Introduction

Earnings season is now in full swing, we are seeing a variety of results due to the economic effects resulting from the pandemic. There is a heightened fascination surrounding second quarter numbers from investors due to the events that transpired during those three months. During that time, we saw everything come to a near complete halt or well as best as a country/world can; such places remained closed for a period of time, and we witnessed the reopening phase. The importance of such events relates to the ability for individuals and families to spend to go to work (if not remote) and spend money. For a company like SmileDirectClub (SDC), a tele-orthodontics company, higher levels of disposable income spending benefit the company. With that being said, the company is set to announce Q2 data on August 12 and the sentiment around their release varies immensely.

Throughout the pandemic, the stock has held up relatively well. The stock has been pummeled from their IPO price of last fall. Even at these depressed prices, one must ask, "What is baked into the price already?"

Prior to earnings, with all the hubbub in the air about whether or not they will beat or miss, one must assess the environment they have been operating in. This piece will analyze such environment and analyst estimates in an effort to inform you about what may lie ahead in SDC's Q2 financials.

COVID-19 Impact

SmileDirectClub does not share the necessity characteristics of other healthcare companies. Their products and services are elective procedures, albeit, they can be commenced remotely or in-person. During the height of Coronavirus: Round 1, for obvious reasons, elective procedures were put on the back-burner, with or without government mandates. This means that SDC's ~418 SmileShops were, well, how do you say "closed" in German? Geschlossen.

Furthermore, such mandates shutdown countless businesses, forced significant layoffs & furloughs, and, ultimately, thousands of bankruptcies. In essence, this means lots of unemployed. Unemployment means less income, less income means spending reductions, which then leads back to depressed revenues and the circle restarts. With high unemployment and household income dropping, one would reasonably assume that SDC's financing arm, SmilePay, would realize higher delinquency rates or payment deferrals. According their Q1 Presentation, at the time of it, they had 1.5% of those opting for this route requesting a deferral. Additionally, their delinquency rate held strong at 9%, in-line with historical averages for the company. They did and will have to continue boosting their reserves. I do expect that rate to expand some in Q2. More on their reserves later.

Now, as stated above, the quarter did witness the reopening of all the states, as well. According to my analysis based on state closure and reopening data courtesy of The Washington Post, the average reopening date was May 4 (Median was May 2). The largest state to shutdown during Q2 was Texas (April 2), which then began re-opening on May 1.

During these rough times, as shown below in unemployment rates and jobless claims data, people are less inclined to go out and spend disposable income in fear of losing their job or other uncertainties. In fact, American savings rates hit 33% recently, an all-time high, as consumers reduce discretionary spending, according to the WSJ. Thus, spending on braces probably is not high on one's list. If it is, go you.

Source: Unemployment Rate; Bloomberg

Source: Data per Bloomberg: Graph per Author

Positive Developments

While everything above does hurt the company, what about on the flip side? To start, the quarter did experience, overall, a decent duration of reopen areas. This is a positive as it means that people began going back to work, thus having money to spend. Even during the lockdowns, a beacon of light can be shown on their expansion plans, which partially includes their distribution deal with Walmart (WMT) to exclusively sell dental products in over 4,000 stores and online. Given that Walmart remained open throughout the closures, it can be a positive, but it is not to say that it heavily affected product sales. Additionally, the company has deals in place with CVS and Walgreens to open 1,500 and "any number" of SmileShops, respectively, in their stores in the next 5 years. Additionally, SDC's management has their eyes on a robust international expansion plan, which saw a little more action in their entrance into Singapore and Austria. Further expansion to international markets with their newly minted partnership with Asia's largest health and beauty retailer, Watsons, is a definitely a long-term positive. However, the effects of those international aspirations more than likely won't bear any fruit that quarter. On another note, SmileDirectClub formed a partnership with Anthem Blue Cross & Blue Shield to provide in-network coverage for policyholders. This agreement puts SDC in coverages from Aetna (CVS), United Healthcare Group (UNH), and now Anthem (ANTM). A development of this magnitude is quite noteworthy as it can significantly decrease costs for some customers, on top of their already much lower price points in comparison to traditional methods.

