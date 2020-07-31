Confidence In United States Government Continues To Decline

The stock market continues to remain near historic levels, bolstered by the performance of big tech companies, which hide, to a great extent, the weaknesses elsewhere.

Furthermore, the price of gold has rocketed up in the past few months reaching new historically high levels, indicating money flowing into this "safe haven" asset.

It appears as if the world is continuing to lose confidence in the leadership of the US government as the value of the US dollar continues to decline.

The confidence of the rest of the world in the United States continues to fall.

I have been tracking this decline for the past six months and it seems to be a trend that will continue for I don't see, at present, any signs that it will be reversed.

My hypothesis has been set out at an earlier date.

At its simplest, investors around the world seem to be very confident in Fed Chairman Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve, but they have grown less and less confident in what the rest of the government is doing. Whereas Mr. Powell is providing leadership in his position at the Fed, the rest of the US government seems to void of any such leadership.

Consequently, confidence is dropping and this is showing up in the economic data.

The Decline In The Value Of The Dollar

All along, I have been tracing the loss of confidence in the US with the decline in the value of the US dollar.

The US dollar index (DXY) was around 103.00 in the middle of March 2020. March was the period that the coronavirus pandemic really began to impact the US economy.

By the end of June, the dollar index had fallen to about 97.50, a 5.3 percent drop.

In the past few weeks the index took another fall and was around 92.90 on Friday morning. This represented another 4.7 percent drop.

The decline seems to be picking up momentum.

The Decline Against the Euro

We see this decline especially in the relationship of the dollar to the Euro.

In the middle of March, it took only $1.0667 to purchase one Euro.

At the end of June, it took $1.1240 to purchase one Euro.

Friday morning, July 31, it took close to $1.1850 to purchase one Euro.

Expectations are for the price of a Euro to exceed $1.2000 sometime before the end of the year.

The dollar sell-off remains relentless,"

said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG.

The Price of Gold Soars

Furthermore, as reported in the Financial Times

Gold pushed towards $2,000 per troy ounce, adding 1.5 per cent at $1,970. It has risen 11 per cent in July as investors have been faced with negative returns, when adjusted for inflation, on other haven assets such as Treasuries and German and Japanese government debt."

Around the middle of March 2020, the price of gold was around $1,500. At the end of June, the price had risen to $1,800.

Seems like an accelerating move.

The Federal Government

And, where is the federal government?

The federal government has things to do. Programs that impact individuals are lapsing. State and local governments are facing budget issues that may really impact how they are able to allocate resources.

Leadership seems to be falling short.

And, America appears to be pulling back from the world.

It is no wonder that the world may be pulling back from the United States.

The question then turns out to be, how will all of this market expectations?

Recently, the US stock market has been floating on the expectations that the Federal Reserve will be able to carry the day, much as it has for the past eleven years or so.

What "the world" may be telling us right now is that the Federal Reserve cannot do it all, especially with the impact that the coronavirus pandemic is having on the US economy.

Can The Tech Stocks Carry the Market Through?

It seems as if the big tech stocks will carry the market.

The big tech stocks have done the job in previous times in the recent past as new historical highs continue to be reached. On July 20, 2020, the NASDAQ hit its latest high.

Today, as we read in the Wall Street Journal, new highs may be reached soon,

U.S. stocks edged higher Friday following earnings reports showing that the world's largest technology companies are thriving." Shares in Apple, Facebook and Amazon were up as investors cheered the strength of their operations during the coronavirus pandemic."

A caution is put out by Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank,

The tech companies are giving us a potentially distorted view of stock markets. For every company that's pushing higher on the S&P 500, there are more that aren't."

My caution here is, watch what happens to the value of the dollar, because that will give us some idea of whether or not the rest of the world has confidence in what the US is doing. If the value of the dollar continues to decline, world investors are telling us that things are not going to get better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.