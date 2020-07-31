Altogether, Walmart+ will not replicate Amazon Prime's impact on the company level since it does not deliver the same operational advantages that Prime did for Amazon.

I think it is highly unlikely it will include video with Vudu's sale so fresh on management's mind, which is unfortunate as it may signal an end to Walmart's advertising ambitions.

I am honestly unsure either way about whether Walmart+ has a "killer feature" that will persuade consumers to add another $100 subscription product to their credit cards.

For several weeks now, we've been hearing that Walmart (WMT) would roll out its long-awaited subscription shopping program, Walmart+ ("+" branding is all the rage these days) before the end of the month for $98 per year. There's only one day to go in that prediction, so perhaps we'll have to wait a little longer, but there seems little doubt that an expanded Walmart subscription product is coming sometime soon.

It's become almost rote at this point to call this sort of program a "Prime-like" or "Prime-killer" program, in reference to the incredibly potent membership program of Walmart's top rival, Amazon (AMZN) with its 30% per-year sales growth. While I am glad to hear Walmart is finally getting into the subscription game in a big way, I think Walmart+, in addition to being a little late getting off the ground, will not have quite the same impact that Prime had. Both in terms of retail operations and digital operations, it just doesn't quite land.

However, I believe Walmart will continue to do well in its traditional areas of grocery and in-person shopping. Walmart+ does not seem to me a good reason to move off of the sidelines on Walmart. I was Neutral on the stock before Walmart+ and will probably still be Neutral on it after launch. Whenever that turns out to be.

Down To The Details

As I said, we haven't had the official launch yet, but the reports on the Street all pretty much line up with one another. Walmart+'s big perk is going to be unlimited same-day delivery, including groceries. This is essentially just a continuation of their existing Unlimited Delivery offering, which Walmart has already set the price of at the same $98 per year. Compared to $119 per year for Amazon Prime, that sounds nice and competitive, until you remember that Prime comes with its host of other benefits. Walmart+ is shipping-only. With no video and no music, that may not be so competitive after all, but I suppose it could tempt some Prime subscribers who don't use the video and music benefits much anyway.

But realistically, Walmart knows it needs to expand the appeal of its new service to have a chance. It can't just be one-day shipping. To do this, the new service Walmart+ will reportedly add a limited amount of Express deliveries at no extra charge, a perk introduced with the onset of COVID-19 and which is usually open only to those who agree to pay a $10 surcharge with each order. Express brings items in as little as two hours, essentially duplicating Amazon's Prime Now delivery feature. Except even better, because the selection is far wider on Walmart than Prime Now, which only offers access to a fraction of the total Amazon inventory.

This, from my research, is the closest I've come to identifying what Walmart might be thinking of as a "killer feature" that would get customers to sign up for another $100-odd subscription product: unlimited two-hour delivery of just about everything that you could find at your local Walmart, no inventory limits, a complete replacement for your local grocery runs. That will definitely appeal to consumers, but will it appeal to them to the tune of $100 per year?

Other Useful Odds And Ends

Walmart will also round out the service with various odds and ends that might still be fairly attractive, including:

Walmart's own version of Amazon's early access deals for new products . I can't really say much about the impact of this without knowing exactly what the deals will entail and how in-demand the products offered will be, but it's something.

. I can't really say much about the impact of this without knowing exactly what the deals will entail and how in-demand the products offered will be, but it's something. A notification service for open delivery slots , following several weeks during the peak of COVID-19 crisis when shoppers had to spend hours in front of their computers checking every few minutes, waiting for one to open up. This actually might prove to be one of the most appealing aspects of the service. It would be even better if the same technology could be used to just save subscribers a place in line and automatically slot them in, pinging them only to remind them to cancel

, following several weeks during the peak of COVID-19 crisis when shoppers had to spend hours in front of their computers checking every few minutes, waiting for one to open up. This actually might prove to be one of the most appealing aspects of the service. It would be even better if the same technology could be used to just save subscribers a place in line and automatically slot them in, pinging them only to remind them to cancel Discounts at Walmart's branded gas stations . This is basically cash-back by another name, which is far from useless, but it doesn't really leverage Walmart's unique advantages in any way, unless there's going to be more to this than just discounts? I don't want to speculate here until we know more.

. This is basically cash-back by another name, which is far from useless, but it doesn't really leverage Walmart's unique advantages in any way, unless there's going to be more to this than just discounts? I don't want to speculate here until we know more. Finally - perhaps - a revival of the Scan & Go technology for in-store shopping. Walmart cancelled the cashier-less project in April 2018, but apparently, it's making a comeback? Walmart was also experimenting with its own cashier-less grocery system at Sam's Club. This could have been an important part of the program pre-COVID-19, simply because it keeps people shopping in Walmart's stores as well, but now I'm not sure how good a thing that is.

