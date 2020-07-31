Growth Is Gone, Yet The Rally Remains

As a result of these trends, it makes sense for traders to focus on precious metals assets and gold mining stocks as a way of capitalizing on the rising potential for outperformance in 2020.

Rallies in gold markets make it difficult to see solid potential for sustainability after the excessive gains that have been witnessed recently in the S&P 500.

Trends in precious metals markets indicate clear divergences with the traditionally bullish moves that we have witnessed in equities markets over the last several decades.

As the number of known coronavirus cases in the United States continues to surge, market traders are now in a position to receive more detailed information about the true effects of the pandemic's underlying economic impact. As a result of the pandemic, recent expectations surveys amongst analysts have been calling for some of the worst economic performances in the history of the country. But confirmations of these fears (in the data reports themselves) seem to have gone unnoticed by the majority of the trading community.

Source: NBER, St. Louis Federal Reserve, CNBC

During the second quarter, real GDP growth in the United States plummeted by an annual rate of -32.9%. Unfortunately, these numbers are the worst on record because they surpass the declines in growth that were experienced during both the Great Recession and the Great Depression. Previously, the worst U.S. economic growth performance occurred during the second quarter of 1921 when the country's GDP growth rate dropped by a destructive -28.6%.

Source: Author via Tradingview

However, it would almost appear as though equities investors have failed to view this as a negative signal. During the same period of time, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) managed to rally by an incredible 27.2% as investors shrugged off short-term concerns and instead focused ahead on earnings expectations that extended far beyond the initial coronavirus recovery period.

Equities markets in the U.S. continue moving higher, and the Federal Reserve is now seen maintaining its stance on the strong need to support the economy with accommodative policy measures. Will this be enough to drive the "rebound" everyone seems to be expecting? Or does the severity of the economy's recent growth declines signal a "new beginning" that could reshape majority opinions on a wide variety of asset classes that are typically used by portfolio managers when designing long-term investment strategies?

Unfortunately, there might be little reason to believe that these extended monetary policy maneuvers will actually have their intended consequences because the potential for rising inflationary pressures could make it difficult for consumer spending activities to normalize during the next few quarters.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Trading Economics

In June, the U.S. Consumer Price Index rose to 257.21, and this is still far below the prior highs that were established when the coronavirus pandemic was still in its earlier phases. However, this does signal a sharp rebound from the lows, and it suggests that the U.S. economy might be ready to start spending again at more normalized levels.

If this occurs, the Federal Reserve will have a monumental task ahead of itself, and it could force premature changes in interest rate policy, while the economic recovery is still exposed to heightened vulnerabilities. This is a scenario that would favor precious metals instruments, which still have the potential to outperform in 2020.

Source: Author via Tradingview

In reality, there is simply no way for the Federal Reserve to avoid the negative economic data trends that are clear and present within the U.S. economy, and this is a fairly logical argument that explains why recent rallies in precious metals assets have been so pronounced.

Our initial projections for the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) have been validated with the break above resistance levels near the mid-160s. On July 10th, we published a market commentary which explained that stock markets could be negatively impacted "by renewed concerns that the U.S. economy has failed to make a true recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic" and that "these losses could extend if investors find reasons to believe that the medium-term rally in stocks rests on a questionable footing."

While these comments might already appear to be describing a market that existed a very long time ago, the reality is that the same underlying trends are dominating in the U.S. equities space. In the article from July 10th, we also explained that the S&P 500 remains vulnerable to relative market underperformance because "gold bulls have had no problems taking out their pre-crisis highs, and most of the dominant trends in the global economy seem to be supporting further gains."

Rallies in precious metals markets indicate clear divergences with the traditionally bullish moves that we have witnessed in equities markets over the last several decades. Essentially, rallies in gold make it difficult to see much validity or sustainability in the excessive gains that have been witnessed recently in the S&P 500. As a result, it makes much more sense for traders to focus on precious metals assets or gold mining stocks as a way of capitalizing on the rising potential for outperformance in this space.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Perhaps, the most comprehensive way of gaining exposure here could be in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), which recently broke to new highs above $44.40. However, this ETF includes exposure to several market laggards, and this is why certain names are starting to stand out as potential favorites going forward.

Source: Author via Tradingview

Within this group, my favorite stock selection remains Newmont Corp. (NYSE:NEM), and it currently pays a dividend of 1.52%. In light of recent rallies in gold markets, the stock was able to break above the 70 handle in recent trading sessions, and this removal of prior resistance levels suggests that further gains could be in store in moves above the 70.30 mark. Newmont currently expects to achieve gold production of 6 million ounces in 2020, and this could put Newmont in an excellent position for further rallies if the market's underlying gold prices are able to maintain their record highs.

Overall, recent declines in GDP growth have surpassed the worst events in the economic history of the United States, and volatility in consumer inflation trends could make the Federal Reserve's task more difficult in its continued efforts to maintain accommodative monetary policies. After the excessive gains that have already been witnessed in the S&P 500, comparative rallies in gold markets have made it difficult to see solid potential for sustainability in these elevated valuations.

Ultimately, trends in commodities markets indicate clear divergences with the upward price moves that we have witnessed in equities markets over the last several decades, and this is why traders should focus on precious metals assets or gold mining stocks as a way of capitalizing on the rising potential for market outperformance in 2020.

