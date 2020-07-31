At Bakken, where Hess has brought drilling activity to below maintenance levels and has been working with just one rig since May, production will decline in the future.

Hess Corporation (HES) has reported an adjusted loss of $1.05 per share in its second-quarter results but its earnings should begin to improve in the future after oil prices increase to $40 a barrel. The company's production from Bakken might decline in the coming quarters but its output from the Liza field in offshore Guyana will rise. The addition of these high-margin barrels to Hess Corporation's portfolio in the next couple of years will drive the company's turnaround.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Earnings Recap & Review

Hess Corp.'s earnings came under pressure in the second quarter. The company's losses grew and it burned cash flows due to the weakness in oil prices. But operationally, I think the company delivered a decent performance which is probably why it posted a lower than expected loss.

The crude oil prices fell to historic lows in Q2-2020, with the WTI futures briefly dropping into the negative territory for the first time. Hess responded to the downturn by slashing capital expenditures and reducing drilling activity, particularly in the Bakken shale oil play where it brought its rig count down from six units in Q1-2020 to one rig from May. Following the slowdown, the company's production fell from 349,000 boe per day in Q1-2020 to 334,000 boe per day in Q2-2020, including oil production of 22,000 bpd from the Liza Field located in the Stabroek Block in offshore Guyana

Hess's output was, however, higher than the company's guidance range of 310,000-315,000 boe per day. The better than expected production can be attributed to solid well performance at Bakken. I think this shows that the company's plug and perf completion design is yielding great results, enabling Hess to produce more oil than it expected. Its total Bakken production was forecasted to drop to 185,000 boe per day in Q2-2020 from 190,000 boe per day in Q1-2020 but its actual output came in at 194,000 boe per day. Due to the strong performance of Bakken wells, the company has increased its annual Bakken net production forecast by 5.7% to 185,000 boe per day and its total output guidance by 3.1% to 330,000 boe per day.

However, Hess realized crude oil prices of just $20.63 per barrel for the second quarter, down from $42.08 in the previous quarter and $61.37 in the same quarter last year. The company also realized low levels of NGL and natural gas prices on a sequential and yearly bases. This pushed the company to an adjusted loss of $320 million, or $1.05 per share, up from losses of $0.60 per share in Q1-2020 and $0.09 per share in Q2-2020. This loss, however, was still lower than the analysts' consensus estimate of a loss of $1.20 per share. I think the earnings beat may have been driven by strong production numbers.

Hess, however, received support from its crude oil hedges. Its realized crude oil selling price including the effect of hedging was $39.03 per barrel, or roughly 90% higher than the un-hedged price. The hedged prices, however, were also down from almost $46 in Q1-2020 and $60.45 in Q2-2019. As a result, its cash flow from operations, ahead of working capital changes, also came under pressure and dropped by 40% sequentially and 46% on a year-over-year basis to $301 million. The cash flows weren't enough to fund the E&P CapEx of $453 million and midstream CapEx of $79 million. From this, we can estimate that the company faced a cash flow deficit, or negative free cash flows, of $231 million ($301Mn-$453Mn-$79Mn).

Looking Ahead

The oil price environment has improved substantially since the second quarter, with the WTI averaging ~$40 per barrel in the last two months. This depicts a gain of more than 40% from the second quarter average spot price of a little less than $28 per barrel. This increase in prices has improved Hess's outlook. If the commodity holds its ground, then Hess will realize higher levels of oil prices from Q3-2020 which will push its earnings higher.

Hess's production from Bakken could begin to decline from the second half of the year as the effects of the massive reduction in drilling activity become apparent. Note that Hess has slashed this year's capital budget by 37% from its original forecast to $1.9 billion, with the reduction primarily coming from the cut back in drilling activity in the Bakken region. I expect the company to continue working with the single rig which substantially lowers its CapEx requirements while enabling the company to maintain its operating capability. But the company has indicated that it needs to work with two rigs to hold production flat. Therefore, with the one rig program, the company's output will decline. Hess expects to end the year with the Bakken production of 170,000-175,000 boe per day. I think with continued productivity gains, Hess's actual production might come closer to the top end of its guidance range.

Hess's growth, however, will be driven by its project in offshore Guyana. The Stabroek Block, in which Hess holds a 30% interest, is one of the biggest oil finds of the recent past. The company has announced 16 major oil discoveries in the region since 2015 with more than eight billion barrels of oil equivalent resources. The reserve base has substantial upside potential, considering the company and its partners haven't fully explored the region yet. An exploration rig has recently identified two new high-quality reservoirs close to an existing field and Hess might announce a discovery soon. The reserve estimate also does not include the Uaru discovery announced earlier this year.

Hess has only recently started producing oil from the Liza field in offshore Guyana. Its production is on track to climb substantially in the coming years. The company is currently getting oil from the first phase of the Liza development where gross production averaged 86,000 bpd in Q2-2020 but is on track to ramp-up to full capacity to 120,000 bpd by August, depicting an increase of 40%. This will be followed by the start-up of the second phase of the Liza development in early-2022 which can add 220,000 bpd of production on a gross basis. More projects are slated to begin producing oil from the Stabroek block in the subsequent years, further pushing output higher.

Although the oil production from Guyana currently makes a minor contribution to Hess's global portfolio, this will change in the next few years as more projects are placed into service. In the near-term, around 60,000 bpd of Guyana production will be added to Hess's profile as the Liza-Phase 2 comes online. That's going to play a big part in fueling Hess's turnaround since these are all high margin barrels. The production from Guyana is sold at Brent linked prices, which typically trades at a premium over the US benchmark, and this offshore field has one of the lowest breakeven costs in the industry, with Liza Phase 2 having an estimated breakeven price of just $25 Brent. The ramp-up at Guyana will push Hess's profits and margins higher. Moreover, the project will also drive cash flow growth, without making a commensurate increase in capital expenditures. That'll make it easier for Hess to deliver free cash flows.

Until production from Guyana ramps up in the next few quarters, Hess might continue to struggle with losses and cash flow deficits. Its losses might narrow and cash flow deficits could shrink as oil prices improve and the company keeps CapEx low. The good thing is that Hess looks well-positioned to withstand this difficult period, thanks to its financial health which is in decent shape. The company carried a total of $6.6 billion of debt and finance lease obligations (as adjusted) at the end of the second quarter and has a lofty debt-to-equity ratio of 124%. The company might sell non-core assets to reduce debt but this isn't required yet since the company has no significant near-term debt maturities. Its earliest maturity relates to $1 billion of term loan due in 2023. Besides, the company has robust liquidity of $1.64 billion of cash reserves and $3.5 billion available under the revolving credit facility (currently fully undrawn). This liquidity will help the company in meeting any cash flow deficits until the company starts generating free cash flows in the long run.

In my opinion, Hess will struggle during the downturn but its long term future is still looking bright with output from Guyana gradually increasing. I think long-term oriented investors who can tolerate oil price-related swings should consider Hess stock. Its shares have fallen by 2.8% in the last three months, outperforming its peers (XOP) which dropped by 3.7% in the same period. Hess's shares are currently trading 10.6x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, above sector median of 7.8x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential. The stock typically trades at a premium over peers but it is also trading above its historical average of 10.2x. I think value hunters should wait for a dip before buying this stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.