The Big Missed Opportunity

There are also reports that Walmart will incorporate video streaming into the service, but I am less certain about this. Walmart has only just - despite my misgivings, which I'm sure weighed very heavily on their minds - sold off the Vudu streaming service they've spent over a decade building, albeit in fits and starts. It would be a little odd for them to go out and build a new one after having so recently done that.

Still, rumors of video streaming integration are rather widespread, so perhaps there is something to them. One possibility is that Vudu's ad-centered approach wasn't working for them and they decided to build something ad-free more along the lines of Amazon Prime from scratch.

But I can't see why a mega-retailer like Walmart would want to get rid of ads in their video streaming. Besides Walmart already considered such an approach a few years ago, and then abandoned the ad-free streaming venture before it ever got off the ground.

This, to me, is perhaps the biggest disappointment of Walmart+, though no more than to be expected after the Vudu sale went through. It doesn't appear that Walmart intends to make a major push in the field of video or video advertising, which certainly diminishes what could have been a major tailwind for the stock going forward.

An Ambiguous Appeal

So let's assume no video for the moment. And certainly, no music or ebooks or games or... you get the idea. Prime is a veritable boondoggle. Walmart intends to focus like a laser on shipping and shopping. In exchange for this shortfall it offers a price 18% lower than what Amazon charges for Prime.

Is that enough to get people to subscribe? Honestly, I'm not sure. Certainly, if you don't stream video or music Walmart+ will probably offer as much or more shipping-wise, for a lower price. But how many families have not a single person in them who uses Prime for video or music? To say nothing of the ebooks, the in-game goodies, the Whole Foods discounts, the Prime Wardrobe option...

But, I'm also not sure that Walmart+ won't be more appealing to many people. So let's put aside my concerns and say that it generates millions and millions of sign-ups. I think there's still another problem for those who expect the program to meaningfully impact the company: it's too far ahead of Amazon to catch up with Amazon.

Prime's Secret Sauce

What I mean by that is this: Prime isn't just a mind trick.

It's common when discussing Prime to discuss how it alters consumer behavior. Once you've paid for a subscription, you tend to head to Amazon first to shop, to maximize the value of what you've paid for. I don't doubt for a minute that is true. But it's become such a standard storyline that it's started to drown out another, more tangible impact of Prime.

Amazon Prime launched when Amazon, despite being a nearly decade-old company already, was still trying to get to mass-distribution level. It didn't yet have warehouses in many states and two-day shipping, Prime's original raison d'etre, was still considered outlandishly extravagant for online shopping. Shipping costs were high for overnight delivery because of how far Amazon's few fulfillment centers were from major population centers.

Amazon was in a chicken-and-egg quandary. A lot more people would buy their products if they could be delivered faster. In order to deliver faster, however, Amazon needed a lot more orders to be placed with it, so it could expand its network of fulfillment centers without creating massive wasted capacity. Prime is what squared this circle. By offering faster shipping speeds to those who paid an annual fee, Amazon got money upfront to build out its fulfillment centers, which then spurred more orders. Amazon then reinvested those profits in still more fulfillment centers still closer, in what has been a 15-year virtuous cycle.

History Doesn't Repeat

These practical, tangible operational impacts have been at least as crucial as any psychological impacts on shoppers. In 2014, Amazon's fulfillment costs fell by a full percentage point as a share of revenue, an outlier in a steady trend of rising fulfillment costs. Market Realist analyzed those declines and found that they overlapped closely with a marked uptake in Sortation Center openings, a particular kind of fulfillment center that wasn't feasible to deploy in large numbers until Amazon's delivery network had been greatly densified.

Unfortunately, Walmart+ is unlikely to produce the same effect. With thousands of retail stores all across America, Walmart is already about as close to its customers as it can get. Walmart+ offers little in the way of operational synergies, beyond whatever the general act of ordering digitally produces anyway - an effect it would benefit from with or without a digital subscription program.

Investment Summary

Altogether, I doubt that Walmart has built a game-changer, and it may not even have built a needle-mover. I don't see anything wrong with Walmart+, per se. I just don't see anything particularly useful either. At one point I was eagerly anticipating such a program because I assumed that its purpose would be to tie new advertising initiatives into Walmart's retail operations. But without video and its accompanying ads, I'm not sure the logistical impact of the program alone is all that significant. Walmart already has the scale Amazon has spent two decades trying to get... and now that Amazon finally has it, too, it's closing on Walmart fast. Walmart+ probably won't stave it off.

Nevertheless, Walmart's scale, excellence in brick-and-mortar operations, outsized grocery market share and smaller-scale digital initiatives all make it an ongoing competitive threat to Amazon... just maybe not one that's poised for a great breakthrough, in what promises to be a protracted retail war.

I remain Neutral on Walmart.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.