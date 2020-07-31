Buoyed by the power of its reliable brand, Tenable has the capabilities to outperform as it expands the coverage of its offerings.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) enjoyed favorable reactions to its earnings outperformance. This reaction was immediately tempered by the news of a public offering by selling shareholders. The offering is expected to increase float and volatility. The forward growth guidance (+20% revenue growth in FY'20) provided during the last earnings calls was impressive. Its improving margins will boost its valuation factor. Going forward, Tenable will have to consistently deliver new enterprise logos while driving ACV from its installed base. While this feat is attainable in the short term, Tenable will have to explore new growth opportunities down the road. Investors should anticipate more innovation and stay long the potential in cloud security.

Demand (Bullish)

Tenable demonstrated the ability to deliver on its consistent drive to push enterprises to prioritize the adoption of vulnerability management solutions. This is a massive victory for its go-to-market narrative due to the weak IT spend forecast.

Revenue grew 26% as demand for vulnerability management, security analytics, web, cloud, and OT solutions came in strong. The addition of 50 net new six-figure customers (versus 24 in Q1'20) was impressive. Recurring revenue came in at 93% of overall revenue. Net dollar expansion retention (approx. 110%) was slightly impacted by COVID-19. Billings fluctuation persisted due to the volatile macro environment. This drove the strategic positioning of RPO (remaining performance obligation) as a better measure for future revenue growth. The overall outperformance reinforced Tenable's ability to execute in a market with tons of uncertainties. This outperformance is warming up Tenable's momentum factor as the stock remains range-bound since its IPO. Going forward, management provided Q3'20 (revenue guide of approx. 19% growth) and FY'20 guidance. For the full year, revenue is expected to be in the range of $428-433m. This represents more than a 20% growth at the midpoint. To derive this growth, Tenable will have to flick its magic wand once more to deliver a durable blend of large enterprise deals and expansion from its installed base.

Business/Financials (Neutral)

For Tenable to win, it needs to demonstrate the ability to grow and sustain ARR. This was the highlight of its last earnings call as it consistently highlighted its ability to cross-sell its offerings. Tenable's strong brand has always come to its rescue. The VM player has invested a lot in differentiating itself from competitors. It has layered additional offerings in web, cloud, container, app, and OT (operational technology) security. All these offerings play into favorable short- and long-term trends in the IT space. Throw in the solid execution of its sales team, which is massively assisted by channel partners, and the growth story remains strong.

Tenable's gross margin came in at 83% (down from 85% last year). Cloud hosting cost continues to drive gross margin volatility. Tenable was able to achieve some cost efficiency as it continues to leverage public cloud platforms to scale its cloud solutions. Tenable's gross margin remains attractive compared to its closest competitors. This makes the short-term volatility less of a worry.

Operating margin benefited from reduced travel-related activities and sales efficiency. This drove favorable earnings contribution to free cash flow. At the current pace, Tenable is set to outperform its cash flow guidance. Tenable has a long way to go to deliver competitive profitability ratios. The need to ramp hiring to drive new growth might impact its OPEX efficiency drive.

Tenable's liquidity is attractive, with a cash position of $242m and a debt to equity ratio of 45%. Tenable's next move will revolve around growing the breadth of its threat coverage. The possibility of making more granular acquisitions in cloud security remains high. With the volatile macro environment, Tenable will have to depend on its sales team to drive more growth from its new offerings. This will reduce the pressure on landing large enterprise logos which will be increasingly tough to come by.

Macro/Competitors (Neutral)

Tenable has been able to leverage its strong brand to drive growth in the VM space. This will continue in the near term. The depth of its security research capabilities surpasses its peers. This was reiterated during the last earnings as it remains the highest-ranked VM player by Forrester and IDC.

It is also executing successfully on its new bets in security analytics, cloud, DevOps, and OT. These capabilities will continue to help it defend its competitive position in the short term. In the long term, Tenable will have to do more to fend off competition from network and endpoint security players.

Investors/Valuation (Neutral)

Tenable's improving EPS and value factor (demonstrated by its improving FCF) will continue to drive multiples expansion. This will add to its strong growth factor, which was highlighted by the solid revenue guidance for the full year. Tenable's internal capabilities are aligned with the external opportunities on its radar. As a result, there will be fewer execution worries going forward.

Though growing its hiring pace to drive more growth might make the near-term margin improvement less pronounced. Analysts are now more positive after it enjoyed a series of upgrades. In the long term, Tenable will have to add more capabilities to its offerings to enjoy the multiples it deserves. Its current valuation multiple isn't a function of its limited capabilities. Rather, it is a function of the rapid pace of innovation of competitors in other cybersecurity segments. This means Tenable has to improve the breadth of its capabilities to enjoy multiples expansion.

Risks

Tenable continues to report greenfield enterprise wins. This is a big boost to demand-side risk factors. Going forward, large greenfield enterprise deals might be increasingly tough to come by. Its niche focus on vulnerability management remains a concern. Though, its investments to increase its capabilities keep expanding its TAM as it protects cloud and IoT devices.

While Tenable's financials are improving, the impact of macro volatility on billings is a major risk factor to watch out for. Tenable's double-digit growth makes its valuation factor less of a worry compared to other cloud stocks. Lastly, pressure from competitors developing capabilities to provide endpoint and cloud security solutions remains a big concern.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Hold)

Tenable's ability to deliver on its growth guidance will be tested in the coming quarters. It needs to ramp hiring to accelerate growth from newly acquired capabilities in OT and analytics. Its valuation is in line compared to most of its competitors given its lack of GAAP profit. The unpredictable macro-environment continues to make Tenable a tough bargain opportunity, given its concentration on the vulnerability management space.

