of these shares is estimated to be ~$62 million higher than the amount recorded for stock compensation expense purposes charged against net income over the 3.25-year period. This is not seen as a major negative, as very often the amounts charged by companies against net income is far below the actual cost, thus significantly overstating earnings. Compensating staff with shares conserves precious cash, and the $627 million value attributed to the shares issued is, in Incyte's case, a significant part of the $1.52 billion increase in equity over the 3.25-year period.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 3.25-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.55) ($98.6 million) has increased to EPS of $(2.65) ($549.1 million) net loss from operations, reducing funds available for distribution to shareholders.

There were no share repurchases by Incyte.

There were 14.45 million shares issued for conversion of notes and another 4.9 million shares issued for other purposes in 2017. These issues, together with issues to staff, resulted in outstanding shares increasing by 28.2 million to 217 million, over the 3.25-year period.

In the period under review, the company had minimal borrowings and was in a net cash position throughout.

Incyte: Summary And Conclusions

The company appears to be a solid performer with no net debt, growing revenues, operating cash flow positive and a good pipeline of drug candidates. Analysts' EPS estimates show a wide variation between high and low. Good returns are indicated if high or consensus EPS estimates are achieved through the end of 2022. Based on low EPS estimates, the likelihood of negative returns is indicated if buying at current share price levels. With a degree of volatility in the share price, a wait and watch approach may possibly be rewarded. A lower entry price greatly decreases the risk of negative returns if actual EPS comes in at the lower end of analysts' range of estimates.