Lastly, hints as to Q2 numbers can be seen in the company's Q1 press release. The company noted that they had slashed marketing spend by 90% in the previous 60 days, however, kit & scan volumes declined only 40%. The company spends heavily on Marketing & Sales, therefore, to cut spending that drastically is astounding. That could be a pivotal decision and prove to be wise, if sales returned on the tail-end of the quarter. It could be a boon to provide a surprise bottom-line beat via cost management. Taking the axe to the marketing spend will also give investors a glimpse into whether or not the company is able to somehow generate enough revenue from word of mouth to possibly take a prolonged decrease in marketing spend in proportion to sales. A decline of 40% though, does not speak well for that theory though. I am interested to see what their marketing figures out to be. It will provide especially meaningful insights given the situation.

Lastly, on message boards, some argue that since people are stuck at home, it marks a perfect opportunity to straighten one's teeth since no one can see you. Although that maybe true, very true, one must look at the necessity especially with the number of financial and economic uncertainties. It is not vital. It is also worth noting that Q2 is traditionally their strongest quarter as teens begin the regiment during summer break.

Overall, despite the possible headwinds, the company has faced resulting from the virus, management has done a fantastic job forming partnerships in an effort to forge a long-term and sustainable path of growth. These measures won't materialize too much in this quarter but is nonetheless exciting.

Analyst Expectations

A real glimmer of hope for a beat this quarter lies in analyst forecasts. The key number investors will look at this quarter is Net Revenue. That is the only thing. That number is affected by a few variables, such as aligners shipped and Average Selling Price (ASP), among others. More on that coming up.

Now to say analysts expect hideous numbers would be an understatement. I mean forecasts are so low that if you just sold product to the C-Suites' kids, you would pass surpass their estimates. Forecasts corralled by Estimize claim the Wall St. consensus estimate on revenue is $83.19 million, a 58% drop YoY. Bloomberg has estimates around $82-84 million.

Source: Estimize

To give you a Wall St. analyst perspective, I have created a model that seems to replicate the assumptions and expectations forecasted for this quarter. It can be seen below. Gross Aligner Revenue is the result of Aligners Shipped x Average Selling Price or ASP. This figure portrays the revenue the company would generate in revenue without any promotions or payment delinquencies. To actually understand how much they are actually generating, you must subtract out Price Concessions, meaning promotions that lower the price from the standard $1,895. For example, currently, there is a promo of "$29 Kit FREE with rebate. Use code: KIT29REBATE. Plus, get $100 off your aligners," which would significantly reduce the cost of the overall package, thus increasing Price Concessions. Reserves are amounts the company sets aside to cover delinquent payments. Ultimately, we arrive at Total Net Revenue after adding their other revenue streams such as Financing i.e. SmilePay, and Sales & Service i.e. toothbrushes and other products.

Source: Author

In the model above, investors can takeaway that analysts expect a seismic drop in shipped aligners. One would expect that to be reasonable based on management's comments noted above. Kit & Scan volumes plummeted they noted, which is the first step to, ultimately, shipping the aligners, thus lack of new customers. If kits plummet, expect the same with aligners. For reference, last quarter, they shipped a record 122.8 million aligners, over three months (~40.9M per mo). At an estimated 73 million, that is a 42% haircut and an average of ~24.3 million per month. Next, with ASP, there must be a consensus that it too will drop largely. The current promo already shaves $100 off. Last quarter, their ASP stood at $1,770. There is a variance analysis below that calculates Gross Aligner Revenue based on Aligners Shipped and ASP. The $1,770 is around the average of their historical ASP, especially dating back to Q3'18. I estimate that with all that has transpired, they will see a large drop in ASP due to promos, and the same can be said of Wall St. analysts. Therefore, a drop to around $1,730 puts the price around the same ASP, slightly below, then it was around early FY'18. In all, a Gross Aligner Revenue in the ballpark of $126 million is probably around what is expected.

