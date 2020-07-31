Natural Gas Market Overview: Annual Storage Surplus Is Projected To Shrink, But The Forward Curve Is Already Somewhat Pricey

Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink and therefore, the fundamental long-term trading bias will remain bullish, but the forward curve is already somewhat expensive.

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 30 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday).

Aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States totaled around 670 bcf (or 95.7 bcf/d) in the same week.

This report covers the week ending July 31, 2020.

Total Supply-Demand Overview

We estimate that the aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 648 bcf (or 92.5 bcf/d) for the week ending July 31 (-0.7 bcf/d w-o-w (week over week) and -0.3 bcf/d y-o-y (year over year)). The deviation from the norm remained positive but declined from +11.7 bcf/d to +9.9 bcf/d.

We estimate that the aggregate supply of natural gas in the contiguous United States (production + imports) totaled around 670 bcf (or 95.7 bcf/d) for the week ending July 31 (unchanged w-o-w but -3.0 bcf/d y-o-y). The deviation from the norm remained positive but moderated from +9.6 bcf/d to +9.1 bcf/d.

Here's our forecast for the next two weeks:

August 7

total supply: 95.0 bcf/d (-4.3 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-4.3 bcf/d y-o-y) total demand: 88.3 bcf/d (-4.5 bcf/d y-o-y)

August 14

total supply: 94.7 bcf/d (-4.8 bcf/d y-o-y)

(-4.8 bcf/d y-o-y) total demand: 90.7 bcf/d (-1.0 bcf/d y-o-y)

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

According to the continuous emissions monitoring systems (CEMS), natural gas consumption in the electric power sector is slightly above last year's level. Industrial consumption has risen above the 5-year average as well as above last year's level (see the chart below). Please note that the methodology for calculating natural gas consumption in the industrial sector has been changed to reflect the impact of COVID-19. These changes are expected to be temporary.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

This week, the weather conditions have cooled down across the contiguous United States. We estimate that the number of nationwide cooling degree-days (CDDs) edged down by 0.3% w-o-w (from 101.2 to 100.9). Total energy demand (measured in total degree-days - TDDs) should be 5.0% above last year's level and as much as 14.0% above the norm.

Non-Degree-Day Factors

Non-degree-day factors were "bullish" (vs. last year). The most important five non-degree-day factors that we are looking at are: nuclear outages, the spread between natural gas and coal (coal-to-gas switching), wind speeds, solar radiation, and hydro inflows. In the week ending July 31:

Nuclear outages were above the norm (5.5 GW per day on average).

The average spread between natural gas and coal rose by +$0.043 per MMBtu (as the price of natural gas went up (w-o-w), while the price of coal remained relatively unchanged). We estimate that coal-to-gas switching averaged around 11.0 bcf/d this week (+1.3 bcf/d vs. 2019 and +4.3 bcf/d vs. the five-year norm).

Solar generation was mostly stronger y-o-y, but hydro and wind generation was stronger. On balance, in the week ending July 31, these three factors displaced some 300 MMcf/d of extra natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector (compared to the same period in 2019).

Source: U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Overall, the net cumulative effect from four non-degree-day factors (excluding solar generation) was positive at around +7.1 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption in the electric power sector, which is 1.3 bcf/d above last year's results.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Next week, however, it appears that the net impact from non-degree-day factors is likely to be "less bullish" (vs. 2019). Still, the exceptionally low spread between natural gas and coal will ensure that the level of coal-to-gas-switching remains near seasonal highs - especially, if the number of cooling degree days stays above the norm. At the same time, renewable generation will be getting weaker from now on (until September) due to seasonal factors.

Storage

Currently, we expect the EIA to report a build of 30 bcf next week (a final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +35 bcf over the next three weeks (four EIA reports). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -149 bcf by September 4. Storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is projected to shrink by -96 bcf (over the same period).

Therefore, the fundamental long-term trading bias remains bullish. Please note that the forward curve is already somewhat elevated. November contract is trading near $2.480, which is expensive - especially, if the winter forecast turns out to be normal.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Disclosure: I am/we are long NG1:COM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long natgas CFDs.