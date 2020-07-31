AstraZeneca reports positive data for nirsevimab

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) announced positive data for nirsevimab for the passive immunization against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in healthy preterm infants. The data showed that the treatment was able to provide favorable results. AstraZeneca is collaborating with Sanofi (SNY) for the development of this drug candidate.

The primary endpoint of the trial was related to the reduction of medically attended RSV lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI) compared to placebo through day 150 after dosing. The drug candidate showed statistically significant results with a 70.1 percent reduction in this metric. There was also a 78.4% relative reduction in the incidence of hospitalization due to RSV LRTI through day 150, thus meeting a secondary endpoint of the trial.

The Phase 2b study took place at 164 sites in 23 countries. The trial involved healthy preterm infant of 29 to 35 weeks gestation. These participants were randomized on 2:1 basis and were given a single intramuscular injection of nirsevimab or placebo. In total, 1,447 infants were dosed at the RSV season start 1. Out of these, 966 infants were given nirsevimab, while 481 were administered placebo.

AstraZeneca and Sanofi started pivotal Phase 3 and Phase 2/3 trials for measuring the safety and efficacy of nirsevimab to prevent LRTI caused by RSV in full term, healthy late preterm and high-risk babies. The trials are scheduled to be conducted in more than 350 sites in Northern and Southern Hemispheres. It is expected that the data from the Phase 3 and Phase 2/3 will be available in 2023.

Nirsevimab also showed its safety profile in line with the placebo as there were no significant hypersensitivity reactions reported. John Shiver, Senior Vice President, Global Research and Development, Sanofi Pasteur said,

"Up to 80 percent of babies who are hospitalized from RSV are otherwise healthy with no prior complications, but currently these infants have no approved preventative option to protect them."

This is the first time it has been showed that a single-dose monoclonal antibody can substantially reduce medically attended RSV LRTI in infants through the full RSV season.

Nirsevimab is an extended half-life RSV monoclonal antibody. It is currently being developed as a passive immunization, which involves the administration of a protective antibody directly into an infant to help preventing RSV. The drug candidate has the potential to set a new benchmark by providing immediate and prolonged protection for infants during their first RSV season. Generally, this is also the time when infants are the most vulnerable towards infection or complication. It is estimated that 90 percent of all infants are infected with RSV before the age of two.

AstraZeneca and Sanofi Pasteur inked a deal in 2017 for developing and commercializing nirsevimab conjointly. AstraZeneca has the responsibility to lead all development activities and to carry out manufacturing activities, while Sanofi Pasteur will be responsible for commercialization activities.

Nirsevimab has been given Breakthrough Therapy tag by the FDA while it also has access to the PRIority MEdicines scheme as granted by the European Medicines Agency.

RedHill advances COVID-19 program to Phase 2/3

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) announced that it has started a global Phase 2/3 clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate opaganib in patients hospitalized with severe SARS-CoV-2 infection and pneumonia requiring treatment with supplemental oxygen.

Phase 2/3 study is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, parallel-arm, placebo-controlled trial. It aims to enroll up to 270 patients across nearly 40 clinical sites in Europe, Latin America, and other countries. The participants will be randomized on 1:1 basis and will be administered either opaganib or placebo, along with standard-of-care therapy.

The primary endpoint of the trial is to assess the proportion of patients requiring intubation and mechanical ventilation by Day 14. Once nearly 100 participants have been assessed for the primary endpoint, the company will carry out an unblinded futility interim analysis through an independent data safety monitoring board.

RedHill is currently carrying out enrollments for the trial. Mark L. Levitt, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Director at RedHill said,

"We quickly launched a Phase 2 study in the U.S. and are now expanding the program globally with a Phase 2/3 study to allow us to collect a broad and rigorous data set in a short amount of time."

The company believes that the drug candidate has strong potential through its dual mechanism of anti-inflammatory and anti-viral activities.

Opaganib is a proprietary sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) selective inhibitor with anticancer, anti-inflammatory and anti-viral activities. It is currently being developed for a range of viral, oncological, gastrointestinal and inflammatory indications. The drug candidate works by controlling multiple cellular pathways connected to viral replication and cancer growth. Opaganib was originally developed by Apogee Biotechnology Corp.

Opaganib has been granted Orphan Drug designation by the FDA for treating cholangiocarcinoma. It is currently being tested for various indications, including cholangiocarcinoma, advanced cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer and for coronavirus.

Genocea provides mixed preliminary clinical data for GEN-009

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) presented initial clinical data for GEN-009 for advanced solid tumors. The trial combines the drug candidate with a Standard of Care CPI-based regimen. The data pertained to the first five patients from Part B of the ongoing Phase 1/2a study.

The preliminary data showed that three patients out of the initial five achieved independent RECIST responses starting from the first GEN-009 dose. The data showed that there was rapid shrinkage beyond that of the CPI regimen, corroborating the impact of adding GEN-009. One patient showed a complete response, while two patients showed partial responses. Two of the first five patients attained CRs, while three showed PRs.

The data also documented the immune responses shown by the patients. All the patients showed Neoantigen-specific CD4+ and CD8+ T cell responses whereas they also responded to multiple vaccinated antigens. Chip Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, Genocea,

"We look forward both to reporting data from approximately ten additional patients this fall and to initiating the clinical trial for the neoantigen cell therapy GEN-011, which should similarly benefit from ATLAS to drive anti-tumor responses through T cells targeting the right neoantigens in checkpoint-refractory patients."

The comparison between pre-vaccination and post-vaccination T cell responses show that these are particular to GEN-009 and not augmented by checkpoint blockade.

Genocea is mainly invested in developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. The company uses its TLAS™ platform for profiling T cell responses, facilitating the process of optimizing neoantigens to be included in immunotherapies. The company is currently working on two ATLAS based programs, GEN-009 and GEN-011. The latter is a neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood. The company is looking to initiate a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the therapy candidate.