Source: Author

Moving to Price Concessions and Reserves, both of which will be heavily beefed up due to the fact that Q2 was the peak of the virus' effects. The mentions promotion is proof of the efforts SDC is taking to entice new customers to their products. Thus expect ASP to drop, thus increasing their concessions. I estimate analysts are looking for concessions of ~$30 million. As for Reserves, last quarter they near doubled their reserves from $12.9 million to over $25 million. Undoubtedly, the same can be said for this quarter. I increased concessions to $45 million from $25 million to account for a litany of delinquencies due to the horrendous economic fallout incurred. On the contrary, there was some recovery, thus one must account for proper payments scheduled toward the end of the quarter. Furthermore, this increase in reserves will also show up in higher delinquency rate, which will most likely surpass their regular 9%. Most individuals opt for the SmilePay method, which means that financing revenues will suffer too, as collection drops. In all, when subtracting out those figures, we arrive with Net Aligner Revenue of $51 million.

Although Financing revenues are expected to hurt some, it can be expected for it to grow. Last quarter it was $12.7 million, and with 66% of people choosing SmilePay, expect it to keep growing. Growth will be hindered some due to delinquencies and deferrals. Additionally, given the economic conditions, it is reasonable to assume more will opt for financing than handing over a large lump sum. Thus growth in financing revenues might be a tad lofty. I estimate it to be $15 million. It is worth noting that the company argues that delinquency rates for them are typically lower than other lenders due to the fact that they keep a credit card on file. Turning to sales revenue, that was bumped from $13.1 million in Q1 to $17 million in Q2 to account for the extra products and discounts the company issued to entice customers as well as sales attributable to their Walmart partnership, which gets their products in front of more eyes. In all, you now get a more clear picture as too how analysts arrive at their $82-$84 million Revenue estimates.

Estimate Thoughts

With those expectations, there comes some question marks for investors. The most reasonable question mark revolves around their estimated shipped aligners figure. Of all places that would drive a top-line beat, this is the one. My gut tells me that despite the shutdowns, the aligners shipped figure could be more around the 80 million mark. Factoring in that millions of Americans have returned to work as a result of states' re-openings, and the duration in which they lasted, I am led to believe that there could be wiggle room to the upside. Keeping all else equal, this would equate to revenue of $95 million or ~14% beat. Nevertheless, this marks a sizeable QoQ decline in Revenue for a company whose 2020 aspirations were to demonstrate profitability. Last quarter, Net Revenue came in at $197 million. Overall, I do think that $95 million is the upper range limit for revenue in Q2, while the baseline $83 million is the lower limit.

Valuation

From a valuation perspective, the company currently trades at a TTM P/S of 4.16x based on TTM Revenue of $769.5 million. No matter how you slice it and dice it, there is not an overly dramatic delta in their P/S multiple between the analyst expectations and a possible beat scenario, as shown above. Based on analyst estimates for the quarter, the P/S multiple would increase to 4.88x, while the beat scenario would increase to 4.79x. Currently, Align Technologies (ALGN) trades at a whopping 11x TTM Sales, which obviously leaves a gaping hole between the two valuations. The hole can explained by their constant profitability, continuous growth, brand name product, and large customer base.

Quarter Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Revenue (in millions) $195.7 $180.3 $196.7 $196.8 $83-95

Source: Author

As for SDC, I can argue that the company warrants a 6x Sales multiple based on their track-record of break-neck speed, top-line growth rates as well as all the measures taken by management to seek new revenue streams via partnerships, product lines and international expansion. The company has additionally won a notable IP war over their chief rival, Align Technologies, protecting their business model for 18 years. Despite the hiccup from this black swan event, there is little doubt to suggest that this tele-health company will re-ignite top-line growth. At this multiple, the stock would be worth $10.24, or 23% above current levels. This assumption is based on the forecasted analyst revenue.

Conclusion

The upcoming earnings announcement for SmileDirectClub will provide insight into consumer spending on these types of elective procedures during different economic climates. Even considering the fact their aligners are a fraction of the cost of traditional treatments, there may still be resistance to that discretionary spending. Shipped aligners number will be a vital number to pay attention, in addition to the SDC's ASP. Currently, there seems to be an optimistic tone among investors for a beat. Based on the numbers expected by analysts and the operating climate incurred during the quarter, it is quite possible to see a beat come earnings. Nonetheless, even with non-so-stellar earnings, an optimistic tone by management and positive insights they have already seen this quarter could be enough to see an earnings pop and put the stock higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.